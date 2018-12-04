Daily Bulletin: UP cop died of bullet injuries in Bulandshahr violence; Modi, Rahul to hold rallies in Rajasthan; day's top stories

Bulandshahr cow slaughter violence: Inspector died of bullet wound, finds post-mortem report

The post-mortem report of the inspector killed in the clashes in Bulandshahr has revealed that he died of a bullet wound in addition to injuries sustained by a hard and blunt object. RAF and PAC have been deployed in the area to ensure calm even as Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath assured a speedy probe in the case. The ADG Intelligence will submit a report in two days.

The police inspector, Subodh Kumar Singh, who had probed the Akhlaq lynching case initially, died on Monday after a rampaging mob protesting alleged illegal cow slaughter torched a police post and clashed with cops. A 20-year-old youth was also killed during the violence.

What happened:

Additional Director General (Meerut zone) Prashant Kumar said that the protestors from Mahaw village and nearby areas pelted stones on police and indulged in arson, setting ablaze several vehicles and the Chingarwathi Police Chowki, after some body parts of cows were found in a jungle near the village. This prompted the police to open fire. However, the police have said that there was firing by the miscreants also during the clash. Meanwhile, in Lucknow, the Uttar Pradesh government announced a total of Rs 50 lakh assistance to the kin of Singh.

Dadri lynching case

A small-time trader Mohammed Akhlaq was allegedly lynched in 2015 by a mob that had barged into his residence in Dadri following a rumour that he had stored beef in his house after slaughtering a calf.

Protests ahead of KCR's rally in Kodangal

Section 144 imposed was in the Kodangal constituency of Telangana on Tuesday ahead of KCR’s public meeting. Congress candidate Revanth Reddy had protested the Telangana chief minister's meeting and called for a bandh on Tuesday. He had also said that the Congress workers and supporters will protest at the public meeting venue to stall it. However, according to the latest reports, Reddy has been detained.

Meanwhile, TRS has complained to Election Commission saying the rival Kodangal candidate is trying to stall the party chief's meeting.

J&K elections to be held with 2019 LS polls?

The Election Commission is considering to hold the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election along with the Lok Sabha elections in 2019. Since the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly has been dissolved, the poll panel is bound to hold fresh polls within six months. Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh also go to polls alongside the 2019 General Elections.

Elections: Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi in Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Jhunjhnu, Sikar and Jaipur on Tuesday as part of his campaigning itinerary in the poll-bound state. Congress president Rahul Gandhi will hold public meetings in Alwar, Udaipur and Jhunjhunu as part of his campaign schedule. Rajasthan votes for a new Assembly on 7 December. It has 200 Assembly constituencies.

On Monday, during his rally in Hyderabad, Modi had lashed out at Rahul for questioning his Hindu credentials saying that a "naamdar" is claiming to know all about Hinduism when even saints and seers don’t make such claims.

National Herald case in SC today

The Supreme Court will hear the appeal by former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and the incumbent chief of the party Rahul Gandhi on the income tax status related to the National Herald case on Tuesday.

Fuel prices cut further

Petrol and diesel prices were slashed for the 12th straight day on Monday due to the fall in global crude prices and the rupee strengthening against the US dollar.

Petrol prices across metros were cut around 35 paise, according to data available on Indian Oil Corporation website. Petrol was retailing in Delhi at Rs 71.93, Mumbai at Rs 77.50, Chennai Rs 74.63 and Kolkata at Rs 73.94 per litre. Diesel prices too were slashed with the fuel retailing in Delhi at Rs 66.66, Mumbai Rs 69.77, Chennai Rs 70.38 and Kolkata Rs 68.39 per litre.

In view of the volatile crude prices, oil traders will eye a meeting by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on 6 December. At the meeting, the producer group, along with non-OPEC member Russia, is expected to announce cuts aimed at reining in a production overhang that has pulled down crude prices by around a third since October.

Oppo R17 Pro to be launched in India

Oppo's R17 Pro is finally launching in India today and the smartphone will be the first of the brand's R-series smartphones to be brought to India. The phone was launched in China back in August and is packed to the gills when it comes to features. The phone features a large display with a waterdrop notch, a dual-aperture enabled dual rear camera system, an in-display fingerprint scanner and super-VOOC charging capable. What remains to be seen is how competitive Oppo gets when it comes to pricing the smartphone since the company has been running losses of late.

Martin Scorsese's Netflix film, The Irishman, to be released in limited theatres: De Niro

Screen legend Robert De Niro has revealed that Martin Scorsese-directed The Irishman will get a limited theatrical release. According to The Independent, the Jimmy Hoffa disappearance film, which reunites the trio of De Niro, actor Joe Pesci and Scorsese after 22 years, will be released by Netflix next year. "We've talked about it with Netflix. They are going to do a presentation of our film the way it should be, in a theatre, in certain venues, the best theatrical venues there can be. "How they resolve it is, in the beginning, they will show it on the big screen, we're talking about big venues where it would play, where it should play, and what happens after that I'm not sure," De Niro said on the sidelines of Marrakech Film Festival.

Scorsese talked about his collaboration with the streaming giant, saying Netflix is "taking risks" with the movie. "The Irishman is a risky film. No one else wanted to fund the pic for five to seven years. And of course, we're all getting older. Netflix took the risk," he said.

Luka Modric wins 2018 Ballon d'Or

Luka Modric won the 2018 Ballon d'Or ending the 10-year stranglehold on the award by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The women’s Balon d’Or was awarded for the first time with Lyon's prolific Norwegian striker Ada Hegerberg being its first recipient.

Ronaldo was second behind Modric, with France and Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann completing the podium. Paris Saint-Germain's teenage forward Kylian Mbappe came fourth, leaving Messi to settle for the fifth position.