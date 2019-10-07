Daily Bulletin: SC takes suo motu cognisance of Aarey tree felling, urgent hearing today; Congress-NCP to release joint manifesto; day's top stories

Supreme Court to hold urgent hearing on Aarey tree felling

The Supreme Court will urgently hear the matter regarding the felling of trees in Mumbai's Aarey to set up a Metro car shed on Monday. The apex court has constituted a special bench for an urgent hearing on the felling drive, which is being opposed by green activists and a section of people, including residents.

The apex court decided on Sunday to register as public interest litigation a letter addressed to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi by a law student Rishav Ranjan seeking a stay on the cutting of trees. A notice was posted on the Supreme Court website about holding the urgent hearing.

PDP defers its meeting with detained party leader Mehbooba Mufti

The PDP has deferred a scheduled meeting of its delegation with party president Mefbooba Mufti, who is currently under detention in Srinagar, hours after announcing that a team of leaders would see her on Monday. However, no reason was given for the development which came barely hours after the party announced that the state administration has given a permission to a delegation of the party from Jammu to meet the party president and former chief minister. Sources within the party, however, said the visit has been deferred because of lack of unanimity on the composition of the delegation.

Congress-NCP joint manifesto to be released today

Congress and Nationalist Congress Party are expected to release a common alliance manifesto today, sources within the parties told CNN-News18. The press conference regarding the same will be held around 3 pm on Monday. The two parties were supposed to release their common manifestos and the seat-sharing pact on 2 October, however, the announcement was stalled for unexplained reasons. The Free Press Journal quoted Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan as saying, "We are finalising the allocation of seats with our allies, some smaller parties. Once we take the final call, we will announce our decision through a press release."

A similar incident had happened in September when the Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) chief spokesperson, Nawab Malik was about to announce their party manifesto, but the Congress party leaders prevented him from doing, few minutes before the announcement.

Modi, Shah to blaze campaign trail for Maharashtra polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address nine public meetings in the run-up to the 21 October Assembly polls in Maharashtra, the first major political contest after the Lok Sabha outing, for the BJP-led "Mahayuti" alliance which is seeking a second consecutive term. Besides Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah is set to address 18 public meetings in coming days. The BJP is contesting in alliance with the Shiv Sena and smaller allies: RPI (A), Shiv Sangram Party, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha and Rayat Kranti Sanghatna.

Second Trump whistleblower comes forward with first-hand information

A second whistleblower has come forward, this one with first-hand information of the events that triggered an impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump for alleged abuse of power, the informant's lawyer said Sunday.

"I can confirm this report of a second #whistleblower being represented by our legal team," Mark Zaid said on Twitter. "They also made a protected disclosure under the law and cannot be retaliated against. This WBer has first-hand knowledge."

Earlier Sunday, Zaid's co-counsel, Andrew Bakaj, said his firm and team "represent multiple whistleblowers" in the case accusing Trump of using the powers of his office to pressure Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in a phone call to investigate political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

It was unclear whether Bakaj was using "multiple" to refer to more than two whistleblowers.

Typically, several officials would listen in on a call between the president and a foreign leader, while others would have access to a written transcript or summary. The existence of a whistleblower claiming first-hand knowledge would make it harder for the president and his supporters to dismiss the original complaint as hearsay, as they have repeatedly done.

Nirmala Sitharaman to inaugurate national tax e-assessment centre today

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will inaugurate the income tax department's national e-assessment centre (NeAC) today (7 October), which will avoid face-to-face interaction between taxpayers and tax officials.

The setting up of NeAC is a step for better taxpayer service, reduction of taxpayer grievances in line with the prime minister's vision of 'Digital India' and promotion of ease of doing business, the finance ministry said in a statement.

"The new initiative shall impart greater efficiency, transparency and accountability in the assessment process. There would be no physical interface between the taxpayers and the tax officers," it said. It added that under the new system, taxpayers will receive notices on their registered e-mails as well as on registered accounts on the web portal www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in with real-time alert by way of SMS on their registered mobile number, specifying the issues for which their cases have been selected for scrutiny.

"The replies to the notices can be prepared at ease by the taxpayers at their own residence or office and be sent by email to the National e-Assessment Centre by uploading the same on the designated web portal."

India take 1-0 lead in three-match series after beating South Africa in 1st Test by 203 runs

Mohammed Shami's lethal spell of fast bowling was beautifully complemented by Ravindra Jadeja's guile as India recorded a resounding 203-run win victory over South Africa in the opening encounter of the three-Test series. The victory consolidated India's position in the ongoing World Test Championship with another valuable 40 points added to their kitty. India maintain their lead with 160 points.

Chasing an improbable 395-run target, South Africa were expected to put up a fight like they did in the first innings but Shami's (5/35 in 10.5 overs) fifth five-for topped up by Jadeja's four-wicket burst saw South Africa dismissed for 191 in 63.5 overs. The second Test of the three-match series will be played in Pune from 10 October.

OnePlus 7T Pro launch date revealed on Amazon

Amazon released a teaser of the new variant in the OnePlus series of phones, the OnePlus 7T Pro. The website has a dedicated page for the popular phone brands newest launch, which declares that the OnePlus 7T Pro will be available on the e-commerce website from 10 October. Besides the teaser, another leak has also revealed a new colour variant of the 7T Pro ahead of the launch.