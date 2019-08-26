Daily Bulletin: SC to hear Chidambaram appeal; Modi expected to discuss Kashmir with Trump at G7 Summit; day's top stories

Supreme Court to hear appeals filed by P Chidambaram against Delhi HC order today

The Supreme Court will today hear the appeals filed by former Union minister P Chidambaram against the Delhi High Court's order rejecting his anticipatory bail plea in the INX media case being probed by the CBI and ED case against him.

A special anti-corruption court on 22 August sent Chidambaram to the CBI custody till 26 August for interrogation. As the senior Congress leader's custody will end today, he will be produced before the CBI court. The matter is likely to be taken up by 11 am today.

An apex court bench of Justice R Banumathi and Justice AS Bopanna will hear the appeals of Chidambaram against Delhi High Court order, which had granted him interim protection from arrest till 26 August in connection with INX media case probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The counsel of the ED had vehemently opposed before the top court Chidambaram's lawyers request for protection from arrest in the case.

During the hearing on Friday, the bench while noting that Chidambaram has already been in the CBI custody till 26 August, it heard ED case in which it gave protection from arrest to the Congress leader and posted both the CBI and ED matter for hearing today.

On Friday, Chidambaram had also filed a new petition against the trial court's orders, permitting the CBI to interrogate him in custody and issuance of non-bailable warrant against him on 21 August.

Amidst dramatic scenes, senior Congress leader was arrested in the INX Media case by CBI on Wednesday night after he failed to get relief from the Supreme Court over CBI and ED's pursuit of him as the matter was not heard by the court despite repeated efforts of his lawyers.

Narendra Modi expected to discuss Kashmir issue with Donald Trump at G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in France on Sunday to attend the G7 Summit, will meet US President Donald Trump on Monday. The meeting between the two leaders is likely to begin at around 3.45pm IST and continue for about 45 minutes.

Modi is expected to speak during sessions on the environment, climate, oceans, and digital transformation, besides also holding bilaterals with leaders of other countries participating in the two-day summit being held in Biarritz.

The summit holds significance from India's perspective particularly for the fact that the Kashmir issue is expected to come up during Modi's interaction with the leaders of the member countries, particularly US president Donald Trump.

The same was also conveyed recently by a senior official from the Trump administration.

Amit Shah to meet chief ministers of Maoist-affected states today to review ongoing operations

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday will take stock of the ongoing operations against Naxals and the development initiatives being undertaken in Maoist-affected areas, officials said.

Chief ministers or their representatives and top police and civil officials of 10 Naxal violence-affected states are expected to attend the meeting — a first of its kind after Shah assumed charge about three months ago.

Top officials of the paramilitary forces and home ministry will also attend the meeting.

"The home minister will review the ongoing operations against the Naxals and the development activities are undertaken in the Naxal affected areas," a home ministry official said.

The 10 Maoists-hit states are Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

According to home ministry statistics, a total of 8,782 cases of Naxal violence were reported during 2009-13 as against 4,969 during 2014-18, a reduction of 43.4 per cent.

As many as 3,326 people, including security force personnel, lost their lives in 2009-13 as against 1,321 in 2014-18, a reduction of 60.4 per cent, the ministry said.

A total of 1,400 Naxals were killed between 2009 and 2018. As many as 310 incidents of Naxal violence were reported in the first five months this year across the country in which 88 people were killed.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy had last month said that the steadfast government policy has resulted in a consistent decline in violence and shrinkage in the geographical spread of Left-Wing Extremism (LWE).

Rahul Gandhi to take stock of flood relief operations on three-day visit to Wayanad starting from today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will take stock of flood relief operations in his parliamentary constituency, Wayanad during a three-day visit starting from 26 August. According to the sources, Rahul is likely to inaugurate two constituency offices in Wayanad during his visit.

He will also take part in political engagements with his party leaders in Wayanad and he will also interact with the locals over there.

