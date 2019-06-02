Daily Bulletin: TN parties object to 'imposition' of Hindi in schools; BJP-Mamata row over 'Jai Shri Ram' continues; day's top stories

Tamil Nadu parties threaten to protest over 'imposition' of Hindi in schools, Centre does damage control

A controversy broke out in Tamil Nadu on Saturday over the new Draft Education Policy of the Central government-made Kasturirangan Committee, which has recommended that schools follow a 'three-language formula', as political parties opposed the "imposition" of Hindi in the state.

Leaders across party lines said the state has a history on the language issue and would not tolerate any imposition of one language. Some Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu reportedly threatened to protest if the plan was implemented.

However, to cool tempers, the Centre stepped in for damage control after the AIADMK-led state government said it would continue to follow the two-language formula in Tamil Nadu.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar said, "Only a report has been submitted on the new education policy. The government has not made any decision on it. It has not even considered the plan. Therefore, the misunderstanding that the government has decided on the new education policy is not true."

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, in a series of tweets in Tamil, said: "What is the meaning of a three-language formula in schools? The meaning is they will make Hindi a compulsory subject..."

"If Hindi language is a compulsory subject, its import is the imposition of Hindi... The BJP government's real face is beginning to emerge..." he also tweeted.

While politics ensued over the subject, hashtags such as #StopHindiImposition and #TNAgainstHindiImposition began to trend on Twitter.

The three-language formula, which bats for Hindi from "pre-school to Class 12 was a big shocker", and the recommendation will "divide" the country, DMK chief MK Stalin said.

BJP-Mamata Banerjee row over 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan continues in West Bengal

The BJP will send 10 lakh postcards with "Jai Shri Ram" written on them to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, a party leader said on Saturday, in a move likely to add salt to the ruling TMC's wounds after its less-than-stellar performance in the Lok Sabha polls, having lost several seats to the saffron party.

"We have decided to send 10 lakh postcards with 'Jai Shri Ram' written on them to the chief minister's residence," said newly-elected lawmaker BJP Arjun Singh, a former TMC MLA.

Singh who joined the BJP before the general elections made the statement after police lathi-charged a group of saffron party workers who were chanting "Jai Shri Ram" during a demonstration outside a property where TMC leaders were holding a meeting.

TMC leaders had assembled in Kanchrapara in North 24 Parganas district to chalk out a strategy to retake party offices that BJP workers had allegedly taken over, Trinamool sources said.

Liverpool wins Champion's League final 2019

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah was out injured within 30 minutes of last year's Champions League final, but this year, he scored within two minutes from kick-off against the Spurs. The last props of the opening ceremony weren't even down the tunnel when Salah lashed his penalty past Hugo Lloris before lingering to show his joy in front of Tottenham fans, long after his team-mates had trundled away.

Salah has history with Spurs supporters, largely on account of being the main threat to Harry Kane winning the Golden Boot in recent seasons, but perhaps there was more to why he wanted to hang on to the moment. After all, it was on this stage last year, with club football's biggest prize in sight, that Salah saw his final ending early with a tug from Sergio Ramos and a tumble on his shoulder.

South Africa face Bangladesh in World Cup as teams eye for their first win

Faf du Plessis-led South Africa will look to get back to winning when they face Bangladesh in Match five of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 to be held in Kennington Oval in London on Sunday. The Proteas suffered a 104-run loss to hosts England in the first match of the tournament, despite half centuries from Quinton de Kock (68) and Rassie van der Dussen (50).

Bangladesh's first warm-up match against Pakistan was washed out due to rain, and they suffered a 90-run loss to India in their second practice match. They also suffered a huge blow with Tamim Iqbal being ruled out of their first game due to a wrist injury.

Apple will limit third-party tracking in children's apps

Apple will reportedly limit third-party tracking in children's apps starting next week. While the company has not officially announced the change, a report by The Wall Street Journal quoted sources close to the company as saying that the move was in the works.

Given that Apple's annual developers conference starts on Monday, the company could choose the event as a stage to announce increased privacy for children.