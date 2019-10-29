Daily Bulletin: Two-yr-old trapped in borewell for over 77 hrs found dead; EU delegation to visit Jammu and Kashmir today; day's top stories

Two-year-old boy trapped in abandoned borewell in Tamil Nadu dead after over 77 hrs long rescue efforts

The two-year-old boy who was stuck in an abandoned borewell near Tiruchirapalli in Tamil Nadu since Friday, is dead, an official said on Tuesday.

Commissioner of Revenue Administration J Radhakrishnan said the body of the child was "dismembered" and in a "highly decomposed" state. The mortal remains of the child were extracted in the early hours of Tuesday.

Radhakrishnan said those posted near the borewell noticed foul smell around 10.30 pm on Monday following which medical personnel and teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) assessed the situation.

Sujith Wilson had fallen into the disused farm borewell while playing near his house in Nadukattupatti on Friday evening, and various central and state agencies were called in to rescue him.

EU delegation to visit Jammu and Kashmir today

A group of 27 EU lawmakers will travel to JK on Tuesday, in the first visit by a foreign delegation to Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 on 5 August. They seek to talk to locals in Jammu and Kashmir and ask them about their experience.

The government has said the diplomatic outreach will allow EU leaders to "see things for themselves" in Kashmir and help it counter Pakistan's narrative.

Prime Minister Modi met the EU leaders on Monday and told them that urgent action was needed against those supporting and sponsoring terrorism. He also said that there should be zero tolerance for terrorism.

Expressing hope that the parliamentarians' visit to various parts of the country will be fruitful, Modi said the visit to Jammu and Kashmir should give them a better understanding of the cultural and religious diversity of the regions of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

The prime minister also hoped that it will give them a clear view of the development and governance priorities for the region, it said.

Modi arrives in Saudi Arabia; to attend key economic forum, hold bilateral talks with King Salman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Riyadh late on Monday night on a two-day visit, during which he will attend the third edition of Saudi Arabia's high-profile annual financial conference and hold bilateral talks with top leadership of the Gulf Kingdom.

"Landed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, marking the start of an important visit aimed at strengthening ties with a valued friend. Will be taking part in a wide range of programmes during this visit," the prime minister tweeted.

He will deliver the keynote address under the title 'What's next for India?' at the Future Investment Initiative (FII), which is dubbed as 'Davos in the Desert'.

Besides addressing the forum he will hold bilateral talks with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The two sides are expected to sign a number of agreements in several key sectors including oil and gas, renewable energy and civil aviation to bolster their ties.

Baghdadi's remains disposed of in sea, according to law of armed conflict: Pentagon

The remains of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr-al Baghdadi was "disposed of appropriately" in accordance with the US standard operating procedure and the law of armed conflict, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff has said.

US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that Baghdadi blew himself in his suicide vest as he was chased to the dead end of a tunnel by the US service dogs during an American raid in northwest Syria.

Addressing reporters in the Pentagon, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said, "Baghdadi's remains were transported to a secure facility to confirm his identity with forensic DNA testing and the disposal of his remains has been done. It is complete and was handled appropriately."

"His remains were disposed of appropriately in accordance with our SOP (standard operating procedure) and the law of armed conflict," the top general said.

Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was buried at sea after being killed in a US raid in Pakistan's Abbottabad in 2011.

Responding to questions, General Milley said the US forces also took with them materials about ISIS and future planning from the compound where Baghdadi was killed.

Boris Johnson loses snap poll bid, formally accepts EU January 31 Brexit deadline

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday lost his bid to push through a vote in favour of a 12 December snap general election after MPs voted against the motion.

The development came after the European Union (EU) earlier agreed to offer the UK a three-month extension to the Brexit deadline, until January 31 next year, which Johnson then formally accepted by informing the British Parliament.

It effectively means Johnson's "do or die" pledge to exit the EU by October 31 is now dead and he went on to push for a snap General Election, urging the House of Commons on Monday to back his December 12 poll date because the current Parliament had "run its course".

"We must have December 12 as a 'hard stop'. A parliamentary terminus that everyone can believe in, and an election fulfills that purpose to allow a new Parliament and a new government to be in place by Christmas," Johnson told the Commons as he moved his election bid before MPs, even as he admitted that "nobody relished" the idea of the winter polls.

"I think the leader of the Opposition has now run out of excuses," he added, in a direct challenge to the Opposition Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn.

But Labour seems determined not to back his election date, meaning the government is not expected to get the two-thirds of MPs required to trigger a December 12 election. Corbyn accused Johnson of wanting an election "because he has chosen to fail, and he now seeks to blame Parliament".

Johnson was forced by law to send a letter to the EU requesting a Brexit delay until end-January 2020 as his new Brexit divorce bill failed to clear the Commons hurdle earlier this month. He had repeatedly insisted the UK would leave the EU on October 31, with or without a deal, "no ifs or buts". However, the parliamentary arithmetic proved insurmountable in the end.

World body rejects India's complaint against Pakistan for denial of airspace to Modi

Flights carrying national leaders are considered as "state aircraft" and are not subject to its provisions, the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) said, in response to India's complaint against Pakistan for its refusal to let the prime minister's plane go through its airspace to Saudi Arabia.

"The Convention on International Civil Aviation (Chicago Convention), which ICAO helps governments to cooperate under, only applies to the operations of civilian aircraft and not to state or military aircraft," the ICAO spokesperson said.

"Flights carrying national leaders are considered state aircraft, and are therefore not subject to ICAO provisions," the spokesperson added.

The ICAO is a specialised UN agency and its main job is to manage the administration and governance of the Convention on International Civil Aviation (Chicago Convention).

India had taken up Pakistan's denial of use of its airspace to the prime minister's flight with the ICAO, government sources said on Monday ahead of Narendra Modi's visit to Saudi Arabia on a bilateral visit.

Another truck driver shot dead by militants in south Kashmir

A truck driver was killed by suspected militants on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, police said, a day before a delegation of European Union MPs visits the Valley. Narayan Dutt, a resident of Katra in Udhampur district, is the fourth truck driver to be killed by militants since 5 August when the Centre abrogated Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 and split the state into two Union Territories.

Dutt was fired upon by the militants in the evening in the Kanilwan area of Bijbehara in the south Kashmir district, a police official said.

He died on the spot, he added. A senior police official, who was nearby, rushed to the spot and managed to save two other truck drivers who were in the vicinity, police said.

Apple announces AirPods Pro for $249

Apple has unveiled the AirPods Pro and it's coming out on 30 October. With a new design, the Pro version comes with three different sizes of silicone ear tips. It's equipped with the Ear Tip Fit Test that will use the built-in microphones to automatically detect whether the ear tips provide the best audio experience. It's IPX4 rated and supports Active Noise Cancellation.

