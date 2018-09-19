Daily bulletin: Rape-accused Franco Mulakkal to appear before Kottayam Police; India take on Pakistan in Asia Cup match; day's top stories

Bishop Franco Mulakkal to appear before Kottayam Police in Kerala today

Rape-accused bishop Franco Mulakkal has been called to appear before the Kottayam Police in Kerala on Wednesday for questioning. Mulakkal on Tuesday filed an anticipatory bail petition in the Kerala High Court claiming the rape allegations against him were a "cooked up story to wreak vengeance". The Kerala High Court adjourned the hearing of the application for 25 September when it will hear the police version. When the plea came up for the hearing before Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan this afternoon, the petitioner, however, did not seek any interim relief to thwart his possible arrest.

India take on Pakistan in Asia Cup match

Arch rivals India and Pakistan will face each other in their 2018 Asia Cup group match. India won their opening game of the tournament beating Hong Kong by 26 runs. The two rivals are playing each other for the first time since the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final, in which Pakistan romped to 180-run win to clinch their first title. According to Pakistani media reports, newly-elected Pakistan prime minister and former World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan will be in attendance at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

RSS lecture series, Day 3: Mohan Bhagwat to take questions in Q&A segment

On Day three of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) conclave titled "Future of Bharat: An RSS Perspective", Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat will take questions from the special invitees in an hour-and-a-half long Q&A segment. Bhagwat on Tuesday said a 'Hindu Rashtra' does not mean it has no place for Muslims as this concept is inclusive of all faiths and religions. "The Sangh works towards universal brotherhood and the cardinal principle of this brotherhood is unity in diversity. This thought comes from our culture, which the world calls Hindutva. That's why we call it a Hindu Rashtra," he said. Asserting that the RSS' philosophy is to take everyone along, he said, "Hindu Rashtra doesn't mean there's no place for Muslims. The day it is said so, it won't be Hindutva anymore. Hindutva talks about Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam."

Karnataka Congress leaders to meet Rahul Gandhi today

Karnataka Congress has been hit by internal dissent, triggered by a faction of MLAs led by minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, who is locked in a turf war with another minister DK Shivakumar. Party chief Rahul Gandhi will be holding a meeting with former chief minister Siddaramaiah, deputy chief minister G Parameshwara, KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao, Satish Jarkiholi and working president Eshwar Khandre, on Wednesday at 11.30am. Siddaramaiah on Tuesday rubbished reports of dissent in the Congress and said media reports of it were "baseless". The former chief minister said he along with Jarkiholi and senior party functionaries would leave for Delhi on Wednesday to meet Rahul to hold discussions on filling the six ministerial posts that have many aspirants.

Dubai court orders for middleman Christian Michel's extradition in VVIP choppers case

A Dubai court has ordered for the extradition of British national and alleged middleman Christian Michel in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP choppers deal case, official sources said. They said the court pronounced the judgment on Tuesday after India had officially made the request to the gulf nation sometime back, based on the criminal investigations conducted in this case by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The ED, in its charge sheet filed against Michel in June 2016, had alleged that he received €30 million (about Rs 225 crore) from AgustaWestland. Michel is one of the three middlemen being probed in the case, besides Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa, by the ED and the CBI. Both the agencies have notified an Interpol red corner notice (RCN) against him after the court issued a non-bailable warrant against him.

Fuel prices inch closer to Rs 90 in Mumbai

Fuel prices set new records across the country. In Mumbai, the price of petrol jumped 10 paise to Rs 89.54 per litre according to Indian Oil Corporation. The price of diesel too was on an upward trend, increasing by 9 paise to Rs 78.42 per litre. Fuel prices in Delhi saw a similar price hike, with petrol and diesel now priced at Rs 82.16 and Rs 73.87 per litre, respectively.

Real Madrid start Champions League title defence against AS Roma

2018 Champions League winners Real Madrid begin their title defence against last year's semi-finalists AS Roma in their group match. Cristiano Ronaldo, who left Real Madrid at the end of last season to join Juventus, returns to Spain for the first time as his side faces Valencia. Also in action will be Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, who take on Benfica, and Premier League heavyweights Manchester City and Manchester United, who play Lyon and Young Boys, respectively.

Village Rockstars to release on 28 September

After winning the Best Feature film Award at the 65th National Film Awards, Rima Das' directorial Village Rockstars, an Assamese film, will release across India on 28 September. The film, which had its World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and India premiere at the Mumbai Film Festival 2018, has been screened in more than 70 international and national film festivals and won 44 awards, including four National Awards.

Google Family Link rolls out

Focus on health and wellness is the new top trend among tech companies. Tuesday's iOS 12 release for Apple devices, for example, will now set the standard by which the wellness features of all other companies will be judged. Google, the only other company that can threaten Apple, is busy working on its own health and wellness features and is rolling them out to users. The latest such feature is Family Link, a parental control hub that was introduced by Google last year to let parents monitor the smartphone usage of children aged under 13. This feature is now being used to monitor teens as well and is being rolled out worldwide. Family Link allows parents to approve or block apps downloaded from the Play Store, set screen time limits, lock devices remotely and also to locate their kids through their devices.