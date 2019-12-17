Daily Bulletin: SC to hear 2012 Delhi gangrape convict's review petition; Opposition continues protests against CAA; day's top stories

SC to hear 2012 Delhi gangrape case convict's review petition

A three-judge Supreme Court Bench will begin hearing the review petition of Akshay Singh, one of the death row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case. Review petitions of the other three convicts have already been dismissed

A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan would hear the review plea, which seeks the top court's clemency.

The plea referred to the moral reasons for abolition of the death penalty and said there was no evidence to show that such a punishment has got a deterrent value.

SC to hear matter concerning violence at Jamia Milia, Aligarh Muslim University

The Supreme Court will hear the matter pertaining to violence at Jamia Milia University and Aligarh Muslim University, which saw violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising on Monday urged Chief Justice SA Bobde to take suo motu cognizance of police action against the students.

The bench said it will take up the suo motu cognizance matter on Tuesday, but warned that protests, violence and destruction of public properties cannot continue further.

Quantum of sentence for Kuldeep Sengar in Unnao rape case to be decided

The Tis Hazari Court will announce quantum of punishment against the convict in the Unnao rape case and expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar.

The court had on 9 August framed charges against the MLA and Singh under Sections 120 b (criminal conspiracy), 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping or inducing a woman to compel for marriage), 376 (rape) and other relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Sengar is liable to be handed a maximum of life imprisonment for offences under POCSO.

Sonia Gandhi to meet president over anti-CAA protests; TMC, DMK rallies to oppose law

Interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi will lead an Opposition delegation to meet President Ram Nath Kovind at 4.30 pm on widespread violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had blamed the Congress for stoking the unrest.

Meanwhile, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will take part in protest rallies in south and central Kolkata, while the DMK will stage a protest in Chennai.

Students in Chennai will also hold a protest at 1.30 pm, while various organisations in Kerala have called for a hartal in the state.

Modi to address election rally in Jharkhand’s Sahibganj

Modi will address a rally in Jharkhand’s Sahibganj district ahead of the fifth and final phase of the Assembly polls underway in the state.

Voting in the fifth phase will be held on 20 December and counting of votes will be conducted on 23 December.

Shah addressed a rally in Sahibganj on Monday, where he promised that a “sky-touching Lord Ram temple would come up in Ayodhya within four months which Indians from all over the world have been demanding for 100 years”.

Modi had also addressed a rally in Dumka on Monday, even as the fourth phase of voting was underway in the state in 15 constituencies.

West Bengal governor asks Mamata Banerjee to brief him on violent protests

Mamata expressed shock over Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s remarks at the state government and urged him to cooperate in maintaining peace instead of "aggravating" the situation.

The governor responded with a sharp riposte by saying he was deeply pained by the "unwarranted tangential approach" adopted by Banerjee and urged her to work in tandem and togetherness in public interest and engage in "soul searching".

"The constitutional obligation in my view is to support the state government machinery to maintain peace and harmony rather than aggravating the situation by provoking elements who may attempt to disturb the order and tranquillity," Banerjee said. "Please cooperate to maintain peace."

Lieutenant-General Manoj Mukund Naravane appointed as next Army chief

Lieutenant-General Manoj Mukund Naravane will be the next Chief of Army Staff. He is currently serving as Vice Chief of the Army.

Army chief General Bipin Rawat is due to retire on 31 December after a three-year stint. He is expected to be appointed as the country's first Chief of Defence Staff.

Before taking charge as vice chief of the Army Staff in September, Lt Gen Naravane was heading the Eastern Command of the Army which takes care of India's nearly 4,000-km border with China.

Reliance, British energy group to set up petrol pumps under Jio-BP brand; venture likely to be formed in first half 2020

Reliance Industries and British energy giant BP plc on Monday signed a partnership agreement to jointly grow the Indian firm's network of petrol pumps to 5,500 from current 1,400, the companies said.

"BP and RIL signed a definitive agreement relating to the formation of their new Indian fuels and mobility joint venture. This follows the initial heads of agreement signed in August this year," a statement said.

The venture is expected to be formed during the first half of 2020, subject to regulatory and other customary approvals. RIL currently has about 1,400 operating petrol pumps and some 30-odd aviation fuel stations at airports. These will be taken over by the RIL-BP joint venture and grown in future.

RIL will hold 51 percent in the new joint venture company while BP will have the remaining 49 percent. This will assume ownership of RIL's existing Indian fuel retail network and access its aviation fuel business.

