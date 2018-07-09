Date for UPSC Civil Services Prelims Results 2018 to be announced today; check upsc.gov.in for updates

The date for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services prelims results 2018 is expected to be released soon, according to media reports. Candidates can check their results on the official website upsc.gov.in, once it is declared.

UPSC Chairman Arvind Saxena told The Indian Express that it is likely to announce the dates for the UPSC exam 2018 results on 9 July. According to media reports, the results of the examination are expected on 15 July, about 45 days after the examination.

The preliminary exam was held on 3 June, 2018, in 73 exam centres across the country. Candidates who qualify the prelims will become eligible to give the main exam which is scheduled for September. Almost 3 lakh candidates appeared for the exam this year.

Here are the steps to check the UPSC civil services prelims results 2018

- Log on to the official website, upsc.gov.in

- Click on 'UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2018'

- Enter required details and click on submit

- Download result and take print out for future use

The UPSC exam was organised in two parts — Paper-I in the morning and Paper-II in the afternoon. Though marks obtained in Paper 1 are alone considered for making the merit list for this exam, candidates must obtain 66 marks (33 percent) in Paper-II to be eligible to write the mains.