This time his visit would be more focused on the political developments.

Earlier this month, Rahul went on a two-day visit to Kerala which was affected by torrential rains, floods, and landslides. He even held discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this issue.

He took stock of the flood-affected areas across his parliamentary constituency and interacted with the local authorities as well. He visited Mepaddi and Puthumala and met the respective authorities to discuss the situations arising out of floods and landslides, which had adversely affected the normal life over there.

He addressed the residents over there and assured the affected people that the government will provide all the possible aid during their bad time.

Third time's the charm for PV Sindhu at BWF World Championships

PV Sindhu made history on Sunday when she defeated Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in the final BWF World Championships in Basel. By winning the title, Sindhu has become the first Indian to clinch a gold medal at the BWF Worlds.

Sindhu got off to a flying start and dominated Okuhara throughout in the first game. At one point, the points were 16-2 and Sindhu did not lose the momentum as she registered a 21-7 victory in the first game. The second game also started on a similar note with Sindhu taking a massive lead and then winning the second game by 21-7.

India go 1-0 up in two-Test series with 318 run win over West Indies

In what turned out to be a rather one-sided encounter, India dismissed the West Indies for just 100 in the final innings to win by 318 runs and take full points in their World Test Championship opener.

Earlier, India had declared at 343/7, setting the West Indies a target of 419 with Ajinkya Rahane scoring 102, his first Test century in over two years and 10th overall. Hanuma Vihari also scored 93 while Virat Kohli made 51 in India's second innings.

In the West Indies' second innings, Jasprit Bumrah took a five wicket haul, returning with figures of 5/7 while Ishant Sharma took three wickets and returned with figures of 3/31. Mohammed Shami also chipped in with two wickets.

Ajinkya Rahane won the player of the match award for his scores of 81 and 102 in the Test match.

Hong Kong police draw guns, after protesters attacked officers; 36 arrested

Hong Kong police drew their guns and fired a warning shot Sunday night after protesters attacked officers with sticks and rods, and brought out water cannon trucks for the first time, an escalation in the summerlong protests that have shaken the city’s government and residents.

The day’s main showdown took place on a major drag in the outlying Tsuen Wan district following a protest march that ended in a nearby park. While a large crowd rallied in the park, a group of hard-line protesters took over a main street, strewing bamboo poles on the pavement and lining up orange and white traffic barriers and cones to obstruct police.

After hoisting warning flags, police used tear gas to try to disperse the crowd. Protesters responded by throwing bricks and gasoline bombs toward the police. The result was a surreal scene of small fires and scattered paving bricks on the street between the two sides, rising clouds of tear gas and green and blue laser lights pointed by the protesters at the police.

The protesters eventually decided to abandon their position. Two water cannon trucks and a phalanx of police vehicles with flashing lights joined riot police on foot as they advanced up the street. They met little resistance. Television footage showed a water cannon being fired once, but perhaps more as a test, as it didn’t appear to reach the retreating protesters.

Officers pulled their guns after a group of remaining protesters chased them down a street with sticks and rods, calling them “gangsters”. The officers held up their shields to defend themselves as they retreated. Police said that one officer fell to the ground and six drew their pistols after they were surrounded, with one firing the warning shot.

Some protesters said they’re resorting to violence because the government has not responded to their peaceful demonstrations.

RBI Board meeting today likely to discuss Bimal Jalan report

The RBI Board meeting today (26 August) to finalise its annual accounts, is also likely to take up the Bimal Jalan panel's recommendations on Economic Capital Framework (ECF) along with the dividend payment to the government, sources said.

The Jalan panel had submitted its report to the RBI governor on Friday. The report, which recommends transfer of surplus reserves to the government in a staggered manner over three-five years based on a predetermined formula, may be put on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) website later for public access.

The RBI follows July-June financial year and the dividend is usually distributed in August after annual accounts are finalised. For FY20, the government has pegged a Rs 9,000 crore dividend from the RBI.