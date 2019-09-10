You are here:
Darbhanga-Kolkata Express halts at Bihar’s Jhajha railway station as smoke engulfs two of train’s coaches; no casualties reported

India Asian News International Sep 10, 2019 12:15:39 IST

  • Smoke engulfed two coaches of Darbhanga-Kolkata Express on Monday following which the train was stopped at Jhajha railway station at around 8.25 pm

  • Passengers vacated the coach after the train was put to halt

  • Railway officials and staff brought the smoke under control after which the train resumed operation at about 9.27 pm

Jamui: Smoke engulfed two coaches of Darbhanga-Kolkata Express on Monday following which the train was stopped at Jhajha railway station at around 8.25 pm. Passengers vacated the coach after the train was put to halt. Railway officials and staff brought the smoke under control after which the train resumed operation at about 9.27 pm.

Darbhanga-Kolkata Express at Jhajha railway station on Monday. ANI

No casualties or injuries have been reported. "It was due to some disturbance in brakes", said a Railway employee. "I was in another bogie and saw the smoke. The train was stopped", said a passenger.

Updated Date: Sep 10, 2019 12:15:39 IST

