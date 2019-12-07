Daily Bulletin: Unnao rape survivor passes away in Safdarjung hospital; polling for second phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections underway in 20 seats

Unnao rape survivor, set on fire by accused year after the attack, passes away in Safdarjung hospital

The Unnao gang-rape survivor who was set ablaze by five people on Thursday, died at the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi following a cardiac arrest on Friday night, hospital sources said.

"Despite our best efforts, she did not survive. Her condition deteriorated towards the evening. She had a cardiac arrest around 11.10 pm. We tried to resuscitate her, but she passed away around 11.40 pm," said Dr Shalab Kumar, Head of Burn and Plastic Surgery at the hospital.

She died on a day when all the four accused in the gang-rape and murder case of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad were killed in an 'encounter' with the Telangana police, triggering a flood of reactions across the spectrum – ranging from appreciation to condemnation.

The Unnao rape victim was set on fire by five men, including her two alleged rapists on Thursday morning when she was going to Rae Bareli to attend a court hearing in the rape case filed by her.

She had suffered more than 90 percent burns and was airlifted to Delhi after being shifted from a local hospital to Lucknow. The Delhi Traffic Police had provided a "green corridor" for hindrance-free movement of the ambulance carrying her from the airport to the hospital.

Second phase of polling in 20 seats of Jharkhand begins; CM Raghubar Das among key candidates

Voting for the second of the five-stage Assembly election in 20 seats in Jharkhand began on Saturday. The Election Commission deployed polling and security personnel for free, fair and peaceful voting.

More than 42,000 security personnel, including central forces, have been deployed in the 20 constituencies spread across seven districts of the tribal state, the police said.

Polling in all the seats began at 7 am and will continue till 3 pm barring only Jamshedpur-East and Jamshedpur-West constituencies where polling will be held from 7 am to 5 pm. These are the seats where QR coded voter slips and Booth App will be used for the first time in the state.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das is locked in a bitter electoral battle with his former Cabinet colleague and now independent candidate Saryu Roy in Jamshedpur-East constituency.

India take 1-0 lead in three-match series against West Indies

India registered their highest successful run chase in T20I cricket by chasing down 208 runs in the first T20I in Hyderabad. Virat Kohli turned a slow start into a match-winning knock with 94 runs from 50 balls. He had good support from KL Rahul for the second wicket as they put together 100 runs. Earlier, West Indies powered to 207 with the help of Shimron Hetmyer's 56. The second T20I will be played on Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram.

Samsung Galaxy S11 specifications lead

Samsung Galaxy S11 will reportedly sport a 108-megapixel sensor for the main camera, along with an ultrawide-angle lens and 5x optical zoom, a time-of-flight sensor for depth detection, similar to one already in the Note 10 Plus.

Samsung will apparently also use the same high-resolution sensor and 5x zoom camera to the next-generation Galaxy Fold smartphone, which is expected to be publicly unveiled around the time of the Galaxy S11’s launch in February

Shooting at US naval station leaves 4 dead, 8 injured

A Saudi air force trainee opened fire at a US naval station in Florida on Friday, killing three people before being shot dead by police, officials said. The shooting at the Naval Air Station Pensacola also left eight, including two sheriff deputies, injured. Authorities did not rule out the possibility of it being a terrorist attack.

President Donald Trump expressed shock and grief at the incident and said he was personally monitoring the situation at the Naval Air Station Pensacola, that employs more than 16,000 military personnel and 7,400 civilians.

Authorities have not released the name of the shooter, but multiple news outlets reported that the alleged shooter was believed to be a Saudi national and was undergoing training at the base.

Eight injured people were taken to a nearby hospital.

With inputs from agencies

