Daily Bulletin: UNSC to discuss India's Kashmir move in closed-door meet today; SC to hear petitions against Article 370 revocation; day's top stories

UNSC to discuss Kashmir issue behind 'closed doors'

The UN Security Council is scheduled to hold a rare meeting on Kashmir after India revoked the special status to Jammu and Kashmir, sparking a row with Pakistan, a diplomat told Thursday.

The UN diplomat told PTI that a request for such a meeting was submitted very recently and is scheduled to take place behind closed doors on Friday morning.

Poland, which currently holds the council's rotating presidency, has listed the matter for discussion at 10.00 am (14.00 GMT), the diplomat added.

The development comes after China formally asked for "closed consultations" in the UNSC to discuss the scrapping of special status to Jammu and Kashmir after Pakistan, Beijing's closest ally, wrote a letter on the issue to Poland, the Council President for the month of August.

"China asked for closed consultations on the Security Council agenda item 'India Pakistan Question'. The request was in reference to the Pakistani letter to Security Council President," the diplomat said.

It is extremely rare for the Security Council to discuss Kashmir. The last time there was a full Security Council meeting on the Himalayan region was in 1965.

"Friday's discussion is not considered a full security meeting but rather referred to as closed door consultations, which are becoming increasingly more common," diplomats said.

SC to hear petitions against Article 370 revocation

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the petitions posing legal challenges to the Centre's decision to revoke provisions of Article 370, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and subsequent measures putting restrictions on the working of media in the region on Friday.

Unnao case: Delhi court seeks AIIMS report on rape survivor's medical condition

A Delhi court has directed the investigating officer (IO) of the Unnao rape case to submit a report in a confidential cover about the survivor's medical fitness by 16 August.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma gave the directions when the IO informed him that the doctors at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where the rape survivor is admitted following a road accident, refused to give any report in writing without the court's written directions.

The IO had approached the AIIMS pursuant to the court's earlier order seeking a report on the medical condition of the 19-year-old rape survivor.

"Although earlier order passed on 9 August, 2019, the investigating officer stated that though he met the doctor, they refused to give anything in writing unless there was an order in writing from this court. IO is instructed to get in touch with the main expert/doctor(s) attending upon survivor and get a report in confidential cover about medical condition/fitness," the court said.

Amit Shah to address 'Astha Rally' in Haryana's Jind

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Friday address a grand public rally – "Astha Rally" in Haryana's Jind district.

The rally assumes significance as it is happening following the announcement of dates for the Haryana Assembly elections.

Shah, through the rally, will set the tone for the party's election campaign. Elections to the 90-member Assembly are due in the state later in 2019.

Paytm to invest Rs 750 cr to double monthly active user base by March 2020

Digital payments firm Paytm on 15 August said it will invest Rs 750 crore to approximately double its monthly active user base on mobile to 250 million by March 2020.

The company expects its Paytm Inbox service to accelerate the growth as it has garnered 27 million monthly active users and expects additional 60-70 million new customers to come on board by end of the current fiscal year.

"We are already seeing 27 million monthly active users on Paytm Inbox. Now that we are upgrading it to the next level with innovative use of the content, we hope to get around 60 to 70 million new users of the app. Our target is to have 250 million monthly active users this year," Deepak Abbot, Sr. Vice President, Paytm said in a statement.

IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders announce former New Zealand batsman Brendon McCullum as new head coach

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have appointed Brendon McCullum as its new head coach.

Former New Zealand batsman McCullum was closely associated with the KKR as a player first from 2008 to 2010 and again from 2012-13. He was part of the IPL Championship-winning squad in 2012.

The 37-year-old was also part of the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) squad in the Carribean Premier League (CPL), from 2016-18, during which TKR won back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018.

Veteran actress Vidya Sinha passes away, aged 71

Vidya Sinha, the star of Hindi movies such as Rajanigandha, Chhoti Si Baat and Pati Patni Aur Woh died on Thursday after a prolonged illness. She was 71. Sinha was recently admitted to a suburban hospital in Mumbai reportedly due to breathing problems. "She passed away today at 12 PM at the hospital due to prolonged illness," Sinha's daughter Janhavi confirmed to PTI.