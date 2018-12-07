Daily bulletin: Telangana, Rajasthan vote today; SC to hear Vijay Mallya's plea against 'fugitive' tag; day's top stories

Rajasthan, Telangana to vote for new state assemblies

The states of Rajasthan and Telangana will vote to elect new state assemblies today in the final phase of the Assembly elections this year. In both the states, the election will be a ruling for or against the current chief ministers. In Rajasthan, the Congress is expected to give direct competition to the ruling BJP in at least 130 seats. The Vasundhara Raje-led government in the largest state is facing an apparent anti-incumbency sentiment, however, according to reports, the Congress might fall short due to the lack of a clear chief ministerial candidate.

In Telangana, KCR-led TRS has been campaigning extensively across the state as the ruling party battles the BJP, and the Prajakutami or 'Peoples' Front' alliance led by Congress and TDP. According to reports, the elections in India's youngest state will be a referendum on Telangana caretaker chief minister KCR — whether he has sustained his image as the "statehood superman", and whether his government has done enough to meet the demands and earn the approval of the electorate.

div

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi campaigned only in Telangana and she was projected as the figure who helped form the state.

Vijay Mallya moves Supreme Court against 'fugitive' tag

Indian businessman Vijay Mallya has moved the Supreme Court seeking to strike off the 'fugitive' tag against his name by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). According to sources, he has also sought a stay on the ED's plea to declare him a 'fugitive economic offender' and on the confiscation of his assets. The case is expected to be heard in the apex court at 11.30 am.

In September, Mallya told the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court that "he was not a fugitive economic offender" under the Act and not involved in the scheduled offence of money laundering.

In the last two days, Mallya has made repeated offers to persuade Indian authorities to accept his settlement before the Karnataka High Court, ahead of next week when a judge at Westminster Magistrate’s Court is due to deliver her verdict on India’s attempt to extradite him from the UK.

Calcutta High Court to hear BJP's plea challenging order against Rath Yatra

Calcutta High Court on Friday morning will hear an appeal from the BJP challenging the court's refusal to grant permission for the party's Rath Yatra from Coochbehar in West Bengal. On Thursday, the court refused permission to the BJP for holding the 'Rath Yatra' which was to be flagged off by the party president Amit Shah on Friday, after the state government refused to allow the event saying it may cause communal tension.

The BJP decided to put on hold Shah's proposed rally and the Rath Yatra, saying it will wait for the final order from the high court. Appearing for the state, Advocate General Kishore Dutta told the court that the rally will create communal disharmony and submitted to the judge a report in a sealed cover, which he said delineates apprehensions of disturbance to peace and communal disharmony by intelligence agencies.

India versus Australia, 1st Test, Day 2: Hosts steady at lunch after early loss of wicket

India picked two Australia wickets in the morning session of the first Test after getting bowled out at an overnight score of 250. Usman Khawaja (19 not out), Marcus Harris (26) did the repair work for Australia after the hosts lost Aaron Finch early on in the innings. Shaun Marsh (1) is batting with Khawaja in the middle. Ishant Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin have grabbed a wicket each for India. Follow live updates on Day 1 of the first Test here.

OPEC likely to cut oil production

OPEC looks to cut oil production to support falling price: Analysts predict that oil cartel OPEC and key ally Russia may agree to cut production by at least 1 million barrels per day. Crude prices have been falling since October because major producers including the US are pumping oil at high rates and due to fears that weaker economic growth could dampen energy demand. The price of oil fell 22 percent in November and was down again on Thursday amid speculation that OPEC's action might be too timid to support the market. Saudi Arabia, the heavyweight within OPEC said on Thursday that it was in favour of a cut with its oil minister saying a million barrels a day would be adequate. That, he said would include production for both OPEC countries as well as non-OPEC countries like Russia which have in recent years been coordinating their production limits within the cartel. That view was echoed by others, including the oil ministers of Nigeria and Iraq.

Sensex plunges 572 points as Huawei CEO's arrest roils global markets

Benchmark equity indices cracked for the third consecutive session on Thursday on negative global cues triggered by the arrest of a top executive of Chinese telecom giant Huawei in Canada. A weak rupee and sustained selling by foreign as well as domestic institutional investors also affected sentiment.

The BSE Sensex plunged 572.28 points, or 1.59 percent, to close at 35,312.13 on Thursday. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 181.75 points, or 1.69 percent, to 10,601.15. All sectoral indices on the BSE and NSE ended in the red, led by metal, oil and gas, pharma and financial stocks.

Oppo R17 and R17 Pro go on sale today

Oppo recently launched its newest flagship smartphone in India, the R17 Pro alongside the regular R17. Both smartphones feature a 6.4-inch waterdrop display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The R17 Pro features a triple camera setup and support for super fast charging through SuperVOOC. Both phones go on sale for the first time today and will be available on Flipkart, Amazon India, and Paytm Mall.

Berlinale 2019 to open with Lone Scherfig's The Kindness of Strangers

Organisers of the Berlin International Film Festival said that the 2019 event will open with a premiere of Danish director Lone Scherfig’s new movie, The Kindness of Strangers. The season's 'Berlinale', the first of the year’s major European film festivals, will be the last under longtime festival director Dieter Kosslick. He said that Scherfig’s "feel for characters, strong emotions, and subtle humour promises a wonderful start to the festival". The 69th edition of the event runs through 17 February.

With inputs from agencies