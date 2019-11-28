Daily Bulletin: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to be sworn in as Maharashtra CM at Mumbai's Shivaji Park today; Telangana cabinet to discuss impasse in TSRTC ; day's top stories

Maharashtra govt formation: Uddhav Thackeray to be sworn-in as chief minister today; NCP to get deputy CM's post, Congress leader to be Speaker

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to be sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister on Thursday at Mumbai's Shivaji Park at 6:40 pm. Ahead of the swearing-in the Maha Vikas Aghadi of the Nationalist Congress Party, Congress and Shiv Sena on Wednesday held a six-hour meeting in Mumbai to iron out the modalities of government formation.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, NCP's Praful Patel said all issues had been sorted out and added that the the deputy chief minister would be from the NCP, whereas the Assembly Speaker will be from the Congress. According to ANI, he also said that the number of ministers to be sworn in along with the chief minister will be finalised during the night. However, it is likely that one or two ministers from every party will be sworn in on Thursday, he added.

Mumbai: Preparations underway at Shivaji Park for the swearing-in ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister of #Maharashtra today. pic.twitter.com/jqx6jVH39g — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019

Reports suggest that during the meeting attended by leaders from all three parties including Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge, Dhananjay Munde and Sharad Pawar, the distribution of cabinet berths was also discussed. Besides the chief minister, the Shiv Sena would get 15 cabinet berths, while the Congress and NCP would each get 13 ministerial berths, reported ANI. However, no official confirmation has been received yet.

The meeting follows Pawar's parleys with Patel, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal and others at his Mumbai residence earlier in the day. There is speculation that Ajit Pawar, who was present at the meeting, maybe inducted in the new cabinet.

Speaking to reporters after leaving the meeting, Ajit, who took oath as an MLA from the NCP said that his backing the short-lived BJP government was not a revolt and that he continued to be a member of the party. "I have been telling all that I was in the NCP, I am in NCP and will be in NCP," he said. Even as Ajit returned to the party fold, Devendra Fadnavis said that he would comment on Ajit's resignation when the time was right.

Late on Wednesday evening, Uddhav Thackeray invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Modi congratulated Uddhav, who is now set to be the chief minister.

Telangana cabinet to discuss steps to end impasse over TSRTC strike today

According to multiple reports, the Telangana cabinet is to discuss steps to end the impasse over the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees strike issue, among others on Thursday.

"The state cabinet meeting will be held here at Pragati Bhavan on 28 November at 2 pm. There is a possibility that the meeting may extend to Friday," a release from the Chief Minister's office said. The cabinet meeting will "discuss at length the measures to be taken to end the RTC impasse in the state," reported News18.

Sources said the government is thinking of offering a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) to the employees. The scheme may be offered to about 20,000 workers, while some staff may be accommodated in other departments.

Over 48,000 employees of the TSRTC had called off their 52-day-long strike on 25 November and expressed their readiness to rejoin duty. However, the TSRTC management had said they could not allow them to rejoin duty as the matter was pending before the labour commissioner as per the directives of the high court.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had said during the TSRTC strike that since the TSRTC is in a financial burden, it would cease to exist in its present form and threatened that the entire TSRTC could be privatised under the new Motor Vehicles Act.

Delhi court to hear application of Delhi 2012 gang-rape victim's parents for early execution of four convicts

A Delhi court had transferred the 2012-gangrape cum murder case to another judge to decide whether to direct Tihar Jail authorities to expedite the execution of the convicts. District Judge Yashwant Kumar sent the case to Additional Sessions Judge Satish Arora, on an application by victim's parents in this regard, who will hear the matter on 28 November.

The application was moved since the earlier two judges hearing the matter got transferred and the matter is getting adjourned continuously, the applicants had said.

The special fast track court, set up to hear cases of sexual harassment cases exclusively, is currently vacant at Patiala House Court and no judge has been appointed till now.

The application said that the victim's parents approached the court since the convicts have exhausted all legal remedies.

In December last year, the parents of Nirbhaya, the 23-old paramedic who was gang-raped in December 2012, approached the court to fast-track the procedure to hang all four convicts in the case.

Supreme Court on 12 December 2018, dismissed the PIL seeking a direction to the Centre to execute the death penalty awarded to four convicts — Mukesh, Pawan, Vinay and Akshay — in the sensational Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case.

BPCL workers to begin nationwide strike today

Over 12,000 employees of Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), who will begin a nationwide strike today (28 November) to protest against the company's privatisation, are likely to find support from their peers in other state-run companies, regardless of union affiliations, a Mint report said.

BPCL employed 11,971 permanent and 22,267 temporary or contractual workers as of 31 March.

The report quotes Praveen Kumar P, leader of BPCL workers union and general secretary of Cochin Refineries Employees Association (CREA), as saying that the strike would continue for multiple days if privatisation is not reconsidered. CREA is an affiliate of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC).

Google Pixel 4 also faces screen coating problem like other Pixel phones

A problem that was also reported by users of the previous generation Pixel phones has also hit the latest Pixel 4 smartphones. Reportedly, the oleophobic screen coating of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL panel has started to deteriorate already. Currently, this seems to be an isolated issue and has only been reported by Android Central. An oleophobic coating is a layer added to most touchscreen devices that helps it repel oils and smudges.

