Daily Bulletin: Sushma Swaraj to address UNGA, Modi to to visit India Gate as part of Parakram Day; top stories for today

Sushma Swaraj to address UNGA today

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is expected to address the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday. Reports indicated that the menace of terrorism is likely to feature prominently in her address. Swaraj had last year too made a string pitch against the issue of terrorism and had blamed Pakistan squarely for destabilising peace in the Indian subcontinent.

This year too, Swaraj is expected to take a tough stance against Pakistan as diplomatic channels have failed to thaw the longstanding frosty relationships. Only Friday, Swaraj had left a meeting of SAARC foreign ministers midway and had avoided even an informal interaction with her Pakistani counterpart. India had earlier agreed to re-establish dialogue with Pakistan during the SAARC summit, but later cancelled the talks after heavy cross-border shelling, infiltration bids and the brutal beheading of an Indian security force personnel.

Rajnath Singh hints at surgical-strike like operations on Pakistan

Home Minister Rajnath Singh has indicated that Indian forces may have hit Pakistani targets across the border to avenge the beheading of a BSF Jawan along the International Border near Jammu and Kashmir in Samba district.

In his statement, Singh made a reference to the brutal killing of BSF Head Constable Narender Kumar and said that "something has been done" in retaliation to it.

"Kuch hua hai, main bataoonga nahi. Hua hai, theek thaak hua hai, vishwaas rakhna bahut theek thaak hua hai, 2-3 din pehle. Aur aage bhi dekhiyega kya hoga (I can't tell you what, but something has been done across the border. Keep your faith on us, definitely something has been done, and it will be repeated in the future too, if need be)," the home minister said.

Parakram Day: PM to visit India Gate to pay tribute to jawans

After visiting Jodhpur on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit India Gate to pay tributes to jawans on Saturday. India is observing Parakram Parv on the second anniversary of the 2016 cross-LoC surgical strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. As part of the celebration, the prime minister will visit India Gate and pay homage to Indian soldiers who have been killed in combat.

The three-day main event between 28-30 September has been organised at the India Gate lawns in the national capital besides similar events at 53 locations in 51 cities across the country.

Indian Super League 2018-19

After a wretched campaign in the previous edition, former champions ATK will renew acquaintances with two-time runners-up Kerala Blasters in the opening match of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday. The fifth season of the ISL will see 10 teams compete for the coveted crown and in the season opener ATK's new coach Steve Coppell will take on his former club Kerala.

Mahatma Gandhi International Sanitation Convention begins today

Union Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation will organise a global sanitation convention to mark the beginning of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi, also coinciding with the fourth anniversary of the launch of Swachh Bharat Mission. The four-day-long convention will be inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind today. Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Uma Bharti are also expected to remain present today. Apart from this, a host of national and international dignitaries are also slated to attend the event.

The convention, which will conclude on 2 October, Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, will also be attended by United Nations General Secretary Antonio Guterres, who will be visiting India on 1 October.

Bill Cosby's wall of fame star damaged

Veteran comedian Bill Cosby's Hollywood Walk of Fame star got vandalised following his imprisonment over drugging and sexually assaulting a woman. According to TMZ.com, the star was ruined earlier this week when a US court sentenced him to jail and labelled him as a "sexually violent predator". The star now reads words like "serial rapist" and "MeToo" on it.

Google wearOS now rolling out

Google’s much-awaited update for its wearOS-powered smartwatches will start rolling out to users across the globe. The updates and improvements are massive, and introduce new gestures that get you access to Google’s more proactive Assistant, Google Fit, notifications and Quick Settings. Google has kind of chiselled down the wearOS to focus on two core details that is fitness tracking and notifications. At the same time there are big improvements to performance and users of recent or even slightly older devices will see noticeable improvements with the new update.