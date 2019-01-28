Daily Bulletin: Supreme Court cancels 29 Jan Ayodhya hearing; Manipur all-party meet on citizenship bill today; day's top stories

Supreme Court cancels 29 January hearing on Ayodhya

The Supreme Court on Sunday cancelled the 29 January hearing in the politically sensitive Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid land title dispute case as one member of the five-judge Constitution Bench, Justice SA Bobde, will not be available then.

The five-judge bench was re-constituted on 25 January as Justice U U Lalit, who was a member of the original bench, had recused himself from hearing the matter. When the new bench was constituted, Justice NV Ramana was also excluded from the new Constitution Bench, and no reason was cited for his exclusion.

Besides Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, the new bench comprises justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer.

Fourteen appeals have been filed in the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among three parties — the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

Manipur to hold all-party meet on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh has convened an all-party meeting on Monday to discuss the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, at 9 am.

Manipur is one of the states from that North East that has been seeing various agitations in protest against the Lok Sabha passing the bill on 8 January.

Polling for high-stakes Jind Assembly by-election today

Voting has begun for the bypoll to the Jind Assembly constituency in Haryana. The by-election will witness a multi-cornered contest on Monday, with prestige at stake for key political outfits, including the ruling BJP and the Opposition Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), Congress and the fledgling Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), formed by Lok Sabha MP Dushyant Chautala after splitting with the INLD.

The bypoll was necessitated after the death of INLD legislator Hari Chand Middha in August 2018.

As many as 1,71,113 people, including nearly 80,000 women, are eligible to vote, officials said, adding that 158 polling stations have been set up, of which 67 are in rural areas. The votes will be polled between 7 am and 5 pm.

There are 21 candidates, including two women, in the fray. Prominent among them are senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is also the party's sitting MLA from Kaithal, the late Hari Chand Middha's son and BJP candidate Krishan Middha, and INLD's Umed Singh Redhu.

In Kerala, Modi slams Congress and Left parties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday criticised the Congress and the Left parties, claiming they had no respect for institutions, including the Election Commission, and that their talk about democracy was the "biggest joke".

Modi, who was addressing a huge Yuva Morcha rally in Thrissur, also referred to the political killings in Kerala and equated them with those in Madhya Pradesh. He claimed the mindset of the Emergency was still alive in the minds of many Congress leaders.

"Congress and Communists talking about democracy is the biggest joke. What is happening in some parts of Kerala... political workers are killed just because their ideology is different from the communists," he said.

Rahul Gandhi to address farmers' rally

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be in Naya Raipur on Monday, where he will address a farmers' rally at Rajyotsav Ground at 2.30 pm.

This will be the Congress chief's first visit to Chhattisgarh since his party formed the state government in December 2018. While campaigning for the Assembly elections, he had assured farmers the Congress would waive farm loans if it was voted to power.

Piyush Goyal to meet heads of PSU banks

Union minister Piyush Goyal will meet the CEOs of public sector banks on Monday to take a stock of the banking sector and discuss ways to improve their financial health.

The meeting assumes significance as it comes just three days ahead of the interim Budget, the last from this government before the general elections expected to be held in April-May.

The full-day meeting is likely to be attended by Governor of the Reserve Bank of India Shaktikanta Das, who is expected to announce his first monetary policy review on 7 February.

Goyal, who was given additional charge of the finance ministry last Wednesday as Arun Jaitley is away in the US for treatment, is his expected to discuss a host of issues, including credit offtake and the bad loan position of lenders.

India to face New Zealand in the third ODI at Bay Oval

New Zealand has won the toss and opted to bat in the third ODI at Bay Oval. MS Dhoni is missing the game because of a sore hamstring, while all-rounder Hardik Pandya made his return to international cricket after four months.

India is eyeing a series win in Virat Kohli's last match of the series before he breaks for rest. Seeking a turnaround, the Black Caps have fielded two spinners, with Mitchell Santner replacing Colin de Grandhomme.

Cabinet likely to approve agri-package for farmers today

The Union Cabinet is expected to soon approve a relief package for farmers grappling with falling prices of their crops and to tackle distress in the farm sector, according to sources. The likely relief package is seen as an attempt to assuage the farming community's discontent ahead of the general elections.

"... The agriculture ministry's proposal on addressing income deficit syndrome of small and marginal farmers is on the agenda (of the Cabinet meeting)," a source said.

The Cabinet meeting, which was scheduled for Monday, has been deferred, as per sources.

The agriculture ministry has recommended several options to provide both short- and long-term solutions to address agrarian distress. However, a final call will be taken at the Cabinet meeting as a huge cost is involved, they said. One of the options proposed is waiving interest on crop loans for farmers who pay on time, costing an additional Rs 15,000 crore to the exchequer.

Kanye West sues Universal, EMI

Rapper Kanye West has sued Universal and EMI over his record and publishing contracts. In a rant posted online in October 2018, West said he had tried to purchase his publishing catalog from Sony/ATV Music and they had declined his request.

"I have the money to buy (back) my publishing," West said in the video. "And they told me that I couldn't buy my publishing…. It's like control."

While the terms of his contract are not public, music publishing deals typically do not allow artistes to simply buy back their publishing whenever they want. However, earlier this week, West tried another course of action by filing a pair of lawsuits in an attempt to extract himself from his publishing and label deals.

Samsung to launch India-focused M-Series smartphones today

Samsung's very first India-focus lineup, the Galaxy M-Series, is finally expected to be launched on Monday. The new series is expected to debut three phones — the Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30.

The series is going to feature several Samsung's firsts, such as triple-rear cameras in a budget phone, Infinity-U and Infinity-V displays, and a 5,000 mAh battery. The series will also mark debut of the company's Exynos 7 Series 7904 processor.

Pricing will be key for Samsung as it tries to play catch up with a number of Chinese smartphone brands, including Honor and Xiaomi. All the phones will be sold exclusively on Amazon, starting 5 February.

