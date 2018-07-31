You are here:
'Dance on floors, not roads': Police forces across India seek new ways to dissuade citizens from taking on Kiki Challenge

India FP Staff Jul 31, 2018 13:56:10 IST

The Kiki challenge or "In My Feelings" challenge has taken the social media world by storm. With Indians also taking part in the challenge, the police in India have also taken to social media to warn the people against the hazards of the challenge. The police forces have lately taken to social media to warn and inform citizens on various issues, with references to popular social media trends.

In the challenge, people dance on Drakes In My Feelings song outside a moving car, while the driver films it, generally on crowded roads. The dance went viral after comedian Shiggy posted a video of himself on Instagram dancing along to the song.

The Mumbai Police has urged people not to accept the challenge. The department has asked people to not risk their own or others' life by participating in the challenge or 'be ready to face the music'.

The challenge has gone viral all over the world. The Gulf Emirate of Abu Dhabi has now ordered the arrest of three “famous” social media users for taking part in the viral challenge. The Delhi police played on the fact that the persons dancing outside open doors, stating that the challenge will open "new doors for you". They request the people to dance on the floor and not the road. 

Several Indian and international celebrities have taken this challenge and posted the videos on social media, inspiring millions of others to make their own videos.

The challenge poses serious risks, with people being hit by cars while doing the challenge. UP Police shared a compilation of videos where the challenge went wrong and the teens taking it ended up hurting themselves, with the message “not every challenge is worth taking”.

The Jaipur police went a step forward, sharing a photo of a man with a garland on his photo suggesting his death, the post warned, “Don’t challenge death. Be wise – keep away from silly stunts & advise your friends as well to stay safe.” The image accompanying the post read, “In loving memory of KK — Loving boyfriend of Kiki, died while doing the Shiggy.”

The police forces in India, have come up with new ways to use social media for safety and awareness, especially road safety awareness. The Halasuru Gate Traffic Police in Bengaluru recently deployed a 'Yamaraja' on the roads to warn people of the dangers of traffic violations like not wearing a helmet and overspeeding. Earlier, the Bengaluru Police has used tweets with references to popular sitcoms and web series to engage with the young citizens and spread awareness.

The Mumbai has been using various memes and GIFs with references to sitcoms and movies, adhering to social media trends.

Even the Kolkata Traffic Police had once used the picture of The Beatles showing them walking on a zebra crossing with the line "If they can, why can't you?" to drive home the point of its use.


Updated Date: Jul 31, 2018 13:56 PM

