Daily Bulletin: Sheila Dikshit's last rites today at Nigam Bodh Ghat; Yogi Adityanath to visit Sonbhadra to meet kin of deceased; day's top stories

Sheila Dixit passes away at 81: Former Delhi chief minister's last rites today at Nigam Bodh Ghat

The last rites of former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit, who passed away on Saturday afternoon at a private hospital in the national capital after suffering a cardiac arrest, will be performed on Sunday.

The three-time Delhi chief minister's body was taken to her Delhi residence in Nizamuddin East area from Fortis Escorts Heart Institute. Her body will be kept there for people to pay tribute before being taken to Congress headquarters in the morning. Her last rites will be performed at Nigam Bodh ghat at 2.30 pm.

Dikshit breathed her last at 3.55 pm at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute. She was 81. She was brought to the hospital Saturday morning in a "critical condition with cardiac arrest", a Fortis Escorts statement said.

It said a multi-disciplinary team of doctors carried out advanced resuscitative measures and her condition stabilised temporarily but she had another cardiac arrest. "Despite all the resuscitative efforts, she passed away at 3.55 pm on 20 July, 2019," the hospital said.

Sonbhadra firing incident: Yogi Adityanath to visit Ubbah village to meet kin of deceased

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Ubbah village in Sonbhadra district on Sunday to meet the families of 10 victims who were killed in the 17 July clash over a land dispute, an official said Saturday.

Ten people were gunned down and 28 injured in a clash between Gond tribals and village head Yagya Dutt's supporters over a piece of land on Wednesday.

Adityanath will visit the village in Ghorawal tehsil and meet the family members of those who lost their lives in the clash, the official said. "He will meet those injured and enquire about their health. In the afternoon, he will address a press conference at the district collectorate," the official added.

Mamata Banerjee to lead TMC Martyr's Day rally in Kolkata, Prashant Kishor to attend

The Trinamool Congress' (TMC) mega 21 July rally in Kolkata on Sunday, which will be addressed by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, comes in the midst of a major crisis that has gripped the party post the 2019 Lok Sabha polls is likely to attract thousands of supporters and party workers.

Most of the TMC workers will come from Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, and Malda districts. Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee visited the Central Park camp on Friday evening to take stock of the preparations, Financial Express reported.

The TMC, which won 22 seats in the General Elections, 12 fewer than in 2014, is under great pressure from the BJP, who managed to win 18 seats from a mere two seats in 2014. There is visible support for the party on the ground across the state, and a large number of TMC leaders and councillors from various ruling party-led civic bodies have defected to the saffron camp.

For the first time since storming to power in West Bengal in 2011, Mamata Banerjee’s party has found itself in troubled waters, struggling to cope with its challenges. The party has roped in political strategist Prashant Kishor — the man best known for contributing to Narendra Modi’s 2014 election strategy — to prepare its strategy for the 2021 Assembly elections.

Sardar Sarovar dam on Narmada River: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat spar over rehabilitation of displaced people

A Madhya Pradesh minister Saturday threatened not to release the Narmada water for the Sardar Sarovar dam unless the Gujarat government and the Centre addressed its concerns about the dam-affected people.

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani said the Congress government in the neighbouring state should not politicize the issue, and both the governments are bound by the rulings of the Supreme Court and Narmada Control Authority (NCA).

Madhya Pradesh Minister for Narmada Valley Development Surendra Singh Baghel alleged that the Gujarat government was not holding the meetings of the NCA "seriously" for finding agreement on the rehabilitation of the project-affected people. Nor was it releasing water for power generation (a large chunk of power goes to Madhya Pradesh), he alleged. "So we have decided, after giving a lot of thought to it, that unless Gujarat and Central governments decide on dam-affected people, we are not going to release water," Baghel said, speaking to reporters in Bhopal.

Rupani hit back, saying the threat showed "lack of information and understanding of the legality of the SupremeCourt-appointed Narmada (Water Disputes) Tribunal. It is a political statement, it is unfortunate, and made with the bad intention to play politics on water."

Google fined over YouTube Kids privacy issue

The US Federal Trade Commission has approved a multi-million dollar settlement over the probe investigating YouTube's privacy issues when it came to safeguarding the kids using its service. According to the commission, Google and YouTube haven't been able to protect the privacy of children and the collection of their data violates the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act.

India's squad for West Indies tour set to be announced today

The senior selection committee headed by MSK Prasad will announce Indian cricket team's squad for the upcoming series against West Indies on Sunday. The team will play three T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches in the Caribbean, starting from 3 August.

Captain Virat Kohli is expected to be present in the meeting, which is set to take place in Mumbai. Former skipper MS Dhoni has opted out of the series in order to serve in his paramilitary regiment with reports indicating that he has no plans to retire immediately from international cricket.