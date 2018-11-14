Daily bulletin: Modi in Singapore, Ranveer-Deepika wedding, SC to examine govt submission on Rafale; day's top stories

Rafale deal: Supreme Court to examine government’s affidavit today

The Supreme Court will today examine the pricing details of the 36 Rafale fighter jets, which were submitted to it in a sealed cover by the Centre. A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph will hold a crucial hearing in the case during which the petitioners, who have sought a court-monitored investigation into the deal, will also make submissions.

The petitions seeking the probe in the Rafale deal were first filed by advocates Manohar Lal Sharma and Vineet Dhanda. Later, AAP MP Sanjay Singh had also filed a petition. Former union ministers Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan had also filed a joint petition in the apex court. The petitioners are also likely to respond to the government's submission that the deal for 36 Rafale jets was negotiated on "better terms" and the Defence Procurement Procedure laid out in 2013 were "completely followed".

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone wedding

The pre-wedding festivities for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone kicked off on 12 November itself at a resort in Lake Como, Italy. While that night saw the two get officially engaged, the next night (13 November) was all about the mehendi and sangeet ceremonies. Deepika and Ranveer will participate in two wedding ceremonies. While the Konkani style wedding takes place today, the Sindhi rituals will be held on 15 November. The couple will also hold two receptions in India - in Bangalore with Deepika's close friends on 21 November and at The Grand Hyatt, Mumbai with Bollywood celebrities on 28 November.

Narendra Modi to deliver keynote address at Singapore Fintech Festival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday night left for a two-day visit to Singapore during which he will attend the East Asia Summit, an ASEAN-India informal meet, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership summit and hold a bilateral meeting with US vice-president Mike Pence. Modi will reach Singapore on Wednesday morning for his 36-hour visit to the city-state and his first engagement after arrival will be to deliver the keynote address at the Singapore Fintech Summit. The prime minister said that his participation in the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits symbolised India's "continued commitment" to strengthen its engagement with ASEAN members and with the wider Indo-Pacific region. Modi said as the world's largest event on financial technology, the festival was the right forum not only to showcase India's strengths in this fast-growing sector, but also to forge global partnerships for fostering innovation and growth.

Petrol, diesel prices cut

Petrol prices were down 12 paise and diesel 13 paise on Tuesday. Oil marketing companies are bearing a loss of Rs 1 per litre of fuel. Petrol was priced highest at Rs 82.94 in Mumbai, Rs 80.42 in Chennai, Rs 79.36 in Kolkata, and Rs 77.43 in Delhi. Diesel prices were at their lowest since first week of September. It cost Rs 72.19 in Delhi, Rs 75.64 in Mumbai, Rs 76.30 in Chennai, and Rs 74.05 in Kolkata. Fuel prices were last raised on 16 October. In the last few days, the daily rate of decline has been around 15 paise.

CNN sues Donald Trump, his White House aides over barring of reporter

CNN on Tuesday said it has filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump and several of his top aides, seeking the immediate restoration of the network's correspondent Jim Acosta's press pass to the White House which was suspended following a testy exchange with the US president. During a White House press conference last Wednesday, Acosta challenged Trump's use of the word "invasion" to describe a migrant caravan heading to the US from Central America. When Acosta tried to ask a question about the Russia investigation into alleged interference in the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump told him repeatedly "that's enough" and "put down the mic". Hours after the encounter, seen across the world, the White House, in an unprecedented move, suspended Acosta's press pass, known as a Secret Service "hard pass." White House Press secretary Sarah Huckerbee Sanders said access was removed because he had put "his hands on a young woman". Acosta has denied the allegations. White House insisted that its charges against Acosta were correct.

ISRO to launch GSAT-29 satellite to boost communication in J&K and Northeast

The Indian Space Research Organisation is expected to launch a communications satellite that will improve access to communication networks, specifically in the Jammu and Kashmir and Northeast regions. The satellite, called GSAT-29, is a communications satellite with two separate payloads designed to improve telecommunication and internet services under the ‘Digital India’ program in the two regions. Developed by ISRO, the satellite will be carried on the GSLV-III rocket to low-Earth orbit. Along for the ride are also a few additional payloads — an experimental Q and V band communication satellite, a device for optical communication and a high-resolution camera — part of a demonstration for use in future ISRO space missions.