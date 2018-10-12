Daily Bulletin: Subhash Ghai accused of sexual assault under Me Too; India to take on West Indies in second Test; day's top stories

MeToo in India: Subhash Ghai accused of sexual assault

Director Subhash Ghai and marketing consultant Suhel Seth are the latest names to crop up in the movement. An anonymous woman alleged that Ghai spiked her drink and then sexually assaulted her. The director "strictly and firmly" denied the claim on Thursday. The woman said she worked with Ghai on a film years ago and he started taking extra interest in her and would often call her for script sessions at his apartment, which he would allegedly call his "thinking pad". She claims he once forcefully kissed her but tried to pacify her the next day by calling the incident a "lover's tiff".

A film director and creative producer on Wednesday shared a number of screenshots of a lengthy WhatsApp message sent to Seth recalling an experience she had "buried deeply". As a conclusion to her detailed post, she wrote, "You have abused your power for years on end. With what I've seen at a close range, if every woman you've ever laid hands on starts to speak up, I assure you, there will be at least 1,000 women who will say Suhel Seth? Yes. #MeToo. It ends here."

India vs Windies, 2nd Test, Day 1

Virat Kohli-led India will aim for a clean sweep when they take on the West Indies in the second and final Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad today. The hosts had shown complete dominance in the first Test over Windies as Kohli's men had dismissed them twice within two days to win the first Test by an innings and 272 runs. India are expected to stick to same playing XI whereas captain Jason Holder and fast bowler Kemar Roach will return for West Indies.

Rafale deal: Joint venture with Reliance Group represents just 10% of offset, says Dassault

Dassault Aviation's joint venture with Reliance represents around 10 percent of the offset investments under the Rafale jet deal, Dassault CEO Eric Trappier said on Thursday. "We're in talks with about 100 Indian firms, including around 30 with which we've already confirmed partnerships," Trappier told AFP.

Separately on Thursday, speaking at a briefing in Paris, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is on the final leg of her two-day visit to France amid allegations of corruption in the purchase of 36 Rafale jets, reiterated the government's claim that it had no idea that Dassault Aviation would team up with Reliance Group, run by Anil Ambani.

Mumbai Police to record statement of witnesses in Tanushree Dutta sexual harassment case

Mumbai police have said it will record the statements of witnesses before summoning Nana Patekar and others in connection to the complaint filed by Tanushree Dutta. A case also reached the Delhi High Court on Thursday where some persons facing accusations of sexual harassment sought to restrain the accuser from airing her alleged ordeal on social media or any other platform.

It's up to MJ Akbar to respond, says Smriti Irani as pressure mounts on govt

Union Textiles minister Smriti Irani declined to comment on the allegations of sexual harassment against her ministerial colleague MJ Akbar, saying that the minister is the best person to respond to the allegations. Irani, however, said that justice should be given to the "ladies who are speaking out". There is anticipation of reactions from the ruling BJP party and the government, in which Akbar is the junior foreign minister. According to reports, BJP top brass is to seek an explanation from Akbar before taking a call on his role with in the government after he returns to India on Sunday. Meanwhile, Opposition leaders are mounting pressure on the government to respond.

BJP's women's wing to launch five-day relay marathon

The BJP's women's wing is embarking on a five-day relay marathon from Friday to publicise the pro-women schemes of the government. Some BJP leaders are of the view that the charges against MJ Akbar would do no good to the party's image in the run-up to crucial state Assembly elections and the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, more so when the party has gone on an overdrive to highlight the Narendra Modi government's "pro-women credentials".

Alok Nath's behaviour an open secret in industry, says actor Himani Shivpuri

Actor Himani Shivpuri says Alok Nath was like "Jekyll and Hyde" whose predatory behaviour was an "open secret" in the industry and has become public now. The actor, who has worked with Nath in many films and TV shows, said she was shocked to read Vinta Nanda's Facebook post, accusing the Hum Aapke Hain Kaun actor of rape. "If he (Nath) has done it, then it is very bad. You cannot force any woman to do anything against her will, using your power. It is tough for women," Shivpuri said.

"Whenever we shot in daytime, he would be mild and normal but after having liquor he used to be this Jekyll and Hyde person. He used to change completely. I heard from actresses that they had a tough time working with him," she said, adding that a veteran actor, who passed away recently, had once said he chased her.

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII launch

World-renowned gaming franchise Call of Duty is back with another title called the Black Ops IIII. The game servers have now officially gone live globally and for India as well. This is the first Call of Duty game to not feature a single player mode. It does include the very first Battle Royal genre in the form of Call of Duty: Blackout. It also features the Zombie mode which is also multiplayer. The game is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC and has a size of 55 GB total.

Sensex slumps to 6-month low

The BSE Sensex slumped over 750 points to end at a six-month low and NSE Nifty ended below the 10,300-mark on Thursday as global indices witnessed across-the-board losses after investor sentiment was hit by heavy sell-off in world markets. The 30-share index, which commenced with a gap down opening, cracked over 1,000 points, breaching the 34,000-mark and hit a low of 33,723.53, before staging a partial recovery to touch a high of 34,325.09 in afternoon trade. The gauge finally ended 759.74 points, or 2.19 percent lower at 34,001.15. This is the lowest closing since 11 April. It had gained 461.42 points on Wednesday. Similarly, the NSE Nifty settled at 10,234.65, down 225.45 points, or 2.16 percent. It moved between 10,138.60 and 10,335.95 in day trade.