Dalit Women in Politics: Gowthama Meena on why it must be the Savarnas to disenchant privileges, annihilate caste system

If we look at our country's politics, there has been no one from the scheduled castes who has become the Prime Minister of India till date, let alone a scheduled caste woman. Political engagement of Dalits is necessary, but more importantly, it has to include Dalit women leadership in political spaces. The panel on 'Dalit Women in Politics: Past, Present and Future'— organised by The Blue Club, a collective for providing mentorship and support to women filmmakers, and All India Dalit Mahila Adhikar Manch (AIDMAM) — was put together with the above vision in mind. More than 60 Dalit women leaders from across India participated in the conference. Firstpost will be publishing some of the important speeches from this panel.

This is the seventh of the series of speeches.

***

From the keynotes presented before me, my stern observation has led me to think that we haven’t entered the sphere of Ambedkarism yet.

The keynote speaker herself mentioned about Dalits not voting for Dalit candidates. Ms Sujatha Surepally mentioned about packages being asked by our politicians. Ms Vedha carried the discussion forward about women playing roles of internal refugees. Ms Bhavani Ilavenil remarked about Satyavani Muthu not being acknowledged appropriately. For all the above mentioned, it compels me to ask one thing – Why?

The book shown by the keynote speaker on Annai Meenambal was written by none other than Veeramani, in a very ignorant manner. Now, how do you think anyone can digest this fact without a feeling of negligence on ourselves. Nothing but sheer ignorance. It is no mistake of the opponent, but ours. When Annai Meenambal is misquoted and misrepresented by others due to their sheer ignorance and we let it pass, the onus is on us.

It is only when we admit to this ignorance we can become clear on establishing our identity and frame policies of our own. Until then, the historical blunder will continue. No Buddha or Babasaheb can equal one Behenji [Mayawati] unless this ignorance is admitted.

The reason why I venerate Behenji is because of her ideological understanding and the clarity she possesses on her policy. What is her policy? What is her ideology?

Behenji derives them from Buddha’s principle and Babasaheb’s philosophy of educating the mass. Intellectuals including myself have committed a clear mistake on this idea of educating within the community. Failing to educate one’s own community and complaining about their lack of understanding is nothing but an act of bootlicking one’s own community. This only results in mongering political power.

The fervent behind Behenji challenging Yogi Adityanath over statue vandalisation in places like Noida can be understood in its true essence only when one realises the Dalit sway in those areas.

The corruption accusations made against Behenji becomes absurd at best when one is to realise that there is nothing left by 60 years of Congress and 10 years of BJP rule in this Nation for anybody to loot.

While the majority of Kalaignar Karunanidhi’s politics have done enough injustice to Ambedkarism, it becomes irrelevant to accuse Behenji seconding the 10 percent EWS as a defilement against Ambedkarism.

Surpassing conveniently the upper caste Savarna politics against Bahujan interests and Ambedkarism, yet questioning Behenji on her electoral politics strategies is hypocrisy.

It is to be noted that Behenji made possible 30 percent reservation in the private sector in a German renowned company called BMW for one of its plant in Uttar Pradesh. Reservation policy was implemented across the state in all major private sector companies aimed at mobilising the Bahujan population against feudal forces.

Whereas, states like Tamil Nadu failed to consider the above strategy. Having alienated the Dalit community from their rights under their 50-year rule, it’s too late for DMK as a party to realise Dalit consciousness and Ambedkarism only after the 10 percent EWS Bill was abrogated by MP Kanimozhi as unconstitutional.

In Tamil Nadu, it’s OBC population enjoys a reservation policy of 50 percent because of the efforts put forth by Babasaheb Kanshi Ram despite the 50 percent ceiling by Supreme Court. It only becomes abominable when in spite of this, it ignores its own state SC/ST interests.

Running short of two percent vote share in forming Government, VP Singh and Babasaheb Kanshi Ram went into negotiations. Babasaheb Kanshi Ram placed three demands: To implement Mandal commission, Honour Babasaheb Ambedkar with Bharat Ratna award and to revoke the Hindutva forces from conducting Rath Yatra under the leadership of LK Advani.

How far have we acknowledged this truth? How far have we accredited Babasaheb Kanshi Ram’s efforts for Bahujans as a whole and not for SC/ST alone?

Thus Article 340 of Indian Constitution by Babasaheb Ambedkar stood unshackled and the diligent efforts of Babasaheb Kanshi Ram paved way for the OBC Representation/Reservation in respective public spheres.

In a democratic republic like India, how does primogeniture take its form in electoral politics by appropriating Dalit votes? Why do Dalit votes remain as a mere political plank for power groups like DMK to gain political capital?

Politics is discerned in everything. Babasaheb insisted on education. To educate the community must be one’s primary concern.

It is not Periyar in real sense that worked for Dalit Consciousness and it is no duty of Dalits to annihilate caste system. Annai Mennambal accredited EV Ramasamy with the title “Periyar” and then went on to remove the Caste surname “Naicker” from his name. These events when deemed as self-caste pride hastily by persons like Ms Arulmozhi of DK, the above-mentioned events needs addressal to insist the truth that Dalit consciousness is essentially Anti- Casteist and not Casteist.

Examples like Kousalya’s have set as a bad precedent for Dalit consciousness. She took up a job and two acres of land she received for Shankar’s killing and then later, went on to marry a person from her own caste. I had no problem with Gokul Raj marrying a Kongu Community woman. Neither with Ilavarasan nor Shankar marrying an upper caste woman. But what we witness here is Ilavarasan’s die on railway tracks. Thus it is not the Dalit community that propagates the caste system. Absolutely not.

It was not love, marriage or the idea of marriage that Babasaheb insisted to pursue, but the awareness behind Dalit consciousness and importance of their political struggle.

Am I wrong to hesitate to allow a Brahmin or anybody for that matter inside my home and serve them a glass of water? Would Ramdoss welcome me to his home with a glass of water?

It is not the Dalit community that upholds the system. We are Avarnas. Outcastes. It is Savarnas that must essentially disenchant privileges and annihilate caste system. It is no duty of ours — Dalit consciousness to annihilate Caste system.

From what I have learned from Behenji is to reach and have us represented in major decision making power bodies of the State. Behenji has a strong hold in places like Uttar Pradesh where the political decisiveness vested on Behenji by a portion of the vote share.

It is this strategy where we must place ourselves at. As Babasaheb pointed, education is the tool to empower our community and establish a consciousness of our own.

Educate. Agitate. Organise.

(Speech translated from Tamil by Frederick Engels)

Gowthama Meena works at the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

