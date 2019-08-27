Daily Bulletin: SC to hear Chidambaram's plea against remand order; Jaishankar to begin two-day visit to Russia; day's top stories

Supreme Court to hear former finance minister P Chidambaram's plea against remand order today

The Supreme Court will Tuesday hear a fresh plea filed by senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram challenging the 22 August order of the trial court remanding him to CBI's custody till 26 August in the INX Media corruption case.

The plea is listed for hearing before a bench of Justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna.

It will also hear his separate petition challenging the Delhi High Court's 20 August order denying him anticipatory bail in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chidambaram, mentioned the matter before the bench on Monday and said that his fresh plea challenging the 22 August trial court's order remanding him to CBI custody was not listed for hearing today despite the apex court's direction last week.

However, the bench told Sibal that it would be listed for hearing only after the apex court registry gets necessary orders from Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

"The registry has some difficulty and they have to take orders from the Chief Justice," the bench told Sibal.

"List the matters before an appropriate bench after obtaining order from the Chief Justice of India," the bench noted in its order.

Chidambaram has moved the apex court challenging the Delhi High Court's 20 August order dismissing his anticipatory bail in the INX media corruption and money laundering cases lodged by CBI and ED.

During the hearing on Monday, the bench dismissed his plea against the high court verdict rejecting his anticipatory bail petition in a corruption case lodged by the CBI in the INX Media scam.

The apex court said Chidambaram's plea in the CBI case has become "infructuous" since he has been arrested by the agency.

Priyanka Gandhi to visit Rae Bareli rail coach factory to express solidarity with agitating workers

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Rae Bareli on Tuesday to express solidarity with the workers of a rail coach factory who are agitating against the corporatisation of the unit.

In the one-day visit to her mother and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi's constituency, Priyanka Gandhi will visit the Modern Coach Factory in Aihar area of Lalganj, where the workers are agitating against the "privatisation" of the unit, party sources said.

The Ministry of Railways has envisaged corporatisation of its seven production units and associated workshops under one entity called the Indian Railway Rolling Stock Company.

On 1 July in the Lok Sabha, Sonia Gandhi said raised the issue of corporatisation and accused the government of selling the country's assets to private players at a throwaway price.

Priyanka Gandhi, who will arrive in Rae Bareli on Tuesday morning, will first visit Congress MLA Aditi Singh's residence at Lalupur Chauhan village to condole the death of her father and former legislator Akhilesh Singh, the sources said.

Akhilesh Singh, a five-time MLA from Rae Bareli Sadar constituency, had died last week following a prolonged illness.

Singh had won consecutively as a Congress candidate three times but was expelled in 2003. He won the seat as an Independent in 2007 and as a Peace Party candidate in 2016.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to begin two-day visit to Russia from today

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be on a two-day visit to Moscow from 27 August during which he will meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest.

An External Affairs Ministry release said that Jaishankar and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take stock of preparations for the forthcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Vladivostok to participate in the 5th Annual Eastern Economic Forum as the chief guest and the 20th annual bilateral summit between the two countries.

It will be Jaishankar's first visit to Moscow since the assumption of key office.

He will also meet Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov. Both of them co-chair the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission - Technical and Economic Cooperation.

During his visit, Jaishankar will also participate in Valdai Discussion Club interaction on the theme of India's perspective of the Indo-Pacific.

Delhi High Court agrees to hear fresh plea on Uniform Civil Code on Tuesday

The Delhi High Court on Monday agreed to hear on Tuesday a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction to the Centre to constitute a judicial commission or a high-level expert committee to draft a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) for securing gender justice, equality and dignity of women.

The plea was mentioned before a bench a Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar which tagged it for hearing along with a similar pending petition.

The petition, filed by advocate Abhinav Beri, also said that a direction be given to the Law Commission to draft a UCC within three months taking into account the best practices of all religions and sects, civil laws of developed countries and international conventions and publish that on its website for at least 90 days for wide public debate and feedback.

Another petition by BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, seeking framing of the UCC to promote unity, fraternity and national integration are also pending before the court.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has moved the high court opposing Upadhyay's PIL and sought to be impleaded as a party in the matter, saying the petition was not maintainable in law and ought not to be entertained.

The fresh petition said the nature and purpose of Article 44 is to introduce a common civil code for all, which is essential to promote fraternity, unity and national integration

Jet Airways lenders give third extension for EoI to 31 August

The lenders to the defunct Jet Airways on Monday extended for the third time the deadline for submission of expressions of interest for stake sale in the bankrupt airline to 31 August after a new bidder showed interest post-10 August deadline. After the second deadline on 10 August, there were three bids, but one opted out while another one did not qualify, leaving just one in the race. The decision to extend the deadline for EoIs was taken by the lenders at a meeting of the committee of creditors held in the financial capital.

“The lenders have decided to extend the deadline to submit EoIs till 31 August,” a banker told PTI. The bidders in the second round included the energy baron Anil Agarwal’s family trust-backed Volcan Investments, Russian Fund Treasury RA Partners and the Panama-based investment firm Avantulo Group.

However, Volcan opted out of the race a day after publicly announcing its interest in Jet, while Avantulo reportedly disqualified, leaving only the Russian fund.

Google and Dell announce Chromebook Enterprise edition

Google has partnered up with Dell to launch a new Enterprise Chromebook with which the companies want to take the fight to Microsoft. As per a report by The Verge, both the tech giants have been working for more than a year to ensure these new Chromebook Enterprise devices are ready for IT needs.

