Dantewada Maoist attack: Raman Singh holds meeting with senior govt officials, orders tough action against insurgents

Raipur: A day after the Maoist attack in Dantewada district which claimed four lives, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Wednesday convened an emergency meeting of officials and asked them to intensify operations against the Naxals.

Singh held the meeting with senior bureaucrats and police officials at his official residence, where he reviewed the law and order situation. He directed them to intensify operations against the naxals, a government public relation official told PTI.

Maoists on Tuesday attacked a police patrol party accompanying a three-member team of national broadcaster Doordarshan for election-related coverage, near Nilawaya village under Aranapur police station limits of Dantewada at around 11 am.

Two policemen- Sub Inspector Rudra Pratap Singh, assistant constable Manglu and the cameraman of Doordarshan Achyutanand Sahu were killed on the spot. Of the two injured policemen, an assistant constable Rakesh Kaushal died here at a private hospital on Wednesday morning.

During the meeting, the chief minister condemned the attack and expressed his condolences to the bereaved families of the martyred personnel and the media person, the official said.

Chief Secretary Ajay Singh, Principal Secretary (Home) Amitabh Jain, Principal Secretary to the CM Aman Singh, Director General of Police (DGP) A N Upadhyay, Special DG (anti-naxal operations) DM Awasthi and states Additional Director General (Intelligence) Ashok Juneja were present at the meeting.

Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh are scheduled to held next month in two phases- on 12 and 20 November. The counting of votes will be held on 11 December. Naxals have called upon voters to boycott the polls in the state.