Daily Bulletin: Shiv Sena chief to deliver traditional Dussehra address; Rajnath Singh to receive India's first Rafale jet; day's top stories

Politics and Dussehra Celebrations: RSS' traditional event in Nagpur, PM likely to attend event in Delhi's Dwarka

Vijayadashmi Celebrations are closely interlinked with politics in India. As Hindus across the nation celebrate the occasion, several key political events are also lined up which are likely to make headlines through the day. Firstly, Rashtriya Swayam Sevak chief Mohan Bhagwat celebrated Dussehra and the right-wing organisation's founder's day at its Nagpur headquarters. RSS was founded on the Dussehra day in 1925.

He addressed a gathering of RSS cadre from Nagpur at 7.40 am and his speech was also made available at RSS' recently launched radio and podcast channels.

Meanwhile, in Lucknow, RSS will hold a 'Ram Shobhayatra' entailing a specially made chariot which is essentially a minibus converted into an open chariot. Even as the Supreme Court is still deciding the civil suit regarding the land dispute in Ayodhya, the organisation has decided to showcase the model of proposed ram temple and a statue of the deity. The chariot will cover 40 kilometres in the Uttar Pradesh capital city.

In Mumbai, Shiv Sena is expected to sound the poll bugle for its cadre as Sena chief is set to address the party's traditional Dussehra rally, which happens to fall in the thick of the state Assembly elections.

Thackeray, in his annual rally on Dussehra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park, is expected to briefly lay out the party's campaign plan. Party insiders said Thackeray scion Aaditya, who is contesting his first election from Worli, could also speak at the rally. Traditionally, the Dussehra rally of the Sena is where the party chief gives out his political message to the cadre.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meanwhile, is expected to join Dussehra celebrations at the DDA ground in Delhi's Dwarka, media reports said. There was, however, no official confirmation from the prime minister's office on this. Amit Shah will club his Dussehra address with a political rally in poll-bound Maharashtra's Beed.

Indian Air Force celebrates 87th IAF Day

The Indian Air Force will carry out demonstrations of its pilots' prowess, with events planned out including air drills of both vintage aircraft and modern fleet, at its Hindon base for the 87th IAF Day today. The air display will commence with flag bearing skydivers of the famous Akash Ganga team dropping out of an AN-32 aircraft in their colourful canopies, an Air Force official said.

The flypast would include vintage and modern transport aircraft and frontline fighters, the official added. The ceremony will conclude with a spell-binding aerobatic display. Every year, the Air Force Day is celebrated at Hindon base in presence of IAF chief and senior officials of the three armed forces.

The IAF was founded on October 8, 1932, and the force has participated in several crucial wars and landmark missions.

Rajnath Singh to perform Shastra Puja, receive Rafale jet in Paris today

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will receive the first Rafale fighter jet today, which is also the foundation day of the Indian Air Force as well as the day when Dussehra is celebrated.

Singh will perform 'Shastra Puja' (traditional worship of weapons done by members of the Kshatriya clan) on the occasion of Dussehra after receiving the first of 36 Rafale jets in the French port city of Bordeaux, officials said. After performing puja, he will take a sortie in the aircraft at Merignac suburb of Bordeaux, they said. Singh has been performing 'Shastra Puja' for last several years including during his tenure as the Union home minister in the previous NDA government.

The ceremony to hand over the Rafale jet will take place at a facility of Dassault Aviation, the makers of the aircraft, in Merignac of Bordeaux, which is at a distance of around 590 km from Paris.

Though Singh will receive the first of the 36 Rafale jets on Tuesday, the first batch of four aircraft will come to India only by May next year. He will also hold bilateral talks with French president Emmanuel Macron.

Three days before start of first Karnataka Assembly session under Yediyurappa, Congress still undecided on LoP

Factionalism in the Karnataka unit of the Congress came to the fore with the party's inability to elect the leader of the opposition in Karnataka Assembly, seeing many contenders staking claim for the post. Besides former chief minister Siddaramaiah, who was the Congress Legislative Party leader during the tenure of the erstwhile Congress-JD(S) coalition government, former minister HK Patil and former deputy chief minister Dr G Parameshwara were among those who laid claim for the post, the sources said.

While some legislators backed Siddaramaiah as the opposition leader, others objected to it, especially former Lok Sabha member KH Muniyappa after he was expelled from the party. Muniyappa's differences with the former chief minister widened recently when the two had a bitter verbal spat at a recent meeting.

A former Union minister, Muniyappa reportedly accused Siddaramaiah of hatching a conspiracy to defeat him in the recent Lok Sabha election from Kolar.

Apple Music and Apple TV Plus bundle reportedly facing resistance

With the launch of Apple TV Plus, the Cupertino-based giant was able to offer impressive pricing on its subscription package for exclusive movies and TV shows. However, there isn't a singular subscription package that bundles all of Apple's services that include music, videos, games, and news. Reports suggest that although Apple is trying to implement it, the company is facing scepticism from some music companies for the "super-bundle" package.

