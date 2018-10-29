Daily Bulletin: SC to hear Ayodhya title suit petitions; Modi and Abe to hold key talks; top stories of the day

Ram Mandir title suit hearing in Supreme Court: A new three-judge bench will take up a batch of pleas challenging the Allahabad High Court verdict on the title dispute involving the Ram Janmabhoomi. The case is expected to be taken up for hearing at around 11.30 am on Monday.

Narendra Modi in Japan: On Day 2 of the India-Japan Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe will hold delegation-level talks. Key maritime agreements are expected to be signed by the leaders on Monday. In Tokyo, Abe and Modi will hold a formal summit, during which economic cooperation and strengthening bilateral security is expected to be high on the agenda.

Delhi chokes as pollution level becomes 'severe': Delhi's air quality spiralled into the "very poor" category on Sunday. The Air Quality Index (AQI) clocked 381 - the season's worst till now. In NCR, Ghaziabad and Gurugram have already recorded "severe" pollution levels, while Noida and Greater Noida breathed "very poor" air over the weekend. With Diwali approaching, there seems to be no respite for the citizens of the national capital from the thick smog engulfing the city.

Rakesh Asthana's plea to be heard in Delhi HC today: The Delhi High Court will hear Rakesh Asthana’s plea to dismiss an FIR against him filed by sidelined CBI chief Alok Verma. The court had granted Asthana interim protection from arrest till Monday.

Rahul Gandhi in Madhya Pradesh: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi who is on a tour of the election-bound state of Madhya Pradesh will perform a 'puja' at the famous 'jyotirlinga' in Ujjain before embarking on a two-day tour of the BJP-dominated Malwa-Nimar region.

Petrol, diesel prices decrease: The price of petrol was cut by 40 paise/litre and diesel by 33 paise/litre on Sunday, the 11th straight reduction in rates on softening international oil prices. Petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 80.05/litre and diesel is priced at Rs 74.05/litre, according to a price notification issued by state-owned oil firms. In 11 straight cuts, petrol price has been reduced by Rs 2.78/litre and diesel by Rs 1.64/litre. The rates are off their record high of Rs 84/litre for petrol and Rs 75.45/litre for diesel touched on 4 October.

India versus West Indies, 4th ODI: India to take on West Indies in the fourth one-dayer at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai with the five-match ODI series currently level between the two sides at 1-1. While the visitors will be high on confidence after their 43-run win at Pune, skipper Virat Kohli will hope to receive more support from the Indian batting order as they look to bounce back.

OnePlus to unveil the OnePlus 6T in New York: The much-awaited OnePlus 6T is finally being unveiled on Monday after the Chinese company was forced to prepone their event after Apple decided to host an event at the same time on the very same day. Succumbing to Apple's decision, OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 6T at Pier 36 in New York. The event is expected to begin at 8.30 pm IST. The phone is expected to introduce mostly minor changes, including a marginally larger display, a smaller notch, a slightly beefier battery and better water and dust resistance. The price of the smartphone in India is yet to be known though leaks suggest that it will be priced higher than the OnePlus 6. RAM and storage variants are expected to be same as its predecessor. OnePlus will also likely launch a number of cases and accessories to go along with the new phone at the event.