Daily Bulletin: Schools, colleges shut in TN, Puducherry due to heavy rains; Amit Shah to address two rallies in Jharkhand; day's top stories

Tamil Nadu rains: Schools, colleges to shut on today as IMD predicts heavy rains

Amid forecast of heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, educational institutions in the state and Union Territory have been shut on Monday. The examinations of Madras University and Anna University have also been postponed.

According to news agency ANI, a one-day holiday has been declared in schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur, Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram regions, while only schools have been closed in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore and Chennai. Holiday has also been declared in Puducherry schools for Monday.

Rains lashed many parts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry with the northeast monsoon in the last 24 hours claiming one life in the state capital, even as the Met office predicted more showers in the next two days.

Various parts of the state have been receiving good rainfall since the onset of the monsoon on 16 October. Director of area cyclone-warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Centre, N Puviarasan told reporters here that the presence of upper air circulation caused heavy to very heavy rains.

Amit Shah to address two rallies in poll-bound Jharkhand today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address two rallies in the West Singhbhum district on Monday in the poll-bound Jharkhand.

According to the programme released by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the first rally will be in Chakradharpur and the second in Baharagora.

The BJP is seeking a second straight term and is contesting the Assembly elections alone with chief minister Raghubar Das as the party's face.

BJP working president JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh campaigned on Sunday for party candidates in Jharkhand, where the five-phase Assembly polls got underway on Saturday.

While there were only three medical colleges for the last 70 years, five more medical colleges were set up in the last five years of the BJP rule in the state, Nadda said at a rally at Chaibasa in the West Singhbhum district.

Nirmala Sitharaman to further move taxation law bill in LS, Harsh Vardhan to move banning e-cigarettes in RS

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is to move in Lok Sabha The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill. According to PRS Legislative, the bill provides for the reduction in rates of corporate income tax as an additional fiscal stimulus to attract investment, generate employment and boost growth. provides for the establishment of an authority to develop and regulate the financial services market in the International Financial Services Centres set up in Special Economic Zones in India. It also provides for a reduction in rates of corporate income tax as an additional fiscal stimulus to attract investment, generate employment and boost growth.

Amit Shah is going to move a bill to further amend the Arms (Amendment) Bill 1959 for further. The Arms (Amendment) Bill makes provision that a person can have a maximum of two firearms, as against the present norm of three. Those who own more than two firearms will have to deposit the third one with authorities or authorised gun dealers within 90 days for de-licensing once the amendment is approved by Parliament, according to the bill.

Meanwhile, in Rajya Sabha, BJP MP Harsh Varshan is to move the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and

Advertisement) Bill, 2019 for further consideration. According to the bill that seeks to replace an ordinance issued on 18 September, any person who contravenes these provisions will be punishable with imprisonment of up to one year, or a fine of up to one lakh rupees, or both.

Two-day Winter Session of Delhi Assembly to begin from today

A two-day Winter Session of the Delhi Assembly will be held from 2 December, during which two bills pertaining to higher education will be tabled, a government official said on Monday.

According to the official, the government will introduce the 'Delhi Sports University Bill' and 'Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University Bill' in the upcoming session. Polluted water and air pollution are the other issues which will be discussed in session.

Swedish king, queen to arrive in India for 5-day visit today

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden will arrive in Delhi for a five-day visit to the country beginning today. According to a revised itinerary issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the royal couple is scheduled to arrive in the national capital in the morning. They were earlier scheduled to arrive on Sunday.

The visit is taking place at the invitation of President Ram Nath Kovind. This is the Swedish King's third visit to India, the earlier visits being in 1993 and 2005.

The Swedish King will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Following this, the visiting dignitary will receive a guard of honour at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The royal couple will lay a wreath at Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi.

First woman pilot of Indian Navy to join operations today

First woman pilot of Indian Navy will join Naval operations in Kochi on 2 December, two days ahead of Navy Day on 4 December, a Defence source told PTI on Thursday. The first woman pilot, Lieutenant Shivangi, will join naval operations on completion of operational training in Kochi on 2 December.

"Shivangi will graduate to become the First female Pilot of Indian Navy. She hails from Muzzafarpur, Bihar and completed her schooling from DAV Public school, Muzzafarpur," the source told PTI.

She was inducted into Indian Navy as SSC (Pilot) as part of 27 NOC course in Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and got formally commissioned by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, in June last year.

Jio to raise voice, data tariff from 6 December; new unlimited plans to be launched

Jio on Sunday said it will launch new unlimited plans from 6 December, which will raise its voice and data tariff by up to 40 percent.

The Mukesh Ambani-led company, however, said that customers will get up to 300 percent more benefits under the new plans and it will offer fair usage policy for outgoing calls from its subscribers on the network of other telecom operators, according to a PTI report.

"Jio will be introducing new all-in-one plans with unlimited voice and data. These plans will have a fair usage policy for calls to other mobile networks. The new plans will be effective from 6th December 2019," the company said in a statement.

China to have mandatory face scans for phone users

China will require telecom operators to collect face scans when registering new phone users at offline outlets starting Sunday, the country's information technology authority said, as Beijing continues to tighten cyberspace controls. China's industry and IT ministry issued a notice on "safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of citizens online", which laid out rules for enforcing real-name registration in September.

Nine climate tipping points now an ‘active’ threat to life and biodiversity, study says

More than half of the climate tipping points identified a decade ago are now “active,” a group of leading scientists have warned.

This threatens the loss of the Amazon rainforest and the great ice sheets of Antarctica and Greenland, which are currently undergoing measurable and unprecedented changes much earlier than expected.

With inputs from agencies

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.