Dalit medical student shot dead by unidentified assailants in Uttar Pradesh's Mandla village

Muzaffarnagar: A Dalit medical student was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mandla village, police said on Tuesday. Circle Officer Rizwan Ahmad said Rajat was killed on Monday evening when he was returning to his village from college. He was in the second year of the medical course.

Following his death, irate family members staged a protest by keeping the body on the road and blocking the highway demanding action against accused, he said.

Police pacified the family members and sent the body for postmortem, the CO said.

A case has been registered against unidentified miscreants and an investigation is underway, he said. Security has been tightened in the area with deployment of additional force to prevent any untoward incident, the CO said.