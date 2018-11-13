Daily bulletin: SC to consider review petitions against Sabarimala verdict today; Stan Lee dies at 95; day's top stories

SC to consider review petitions against Sabarimala verdict today

The Supreme Court on Tuesday is scheduled to consider a batch of petitions seeking review of its 28 September verdict allowing entry of women of all age groups into the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. On 28 September, a five-judge constitution bench headed by former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, in its 4:1 verdict, had paved the way for entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala temple saying that the ban amounted to gender discrimination.

A batch of 48 petitions seeking review of the judgment will be taken up for consideration in-chamber by a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices RF Nariman, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra. Besides these pleas, three separate petitions seeking review of the verdict are also slated to come up for hearing in the open court before a bench comprising CJI Gogoi and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph.

Telangana Assembly Election 2018: Congress, TDP release first list of candidates

The Congress on Monday night released its first list of 65 candidates for the 7 December Telangana Assembly polls, with state party chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy to contest from the Huzurnagar constituency. The list was released after a marathon meeting of the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) chaired by party president Rahul Gandhi. The Congress is seeking to have an electoral understanding on various seats with Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which was an ally of the ruling NDA, had walked out of the ruling alliance some time ago over the issue of the Centre not granting special status to Andhra Pradesh.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) also released its first list of nine candidates The TDP is part of the "grand alliance" for the polls and the party is expected to contest 14 seats. The "grand alliance" comprises the Congress, the TDP, the CPI and the Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS). The total number of assembly segments in the state is 119. The candidates announced by the TDP include — Nama Nageswara Rao (Khammam assembly constituency), Revuri Prakash Reddy (Warangal West), S Venkata Veeraiah (Sattupalli), Kothakota Dayakar Reddy (Maktal), Erra Sekhar (Mahabubnagar), T Veerender Goud (Uppal), Bhavya Anand Prasad (Serilingampalli), Machha Nageswara Rao (Aswaraopet) and Muzaffar Ali Khan (Malakpet), according to a TDP media release issued on Monday midnight. The TDP announced the list after its alliance partner Congress released its first list of 65 candidates.

Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee dies at 95

Marvel legend Stan Lee, who revolutionised pop culture as the co-creator of iconic superheroes like Spider-Man and The Hulk who now dominate the world's movie screens, has died. He was 95 years old. Lee, the face of comic book culture in the United States, died early Monday in Los Angeles, according to US entertainment outlets including The Hollywood Reporter. He had suffered a number of illnesses in recent years. From Spidey to Black Panther to the X-Men and the Fantastic Four, Lee collaborated with other authors and illustrators to put his lively imagination on the page. Iron Man, Thor, and Doctor Strange would follow and today, all three heroes have multi-film franchises that rake in hundreds of millions of dollars. Lee has appeared in cameo roles in nearly every Marvel movie — including as a bus driver in Avengers: Infinity War, a film that united many of the indelible characters he brought to life.

Delhi's air quality turns 'severe', EPCA directs construction only during daytime

Delhi's air quality turned 'severe' on Monday as the pollution level increased due to unfavourable meteorological conditions, even as the Supreme Court-appointed EPCA directed authorities to allow construction only during the daytime and not charge toll from heavy vehicles stationed at Delhi border. The Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) Monday warned that if the air quality in Delhi continues to deteriorate then it would impose a complete ban on the use of non-CNG private as well as commercial vehicles. The Supreme Court-appointed EPCA also allowed entry of only those vehicles into the city which are stranded at Delhi borders, anticipating the situation getting out of hand with the owners of over a 1,000 trucks getting "restive", while asserting that they will be exempt from paying toll or Environment Compensation Charge (ECC) from 11 pm on 12 November to 7 am on 13 November. They said by relaxing the payment of toll-ECC, the trucks can move without any stop and this will reduce congestion and reduce pollution. The EPCA, however, stated that "no new trucks" will be allowed to enter the national capital in the wake of the deteriorating air quality.

Sri Lanka: Supreme Court to decide snap poll legality today

Sri Lanka's Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on the legality of the 5 January, 2019 snap polls announced by President Maithripala Sirisena on Tuesday, after 13 fundamental rights petitions were filed against the dissolution of the Parliament. The decision came after the court adjourned hearing on the 13 fundamental rights petitions filed by several political parties including the United National Party (UNP), Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), Tamil National Alliance (TNA), All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC) and Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC), civil organisation Centre for Policy Alternatives (CPA), former MP Mano Ganesan and Attorney Aruna Laksiri on 12 November.

A three-judge bench, comprising Chief Justice Nalin Perera, Justice Priyantha Jayawardena and Justice Prasanna Jayawardene heard the petitions filed during 12 November hearing. The petitioners said that the president does not have the power to dissolve the Parliament under the 19th Amendment of the Constitution and have requested the Supreme Court to issue an order to nullify the gazette notification issued by Sirisena, wherein he dissolved the Sri Lankan Parliament. They further requested the apex court to suspend the 5 January snap polls until the passing of the verdict.

Sensex nosedives

Sensex plunged on Monday at close of trading by about 346 points owing to an intense fag-end selling mainly in auto and energy stocks amid renewed concerns over rupee fall and rising global crude oil prices. Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell by 103 points to 10,482.20 points

Retail inflation falls to one-year low

Retail inflation fell to 3.31 percent in October on the back of cheaper kitchen staples, fruits and protein-rich items, official data released on Monday showed. The inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 3.7 percent in September 2018 and 3.58 percent in October 2017. The retail inflation number is the lowest since September 2017 when it touched 3.28 percent.

Neil Young, Gerard Butler, Miley Cyrus, among those to lose homes in California wildfires

Neil Young, Gerard Butler and Miley Cyrus are among the celebrities whose homes have been destroyed by the deadly wildfires in California that has claimed the lives of at least 31 people and forced hundreds of thousands of residents to flee, US media reports said Monday. The Woolsey fire is one of three major blazes burning across California. As of Sunday night, the fire had spread to 85,500 acres. Together with the smaller hill fire, which spans 4,531 acres, the Woolsey fire has so far destroyed 179 structures, but fire officials say another 57,000 are threatened. The third fire, Northern California's Camp fire, is the most destructive in state history and one of the deadliest. That blaze virtually burned the town of Paradise to the ground, destroying thousands of homes and structures. Some 228 people are unaccounted for, CNN reported.

Facebook will allow regulators to examine its content moderation practices

Facebook, in partnership with the French government, has announced an initiative wherein regulators will be allowed to examine how Facebook moderates content on its platform. Aspects such as how content is flagged, dealing with problematic content and more will be investigated by government-appointed investigators.