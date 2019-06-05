Daily Bulletin: Team India to face South Africa in its first World Cup match; ISRO, Navy roped in to look for missing AN-32; today's top stories

India open their World Cup campaign against South Africa; Bangladesh, New Zealand lock horns

India kick off their 2019 ICC World Cup campaign against under-fire South Africa at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton. India are one of the favourites going into the tournament. South Africa, on the other hand, have endured a disastrous start to their campaign, losing both their matches so far. The India-South Africa clash takes place at 3 pm, the New Zealand-Bangladesh fixture starting three hours later. Both New Zealand and Bangladesh registered wins in their opening games.

Search for AN-32 continues two days after it went missing over Arunachal Pradesh airspace

ISRO has pressed into service its RISAT series of radar imaging satellites while Indian Navy has sent P8i long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft to hunt for the missing transport aircraft AN-32 of the Indian Air Force. The plane went missing 35 minutes after it became airborne from the Jorhat airbase, with 13 people on board, on Monday afternoon.

TMC leader shot dead in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas; area tense as ruling party blames BJP for murder

In another case of alleged political violence in West Bengal, TMC leader Nirmal Kundu was fatally shot in Nimta region of the North 24 Parganas district. Kundu was the president of ward six of Dum Dum municipality. He was rushed to a private hospital with bullet injuries on the head where he was declared brought dead. While the local TMC leadership blamed the BJP for the murder, a police officer said: "We are probing the case. So far, we haven't found any evidence to clarify the motive behind the killing." The area remains tense since after the incident as people fear retaliatory action from the TMC and clashes between workers of the two political parties.

EC to announce Jammu and Kashmir Assembly poll schedule after Amarnath Yatra

The Election Commission Tuesday said it will announce the schedule for Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls after the Amarnath Yatra, which begins next month, making it clear that the electoral exercise could be held sometime later this year.

In a statement, the poll panel said it has unanimously decided that "holding of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir shall be considered later in this year".

Jammu and Kashmir does not have an elected dispensation since the PDP-BJP coalition government fell apart in June 2018. The state was placed under Governor's Rule, as provided by the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir, on 19 June, 2018, after the BJP withdrew from its coalition with the PDP. As mandated by the Constitution, the state was brought under President's Rule on 19 December, 2018. The term of the central rule ends on June 19 which is set to be extended.

Centre mulls delimiting Jammu and Kashmir Assembly seats ahead of polls, regional parties oppose idea

Mainstream parties in Kashmir Tuesday reacted sharply to reports that the Centre was planning delimitation in the state, saying it was an obvious attempt to "inflict another emotional partition" on the state "on communal lines". Earlier on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was given a detailed presentation on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, where the BJP has been pushing for carrying out a delimitation exercise for getting more seats for Jammu region in the state Assembly.

Officials said there was no discussion on constituting a delimitation commission during the meeting with Shah.

However, they said, against the backdrop of delimitation demands by the state BJP, there was a possibility of the new central government constituting a delimitation commission to redraw the scope and size of the assembly segments and determine the number of seats to be reserved for Scheduled Castes.

Giriraj Singh targets NDA leaders with snide 'iftaar' tweet; Amit Shah steps in to douse fire

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday mocked his NDA colleagues for attending 'iftaar' parties, drawing sharp reactions from them that prompted BJP president Amit Shah to rebuke the fiery Hindutva leader and ask him to refrain from making such comments.

Shah stepped in to douse the fire in the ruling coalition after Singh's tweet riled BJP's key allies from Bihar, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and Dalit leader Ram Vilas Paswan's LJP.

Singh posted four pictures of Bihar NDA leaders, including Kumar and Paswan, attending 'iftaar' parties and put out this snide tweet.

"How beautiful would the picture have emerged, had phalahaar (a fruit feast) been organised during Navaratra with the same fervour with splendid photographs taken. Why do we lag behind in observance of our own karm-dharm (religious customs) in public, while staying ahead in pretension," he tweeted in Hindi. The Begusarai MP's remarks met with nonchalance from Kumar, who told journalists: "He indulges in such antics so that you people make him newsy." The remarks also met with strong disapproval from Sushil Kumar Modi, Singh's senior in the BJP.

​Novak Djokovic, Simona Halep in action in French Open 2019 quarters

After the victories of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, the French Open 2019 quarter-finals will witness the likes of Novak Djokovic, Dominic Thiem, Simona Halep among others in action. Djokovic, who is eyeing a fourth consecutive Grand Slam, takes on Germany's Alexander Zverev. Dominic Thiem, in the other men's fixture, takes on Karen Khachanov. In the women's fixtures, Halep faces Amanda Anisimova, with Madison Keys taking on Australia's Ashleigh Barty.

Indian football team open King's Cup campaign against Curacao

The Indian football team begin their King's Cup campaign against Curacao at Buriram, Thailand. The tournament is newly-appointed head coach Igor Stimac's first assignment in his new role. Coach Stimac had earlier announced six newcomers in the India squad in the final list of 23 players for the tournament, including the likes of Rahul Bheke, Brandon Fernandes, Raynier Fernandes, Michael Soosairaj, Abdul Sahal and India U-17 World Cup team captain Amarjit Singh.

Income Tax Department extends deadline for employers to issue Form 16 till 10 July

The Income Tax department on Tuesday extended the deadline for employers to issue Form 16TDS certificate for financial year 2018-19 to its employees by 25 days till 10 July. However, the extension would leave the salaried taxpayers with a limited time-frame of just 20 days to file the income tax returns. The due date of filing of TDS (tax deducted at source) statement by employers to Income Tax department in Form 24Q for financial year 2018-19 has been extended by a month till 30 June, 2019.

Tinder will now let you mention your sexual orientation in your profile

In a bid to make it easier for its users to express their sexuality, Tinder announced that people will be able to select up to three terms that best describe their sexual orientation within an "orientation" tab in its app. Previously, people were limited to selecting a preference of "men," "women," or "both." The new feature is rolling out to iOS and Android in the US, UK, Canada, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and India later this month.

With inputs from agencies