Daily Bulletin: Speculation ends as Sonia Gandhi appointed as interim Congress chief at CWC meeting; Rahul Gandhi likely to visit flood-hit districts of Kerala today; day's top stories

Sonia Gandhi appointed interim Congress chief

Sonia Gandhi was named interim Congress president on Saturday, returning at the helm after almost 20 months.

The announcement was made Sunday night after Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision-making authority of the Congress party met on Saturday to deliberate over the next president of the party as outgoing chief Rahul Gandhi refused to take back his resignation yet again.

A number of leaders, including state chiefs and MPs, backed Rahul to continue on the post despite his refusal to reconsider his resignation. However, he did not budge from his stand of quitting as party chief.

The CWC then decided to name Sonia as the interim party chief.

Rahul had however, asserted that he would not take back his resignation, even after CWC members unanimously urged him to reconsider, following which the party convened a wider consultation in the evening.

Following the conclusion of the meeting, the party announced that it had appointed three resolutions, relating to Jammu and Kashmir issue as well as regarding the leadership of the party.

One resolution requested Sonia to take the position of the interim Congress chief pending the election of a new president by the All India Congress Committee. Rahul was requested to accept stay on as party chief, however, he declined to withdraw his resignation, it said.

Rahul Gandhi likely to visit flood-hit Kerala districts

Rahul is expected to visit his flood-ravaged constituency of Wayanad on 11 August, party sources said.

Eleven have so far lost their lives in the hilly district of Wayanad in the monsoon fury, where many are feared missing in a landslide.

"Probably going to Kerala tomorrow. I don't want to disturb the rescue missions there. I will there for two days. I have spoken to the prime minister, (Kerala) chief minister, district collector and Congress workers of the state," Rahul told reporters in New Delhi.

Congress sources said Rahul is expected to visit Kozhikode, Wayanad and Malappuram, the worst affected areas.

Forty-two have been killed in rain-related incidents in Kerala and 1.25 lakh have taken shelter in relief camps.

Meanwhile, flight operations from the Kochi international airport are likely to resume at noon on Sunday, an airport official said.

“Airport is ready. Flight operations will resume at 12 noon tomorrow. That is ahead of the deadline. Airlines are instructed to facilitate services accordingly,” a Cochin International Airport Limited spokesperson told reporters in Kochi on Saturday.

Earlier, the official said water level in apron areas of the airport was receding and cleaning operations have begun.

Focus on Shreyas Iyer as India face West Indies

The talented Shreyas Iyer will be auditioning for the still vacant number four slot as India would pray for some bright sunshine while taking on West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series in Trinidad on Sunday. Iyer, who didn't get game time during the T20 series, was in the playing XI during the rain-affected first game, which was abandoned after 13 overs in Guyana. There is very little chance that India will tinker with their batting order so the Mumbaikar has a better chance of getting into action during the second game.

Manchester United face Chelsea in Premier League

Manchester United and Chelsea will renew their rivalry when they meet at Old Trafford on Sunday in the Premier League. The Sunday’s match will be manager Frank Lampard's first competitive game in charge of Chelsea. Transfer ban has eased the pressure on Lampard but he will be determined to see his side beat United while Manchester manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will aiming for a winning start for his side which finished sixth last season in Premier League.

Top-end 2019 iPhone rumoured to be called 'iPhone 11 Pro'

Apple is expected to release three new iPhones just like last year in its upcoming event in September. While there have been a few leaks about the upcoming series like the triple-camera setup, the latest rumour says that the top-end model could be called the 'iPhone 11 Pro'. In the current generation, the flagship iPhone is called the iPhone XS Max.

Dr Death: Jamie Dornan, Alec Baldwin, Christian Slater to lead series adaptation of podcast

Jamie Dornan, Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater will lead the series adaptation of popular podcast Dr Death.

The podcast, which hailed from Wondery network, was about Dr Christopher Duntsch, a neurosurgeon whose malpractice resulted in the death and maiming of multiple patients in Dallas. He was accused of maiming four patients and killing two more and was found guilty of maiming one and sentenced to life in prison in 2017.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show will explore the twisted mind of a sociopath as well as highlighting the faults that lies in the system which was meant to protect the people.