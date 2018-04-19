You are here:
Dalit student in IIT Kanpur commits suicide, cause yet to be ascertained; friends say he was under 'severe stress'

India PTI Apr 19, 2018 09:12:59 IST

Kanpur: A Dalit student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday by hanging himself from the ceiling in his hostel room, police said.

File image of IIT Kanpur campus. Image courtesy: www.iitk.ac.in

Police identified the victim as Bheem Singh, a third-year student of PhD, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akhilesh Kumar.

Singh, who hailed from Ferozabad, was staying at a hostel on IIT campus, the SSP said.

Singh's friends told police that he was under severe stress, the SSP said, and added that the reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained as the victim had left no suicide note behind."

Singh was last seen on Tuesday, the SSP said.


