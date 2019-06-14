Daily Bulletin: Striking doctors in Bengal defy Mamata's deadline; no pleasantries exchanged between Modi, Imran Khan at SCO; day's top stories

No pleasantries exchanged between Modi, Imran Khan at SCO

No meeting was held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan's Imran Khan during the informal dinner hosted by Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov for the leaders attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Bishkek on Thursday, news agency ANI has reported, quoting sources. Modi and Imran did not even exchange pleasantries during the dinner hosted on the sidelines of the two-day summit, the report added. Modi, on the sidelines of the summit, reiterated to Chinese President Xi Jinping India's stand that Pakistan should take concrete action against terror before talks can resume. Before Modi left for Bishkek, India had ruled out any bilateral meeting with Pakistan.

Striking doctors defy Mamata's deadline to resume work, CM accuses BJP of giving 'communal colour'

Striking junior doctors across West Bengal on Thursday refused to end their stir till they are provided adequate security in government hospitals and defied a deadline set by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who alleged that opposition BJP and CPM were instigating the protesters as part of a "conspiracy" and giving communal colour to the issue.

Services have been affected over the past three days in emergency wards, outpatient facilities and pathological units of many state-run medical colleges and hospitals and a large number of private medical facilities in the state due to the strike by the doctors who are protesting after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured at the NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata by a mob following the death of a patient. The India Medical Association has declared "All India Protest Day" on Friday against the incident and expressed solidarity with the striking doctors.

The opposition attacked Mamata over the impasse, with the BJP accusing her of acting as "Hitler".

There was high drama as the chief minister reached the state-run SSKM hospital here at around noon amid slogans of "we want justice" by the doctors. "I condemn the agitation. The junior doctors' strike is a conspiracy by the CPI(M) and the BJP," Banerjee, who also holds the health and family welfare portfolio, said and directed the police to clear the premises and only allow patients to stay.

Meanwhile, doctors from other parts of the country are also expected to join the protests in solidarity with their counterparts in West Bengal.

Acute encephalitis claims 43 lives in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

Two children died Wednesday in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, which is reeling under an outbreak of brain fever, taking the toll this month to 43, although a top state health official maintained that the casualties were not related to the outbreak but were caused by hypoglycemia.

Hypoglycemia causes an abnormally low level of sugar in the blood or deficiency of sodium or potassium in the body, the official said. According to a release issued by the Muzaffarpur district administration, two children died at the SKMCH hospital here where a total of 117 cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) have been reported since 1 June.

Out of the reported cases, 36 have died till date, while 24 have been discharged and among those undergoing treatment, six were said to be in a critical condition, it said. In the private Kejriwal hospital, the total number of reported cases is 55 and seven of the children admitted since 1 June have died so far though there was no death on Wednesday, the release said.

World Cup 2019: West Indies face upbeat England at Southampton

After the washed-out encounter between India and New Zealand at Trent Bridge, the World Cup caravan moves to Southampton where hosts England take on West Indies in the 19th match of the tournament. West Indies have hit a couple of hurdles after their decisive win over Pakistan at the start of their campaign, losing to Australia before splitting points with South Africa thanks to rain. The home team, on the other hand, enter this match on the back of a 106-run win over Bangladesh at Cardiff, a match that saw opener Jason Roy smash a blistering 153 off 121 balls. Unless the English weather decides to play spoilsport again, the toss will take place at 2.30 pm IST, with play beginning 30 minutes later.

Govt to release WPI inflation data for May today

The government will release the Wholesale Price Index-based inflation data on Friday. The retail inflation, which was released on Wednesday, spiked to a seven-month high of 3.05 percent in May, though remaining within RBI's comfort level, as kitchen items like vegetables, meat and fish turned dearer, government data showed.

In April this year, the WPI inflation had eased to 3.07 percent on cheaper fuel and manufactured items, even as prices of food articles remained high, stated official data. The WPI-based inflation was at 3.18 percent in March and 2.93 percent in February. It was 3.62 percent during the same period in 2018. Inflation in the ‘food articles’ basket hardened to 7.37 percent during April 2019 as against 5.68 percent in March, as prices of vegetables skyrocketed. Food inflation has been on the rise for the last five months since December 2018 when it was (-) 0.42 percent.

Two oil tankers go up in flames in suspected attacks in Gulf of Oman, crude prices hit the roof

Suspected attacks left two tankers ablaze in the waters of the Gulf of Oman on Thursday, sparking fears of a broader conflict and sending world oil prices soaring. The mysterious incident came amid spiralling tensions between Iran and the US, which pointed the finger at the Islamic republic last month over similar attacks in the strategic sea lane.

The UN Security Council is to hold a closed-door meeting later on Thursday at the request of the United States to discuss the suspected attacks.

Iran said its navy rescued 44 crew members after the two vessels, which were carrying highly inflammable material, caught fire. Footage aired on television showed thick, black plumes of smoke and flames billowing from one of the tankers as it lay out to sea. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the timing of the "reported attacks" was "suspicious", coming as Japan's prime minister held talks in Iran.

World oil prices surged following reports of the suspected attacks, exacerbating tensions in the crude-rich Middle East, analysts said. "Tension across the Middle East is high — and the attacks on two tankers has further exacerbated the situation, even though there does not appear to have been any damage to the cargos," said John Hall, chairman of British-based consultancy Alfa Energy.

London's Brent North Sea oil jumped more than four percent in morning deals before trimming gains.

China is attempting to disrupt Telegram in wake of Hong Kong protests

Private messaging app Telegram is facing a DDoS attack (Distributed Denial of Service) originating from China. Such an attack essentially disrupts services by flooding the target with garbage requests, leaving servers unable to cope with legitimate requests, such as the sending of messages between dissenting Hong Kong citizens. This was confirmed by Telegram founder Pavel Durov via Twitter, who stated that Telegram servers were flooded with 400-500 Gbps of “junk” when the protests started.

Capernaum to be released in India on 21 June

After its immense success in China, Nadine Labaki's Oscar-nominated Arabic film Capernaum is set to hit the Indian theatres on 21 June. The film lauded for its unique representation of the mistreated street kids and illegal immigration has been brought to India by filmmaker-distributor Ashwani Sharma through his production house Impact Films.

