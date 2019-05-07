Daily Bulletin: SC to take up review petition on VVPAT verification today, Rahul to file 'apology' affidavit in contempt case; day’s top stories

Opposition's review petition on VVPAT verification to come up in Supreme Court today

The review petition filed by, at least, 21 Opposition leaders demanding at least 50 percent random matching of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in every Assembly segment, is likely to be taken by the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The apex court had on 8 April directed the Election Commission to increase random matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs in five polling booths per assembly segment from one booth. The top court, however, had not agreed to the demand for counting of at least 50 percent of VVPAT slips.

Opposition leaders led by Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu had sought the review of the apex court's order, saying the "increase from 1 to 5 is not a reasonable number and does not lead to satisfaction desired by this court".

The plea was mentioned for urgent hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for petitioners, told the bench that the review plea be listed for hearing next week. The bench accepted Singhvi's submission and said the matter will be heard next week.

The plea said: "The petitioners submit that the aforesaid increase to a mere 2 per cent is not sufficient and will not make any substantial difference to the situation that existed prior to the passing of the impugned order. Therefore, even though the petitioners have succeeded on the merits of their contention, their success does not resolve their grievance or cause any meaningful change to the situation that they were originally aggrieved of."

Poll watch: Priyanka Gandhi to campaign in Haryana, Rahul to campaign in West Bengal and Jharkhand

With the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election having concluded on Monday, BJP and Opposition leaders will be on the campaign trail on Tuesday, in preparation for the sixth phase of the General Election.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address public rallies in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum and Dhanbad districts, and West Bengal's Purulia district on Tuesday. Meanwhile, BJP president Amit Shah will be campaigning in West Bengal and Bihar. Shah will address rallies in Ghatal, Paschim Medinipur, and Bishnupur in West Bengal and also in Patna in Bihar.

Congress general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi will address multiple public meetings in Haryana. She will hold rallies in Ambala and Hisar, and conclude with a roadshow in Rohtak, reports said.

Rahul Gandhi to file 'apology' affidavit in contempt case in Supreme Court today

On behalf of the Congress president's counsel, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, is likely to file the 'apology' affidavit in the apex court in connection with the case of contempt against Rahul for attributing the 'chowkidar chor hai' comment to the court after its judgment in the Rafale case.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, allowed Rahul to file a new affidavit on 29 April after Singhvi assured the bench that Rahul would apologise and that the rectified affidavit would contain the word 'apology'. The court, however, clarified that this order cannot be understood to be an acceptance or acknowledgment of the affidavits that have been filed already.

"I have made three errors, I accept. I wrongly attributed the statements to My Lords. I apologise. It was never my intention to suggest that the Supreme Court endorsed, adopted or supported the political slogan 'Chowkidar chor hai,'" Singhvi told the court on behalf of Rahul, during the 30-minute proceedings which took place under intense media glare.

MI take on CSK in Qualifier 1 with IPL 2019 final spot at stake

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings would bank on home advantage to seal their place in the summit clash when they take on a confident Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2019 at Chepauk on Tuesday. CSK boast a tremendous record at home this season, winning six of their seven games at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Mohamed Salah-less Liverpool hope for miracle against Barcelona in Champions League semi-final

After losing the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Barcelona by 3-0, Liverpool will need a miracle at Anfield on Tuesday night to book a place in the final. Their hopes however have been badly hampered by the omission of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, who will miss the match due to injuries.

Jaypee Insolvency: NCLT posts matter for hearing on 21 May

Debt-ridden Jaypee Infratech's insolvency proceedings will continue for now as the Allahabad bench of NCLT has posted the matter for hearing on 21 May after lead lender IDBI sought extension of bankruptcy process beyond the deadline that expired on Monday.

IDBI had approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking extension of the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) beyond the 6 May deadline as the proceedings are still underway to find a buyer for the Jaypee group's realty firm.

Ayushmann Khurrana starts shooting for his next film, based on premature balding

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently shooting his next film, titled 'Bala', in Mumbai. "Excitement is in the hair...err air. The shooting for 'Bala' begins today," Ayushmann tweeted on Monday.

Bala revolves around a man who is balding prematurely and also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam. The film is being directed by Amar Kaushik, whose last film was Stree; with Saurab Shukla, Jaaved Jaaferi and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles. It will be shot in Kanpur as well.

Google I/O to kick-off today

Google's annual developer conference called Google I/O will begin today at 10.30 pm IST at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. Announcements expected are the launch of the new Pixel 3a and 3a XL devices, Android Q, Google's cloud-based gaming platform Stadia, Google AI and more.

