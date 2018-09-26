Daily Bulletin: Supreme Court verdict on Aadhaar likely today, petrol prices reaches Rs 90.22/litre in Mumbai; day's top stories

Supreme Court to decide on constitutional validity of Aadhaar today

The apex court is scheduled to pronounce its much-awaited judgment on the Aadhaar case at 10.30 am today. The top court will decide whether the Aadhaar scheme is unconstitutional and a violation of the fundamental right to privacy and personal bodily autonomy.

The five-judge Bench, comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra along with Justices AK Sikri, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan, earlier reserved their judgment, ending more than seven years of various challenges against Aadhaar before different apex court benches.

Petitioners in the case argued that the data collected for Aadhaar was not handled properly, because the UIDAI was using numerous third parties to do so. In May, the bench had reserved its judgement on the hearings, which lasted for four months.

On 24 August 2017, the Supreme Court had said that the Centre may have justifiable reasons to collect and store data after the government argued that Aadhaar linkage will curb tax evasion and crime.

Supreme Court to hear plea challenging Ranjan Gogoi's appointment as CJI

The Supreme Court today will hear a plea challenging the appointment of Justice Ranjan Gogoi as the next Chief Justice of India. Relying on a press conference called by the top four judges, including Gogoi, of the apex court earlier in 2018, petitioner advocates RP Luthra and Satyaveer Sharma have claimed that the judges “tried to arouse public furore in the country in the names of certain internal differences in the court”.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud asked the petitioners to file the mentioning memo before the court master.

In their plea, Luthra along with Sharma said they are seeking adjudication of the question of law for which they are relying on the contents of the press conference. The plea said the petitioners were also relying on an undated letter addressed to Chief Justice of India and circulated by the four apex court judges.

On 3 September, the president had appointed Justice Gogoi as the 46th Chief Justice of India. He is to take oath on 3 October after the incumbent CJI, Dipak Misra retires.

Petrol, diesel prices touch record high

Fuel prices again increased on Tuesday. Price of petrol shot up in Mumbai by 14 paise a litre and was being retailed at Rs 90.22/litre. Diesel prices too were up in the financial capital by 11 paise at Rs 78.69 per litre and 10 paise in other metros. Since mid-August, the petrol price has risen by Rs 5.58 a litre and diesel by Rs 5.3/litre, the most in any month since the daily price revision was introduced in mid-June in 2017. Brent, the benchmark for half of the world’s oil, climbed to $80 per barrel from $71 in the last five weeks, and the Indian rupee lost ground against the dollar by 5-6 percent during the same period, resulting in expensive crude imports.

23rd IFFK in limbo over lack of funds

The fate of the 23rd edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) is uncertain due to a paucity of funds as the state is going through a rebuilding process after being hit by the worst ever floods recently. IFFK is held in December every year.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced that on account of the huge requirement of funds for rebuilding the state, all extravagant programmes including the IFFK and the State Youth Festival should be called off for the year.

Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan to play Bangladesh in semi-final

After back-to-back losses at the hands of arch-rivals India, Pakistan will have their task cut out when they lock horns with a tricky Bangladesh in a virtual semi-final clash of the Asia Cup on Wednesday. One of the two teams will be heading home after their final Super Four game at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium. Given the backlash they received after the reverses against India, former world and Asian champions, Pakistan will be eager to raise their game.

Apple's Antenna-gate 2018?

Customers in the US who upgraded to their brand new Apple iPhone XS and XS Max seem to be affected by poor mobile phone and Wi-Fi reception. Customers have noticed slower data speed as compared to their older Apple devices which is odd because the new iPhones are supposed to be a lot faster with both Wi-Fi and LTE data.

While the source of the problem isn't clear yet, it sure is widespread and, according to users reporting the issue at the Apple forums and Reddit, has nothing to do with a specific carrier. The issue does remind us of Apple's Antenna-gate problem which plagued Apple's iPhone 4 models back in 2010. Affected users are awaiting a software update from Apple that should hopefully fix the problem.