Daily Bulletin: Supreme Court to resume hearing in Bhima Koregaon arrests case, Franco Mulakkal questioning to continue; day's top stories

Bhima Koregaon case: Supreme Court to resume hearing on Bhima-Koregaon arrests today

The house arrest of the five activists was extended by a day by the Supreme Court on Wednesday. The activists were arrested by teams of the Pune Police in August from several cities in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence case. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud will continue with the hearing on Thursday on the plea filed by historian Romila Thapar and four others. The Supreme Court said it would look into the case with a hawk's eye as liberty cannot be "sacrificed at the altar of conjectures". The top court told the Maharashtra government that there should be a clear-cut distinction between opposition and dissent on one hand and attempts to create disturbance, law and order problems or overthrow the government on the other. "Our institutions must be robust enough to accommodate any dissent or opposition to the system or even to this court. We cannot sacrifice liberty at the altar of conjectures,"a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said.

Rahul Gandhi in Rajasthan for poll campaigning today

As Assembly election nears in Rajasthan, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday will visit the state for poll campaigning. He will address a gathering at Bhikha Bhai College Sports Ground, Sagwara in Dungarpur district on Thursday. Rahul will also address the grand old party's Sankalp rally. Reports have said that Rahul is expected to visit a number of temples in Rajasthan. According to reports, the temples shortlisted for his visit are Shrinathji in Nathdwara, Khatu Shyamji in Sikar and Govind Devji in Jaipur.

RSS event: On Day 3 of the lecture, Mohan Bhagwat said gau rakshaks aren't trouble-makers

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday answered questions on a variety of issues on the third and final leg of his three-day lecture series at Delhi's Vigyan Bhavan, where the organisation held a conclave titled "Future of Bharat: An RSS Perspective". On Wednesday, Bhagwat reiterated his remark about all Indians being Hindus by identity and said that Hindutva was all about unity and inclusion. When asked about the rise in cow vigilantism in India, he said: "Taking law into one's own hands is a crime, and such criminals should be punished. But there should be gau raksha (protection of cows). Gau raksha cannot just be left to laws... Gau rakshaks shouldn't be compared to trouble makers."

Bishop Franco Mulakkal accused of raping nun grilled for 7 hours, questioning to continue today

Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who has been accused of repeatedly raping and sexually assaulting a nun, was grilled by Kerala police for seven hours Wednesday and the questioning will continue on Thursday, officials said. Deputy Superintendent of Police K Subhash, who heads the Special Investigation Team, questioned the 54-year-old clergyman at the crime branch office. Mulakkal had recently relinquished his administrative responsibilities as the Bishop of the Jalandhar diocese of the Missionaries of Jesus congregation.

Sunanda Pushkar case hearing today in Patiala Court

The Patiala Court will hear the Sunanda Pushkar case on Thursday. On 24 August, Delhi police handed over various documents to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor before a court in Delhi in a case against him regarding Sunanda's death almost four years ago in a luxury hotel. During the hearing, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy requested Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal that he be allowed to assist the police in the case, even though senior advocate Vikash Pahwa and advocate Gaurav Gupta, appearing for Tharoor told the court that Swamy had no locus in the case which was already being probed by the police. The court, thereafter, posted the matter for further hearing on 20 September.

Europa League group stage begins

The Europa League group stage begins on Thursday, with the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, AC Milan and Sevilla among the leading sides hoping to negotiate a marathon competition all the way to the final in Baku in May. Arsenal face Ukraine's Vorskla Poltava in their first group stage match while Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea visit Greece to fight against PAOK.

Crazy Rich Asians release date postponed

The release of John Chu's smash hit film Crazy Rich Asians in India has been pushed from 21 September to 5 October. The film is being distributed worldwide by Warner Bros Pictures.

Vivo V11 Pro Review

The Vivo V11 Pro is a direct competitor to the earlier launched Oppo F9 Pro. With the drop-like notch and a very small chin, the Vivo V11 Pro has a massive screen-to-body ratio. The phone is also the first in the V-series lineup to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. In our review, we have found that the device has a great design, but is marred by average camera and performance.