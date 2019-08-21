Daily Bulletin: SC to hear Chidambaram's plea relating to INX media case at 10.30 am; middle-schools in J&K to re-open today; day's top stories

INX Media case: Supreme Court to hear P Chidambaram's plea against Delhi HC order at 10:30 am today

After the Delhi High Court turned down his plea for an anticipatory bail, Congress leader P Chidambaram was denied an urgent hearing by the Supreme Court as well. Chidambaram had on Wednesday challenged the Delhi High Court order in apex court, appealing for an urgent hearing; the matter would be taken up through regular channels and is now posted for 10.30 am today. The development comes hours after the high court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in the corruption and money laundering cases related to the INX Media scam.

A six-member team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers left Chidambaram's Jorbagh residence in New Delhi on Tuesday, shortly after reaching there in the evening. But the former finance minister was not found at his residence.

After the former finance minister remained evasive, the CBI, late on Tuesday, pasted a notice at his house directing him to appear before the agency within two hours of receiving the said intimation. The notice, signed by Deputy Superintendent of Police R Parthasarthy, reads, "Whereas it appears that you are acquainted with the facts and circumstances of the case noted below, which I am not investigating under Chapter XII of the Code of Criminal Procedure, you are hereby directed to attend before me within two hours of the receipt of this notice for the purpose of investigation of the case."

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal said that as Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will be sitting in the Constitution bench for hearing the Ayodhya case, the petition is to be mentioned at 10:30 am before the senior-most judge, who is not on the Constitution bench.

Donald Trump to discuss Kashmir with Narendra Modi at G7 summit in France

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he would discuss the tense situation in Kashmir with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi when they meet at the G7 Summit in France during this weekend.

"I will be with Prime Minister Modi…I'll be with him over the weekend in France. I think, we are helping (resolve the tense) situation (between India and Pakistan),” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office of the White House.

The development came a day after Trump spoke separately to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan in his bid to ease fresh Indo-Pak tensions after India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after India abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories, evoking strong reactions from Pakistan.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.

Trump said that there are "tremendous problems" between the two countries and offered to do the best, including mediate or anything.

"I will do the best I can to mediate or do something. (I have) a great relationship with both of them, but they (India and Pakistan) are not exactly friends at this moment," Trump said. New Delhi has made it clear to the US that Kashmir was a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan and there was no role for a third party.

Jammu and Kashmir administration to re-open middle-level schools across Valley from today

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had announced that middle-level schools across Kashmir Valley will open from Wednesday.

The decision was stated during a joint press conference in Srinagar, addressed by Director Information and Public Relations, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, Deputy Inspector General of Police (CKR), VK Birdi and Director School Education Kashmir, Muhammad Younis Malik.

This comes after several primary schools across the Valley opened on Monday. They also claimed that there was no law and order incident reported from Jammu region while urging people not to pay heed to rumours.

First Uttar Pradesh cabinet reshuffle under Yogi Adityanath at 11 am today, says official

The first reshuffle of the Yogi Adityanath ministry in Uttar Pradesh will take place on Wednesday, a Raj Bhavan official said. The reshuffle, and the possible induction of new members is likely to fill the slots that have fallen vacant in the last few months, particularly after some ministers got elected to the Lok Sabha.

This will be the first cabinet reshuffle after Adityanath took charge in the state in March 2017 to head a 47-member ministry.

Three of the 47 ministers — Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Satyadev Pachauri and SP Singh Baghel — were elected to the Lok Sabha in May.

Another minister, OP Rajbhar, who heads the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, was sacked for causing embarrassment to the BJP-led government.

A Raj Bhavan official said the swearing-in will be held at the Gandhi auditorium on the premises at 11 am.

There had been speculation over the reshuffle during the past few days.

Several Indian to play-off at BWF World Championships 2019

Several Indians will be in the fray at the World Badminton Championships being held in Basel, Switzerland. PV Sindhu will start her campaign, after being given a bye in the first round, against Pai Yu Po of Chinese Taipei.

The Indian men's doubles pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy will face the sixth-seeded Chinese pair of Han Cheng Kai and Zhou Hao Dong.

In the women's doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy will face the seventh-seeded Chinese pair of Du Yue and Li Yin Hui.​

Later in the day, India's Kidambi Srikanth will face Israel's Misha Zilberman

Jet Airways case: Dutch administrator moves NCLAT in July; next hearing today

Jet Airways is facing Insolvency proceedings in the Netherlands and was declared bankrupt in response to a complaint filed by two European creditors.

A three-member NCLAT bench headed by Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhaya also asked the Dutch bankruptcy administrator to assist in the insolvency proceedings of Jet Airways going in India.

Dutch insolvency court administrator has agreed before the NCLAT not to sell the confiscated assets of debt-ridden Jet Airways.

NCLAT has also issued a notice to the consortium of Jet Airways lenders directing them to file their reply within two weeks.

It had directed to list the matter on 21 August (today), for next hearing.