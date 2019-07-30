Daily Bulletin: UP govt recommends CBI probe into Unnao rape survivor's accident case; RS to take up triple talaq bill today; day's top stories

UP govt recommends CBI probe into Unnao survivor road accident

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday night recommended a CBI probe into a road accident in which the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured and two of her aunts were killed. Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar said in a statement that a formal request for it has been sent to the Centre.

Earlier on Monday, Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh had said the state government was ready for a CBI probe into the accident if a request is made. "The truck was over-speeding and it was raining also. Prima facie, it appears to be an accident, but a detailed unbiased probe is on in the matter," he told reporters.

"The state government is ready to recommend a CBI probe into Sunday's mishap in Rae Bareli if the victim's mother or a relative makes any request in this regard," Singh said.

On Sunday, the rape survivor, her family, and lawyer were hit by an overspeeding truck in Rae Bareli, killing two members and leaving her and the advocate critically injured.

The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday filed a murder case against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others after the rape survivor's family filed a complaint, alleging "conspiracy" behind the accident. Sengar, a four-time MLA from UP's Bangermau, is accused of raping the woman, and he was arrested last year in April.

Rajya Sabha to take up Triple Talaq Bill for consideration and passage today

The government has listed the contentious triple talaq bill for consideration and passage in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha by a voice vote amid a walkout by Congress, Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, DMK and others. The bill was passed by the 16th Lok Sabha but was not cleared in the Rajya Sabha.

The ruling BJP has issued a whip to its MPs, asking them to ensure their presence in the House.

The bill, which criminalises instant divorce by Muslim men and seeks jail term for the guilty, was the first draft legislation tabled by the Narendra Modi government in this first session after it took oath of office for a second term in May.

Several Opposition parties have bitterly opposed it but the government has asserted that the bill is a step towards gender equality and justice. Parties like the Congress, the Trinamool Congress, and the DMK have demanded that it be sent to a parliamentary committee for scrutiny.

Unlike the Lower House, where the BJP-led NDA enjoys a strong majority, the ruling alliance will face an uphill task in Rajya Sabha where Opposition parties have a numerical advantage over the treasury benches. Some of the BJP's allies, including the JD(U), have also expressed their reservation about the bill.

BJP calls state unit core group for meeting in Delhi today

The BJP has called a meeting of its Jammu and Kashmir unit’s core group on Tuesday to discuss the party's preparedness for Assembly elections and the overall political situation in the state.

Sources said that Union minister Jitendra Singh, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav and state unit president Ravinder Raina and other senior leaders from the state will attend the meeting, to be chaired by its national working president JP Nadda.

Earlier, Madhav, who is the party's pointsman for Jammu and Kashmir, had urged the Election Commission to held polls in the state this year. The state BJP has asserted that it is ready for elections "anytime", with its general secretary Narinder Singh saying that there is still enough time left for the Election Commission to hold polls this year.

In 2014, the state polls were held in November-December, he said. The Election Commission is likely to announce the dates of Assembly polls once it receives a go-ahead on the law and order situation from both, the Centre and the state administration.

Railways parcel business to get boost, Amazon roped in to transport goods

The railways' parcel business is all set to get a boost with the national transporter roping in e-retail giant Amazon to transport its goods by train.

According to a Railway Board letter issued earlier this month, as a pilot project, the Railways will give Amazon space in two of its premium trains - the Sealdah Rajdhani and the Mumbai Rajdhani, for a period of one month, which could be extended to three months depending on the feedback received.

According to the agreement, zonal railways will earmark a space of 2.5 tonnes in the parcel van of the trains for loading/unloading of Amazon India consignments and the remaining space of 1.5 tonnes will be for railways.

Amazon will, however, pay freight charges equivalent to the highest lease rate on the same train on a pro-rata basis.​