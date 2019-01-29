Daily Bulletin: Rahul guarantees minimum income to poor if Congress comes to power; Modi to hold Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0; day's top stories

Rahul promises Universal Basic Income to poor

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday promised his party would ensure "minimum income guarantee" for every poor person if it comes to power at the Centre, echoing the 'garibi hatao' ('remove poverty') slogan coined by his grandmother Indira Gandhi during the 1971 general elections that she won. He said the decision was as historic. The Congress chief was addressing a 'Kisaan Abhaar Sammelan' in Raipur to express gratitude to Chhattisgarh's people, particularly farmers, for voting the party to power in the state after 15 years. The announcement comes four days ahead of the interim budget to be presented by the Narendra Modi government before the Lok Sabha elections due before June. The BJP hit back, saying that the promise was like "hundreds of other announcements" of the Opposition party that were not meant to be implemented and asserted that people had seen through the opposition party's games.

Congress flags off election preparations in Kerala

With Rahul inaugurating the convention of party’s booth presidents and women vice presidents in Kochi on Tuesday, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee will officially commence its poll preparations in the state. Rahul will address booth workers at Marine Drive Ground in Cochin at 2.45 pm.

Sena hints alliance with BJP for 2019 elections possible

Amid strains in their ties, the Shiv Sena on Monday said it is the "big brother" in the alliance with the BJP in Maharashtra and will remain so, an assertion that could cast a shadow on sharing of seats between the NDA partners for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Reacting to Shiv Sena's assertion, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the BJP does want an alliance with the Sena but was not desperate for a tie-up.

Modi to hold ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold his second “Pariksha Pe Charcha” in which he will interact with 2,000 school and college students, along with their parents and teachers. The event will be held at 10.45 am at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi and telecast live. While in 2018, only students of Delhi-NCR participated in the event, this time students from all over India as well as Indian students residing abroad, including in Russia, Nigeria, Iran, Nepal, Doha, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Singapore, would be participating.

Delhi court to decide on Priya Ramani in defamation case by MJ Akbar

A Delhi court will decide on Tuesday whether to summon journalist Priya Ramani or not in the defamation case filed by former Union minister MJ Akbar. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal reserved the order on 22 January after Akbar's counsel and senior advocate Geeta Luthra and lawyer Sandeep Kapur concluded their arguments on issuing summons to Ramani. The counsel told the court that Ramani had damaged Akbar's reputation which he had built up over the years through hard work.

Conrad Sangma to chair all-party meeting on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill

Meghalaya chief minister and National People’s Party president Conrad K Sangma will convene a meeting at 10 am of all the regional parties from the North East in Guwahati on Tuesday to have a discussion on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016. Sangma, Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga along with representatives of other political parties of the North East (Tripura, Arunachal, Manipur and Nagaland) will take part in the meet.

Uttar Pradesh cabinet to hold meeting at Kumbh

In a first, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet will hold a meeting at Prayagraj during the ongoing Kumbh mela in the city on 29 January, an official said Sunday. After the meeting, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other ministers are likely to take a dip in the holy waters of Sangam, he said. "On 29 January, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet will be holding its meeting at the integrated command and control centre in Kumbh mela area. The meeting is likely to commence at 10.30 am," Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi told PTI. Adityanath along with his council of ministers will visit Akshayvat and Saraswati Koop.

Amit Shah to visit Odisha, West Bengal

BJP president Amit Shah will address a public meeting at Kulia in Salepur block in Cuttack district at 12 pm on Tuesday. He will then fly to East Midnapore to address a public meeting at 3 pm.

Supreme Court to hear Vedanta's plea to reopen Sterlite plant

The Supreme Court had deferred the hearing of a petition filed by Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper on 24 January which sought reopening of its Thoothukudi smelter plant to 29 January. The two-member bench, comprising Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman and Justice Navin Sinha, just stopped short of passing interim orders during the hearing. The bench indicated to Tamil Nadu government that it must supply power to the plant, but refrained from passing any order to the effect.

Tanzania: 10 children kidnapped in December found dead

Ten children who were kidnapped in December were found dead with mutilated body parts on Monday. Tanzania's deputy health minister Faustine Nduguille stated that all 10 children had been missing since December in southwest Tanzania's Njombe district, CNN reported. The bodies of the children were found last week after police mounted a search operation in the area. "So far, we have found 10 bodies, and most of their private parts and teeth had been removed," Nduguille said. "These murders are linked to witchcraft practices because that is the trend for such crimes, where herbalists ask people to get these human parts for money rituals," he further stated.

Esha Gupta sparks row over 'racist' comment on Nigerian footballer, apologises

Actress Esha Gupta has been called out on social media for making racist remarks on Nigerian footballer Alexander Iwobi. A snapshot of a Whatsapp conversation that Esha shared on her Instagram stories sparked the issue. In the conversation, Esha's friend called Iwobi a "gorilla" and said that "evolution stopped for him". To that, Esha replied: "Haha... I don't know why they don't bench him more." This did not go down well with some fans, who lashed out at her for her "ignorance" and called her out for being racist despite having claimed she herself has been a victim in the past. After the backlash, Esha took to Twitter to apologise. "Guys, I am sorry you thought it was racist. Was bad on my part, being a sports lover. Sorry guys, forgive the stupidity," (sic) she tweeted.

Honor View20 to launch in India today

Having debutted the Honor View20 globally recently, the smartphone is finally expected to hit Indian shores today. The highlight of the smartphone is its in-screen front-facing camera as well as its whopping 48 MP rear-facing camera. The smartphone also pack a Kirin 970 chipset which is one of the most capable Android chips around currently. But it will be down to pricing, as Honor prepares to take on the OnePlus 6T.

Gold prices surge on demand during wedding season

Gold prices surged by Rs 350 to Rs 33,650 per 10 gram on Monday as buying by local jewellers gathered steam to meet wedding season demand, according to All India Sarafa Association. Silver too shone by gaining Rs 850 to Rs 40,900 per kg on increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers. As per bullion traders, gold firmed up on increased buying by jewellers to meet the ongoing wedding season demand. Besides, gold prices crossing $1,300 an ounce overseas influenced the sentiment in the domestic market, they said.

