Daily Bulletin: Congress rally in Jaipur, Amit Shah to visit Kolkata, Rishi Kapoor calls British Airways 'racist'; top stories of the day

Rahul Gandhi rally in Rajasthan

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Rajasthan for the first time after becoming party president today. He will arrive in Jaipur at 1.30 pm, from where he will embark on a roadshow to Ramlila Maidan in Jaipur while interacting with people on the way. Rahul will arrive at Ramlila Maidan at 4 pm where he will address party workers and launch Congress campaign for the Assembly election in the state scheduled to take place in November. The focus of Rahul visit is also likely to be on improving party strength especially after reports of factionism affecting the party leadership. Rahul is expected to take feedback by meeting the office bearers of Congress's Rajasthan Congress, office bearers of District Congress Committees and workers as well as senior leaders. After addressing the rally in Ramlila Maidan, Rahul will visit the Govind Dev Ji temple.

Amit Shah in West Bengal

BJP president Amit Shah will be visiting Kolkata where he will be addressing a public meeting with party supporters and workers organised by BJP Yuva Morcha. Shah is expected to arrive at 11.35 am and will arrive at Meyo Road for the public meeting. On Saturday, Trinamool Congress has also announced protest rallies over the National Register for Citizens in Assam. On Friday, TMC workers put up posters saying 'BJP leave Bengal' in an around the venue for Shah's meeting. Shah, however, seemed elated on Friday with TMC opposition. While speaking at a TV programme, the BJP president thanked TMC for promoting his visit. He said that thanks to TMC more people are going to participate in the meeting.

PM Narendra Modi in Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Mumbai to take part in the convocation ceremony of IIT Bombay. The ceremony begins at 1 am.

Kerala floods

Kerala has been pounded due to heavy downpour, resulting in the swelling of rivers and flooding in several parts. According to reports, sections of highways collapsed and homes were swept away in severe flooding in more than half of Kerala, after days of incessant rains left nearly 54,000 people homeless and killed at least 29. Red alert issued in 11 of the state’s 14 districts of more heavy rains to come.

Rishi Kapoor calls British Airways racist

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has called British Airways “racist” after an Indian passenger and his family were allegedly asked to de-board a flight in the UK. He said his own experience with the airline once was not pleasant. He tweeted:

“Racist. Don’t fly British Airways. We cannot be kicked around. Sad to hear about the Berlin child incident. I stopped flying British Airways after the cabin crew were rude and had attitude not once but twice even after being a first class passenger. Fly Jet Airways or Emirates. There is dignity."

Coal India Limited (CIL) results

CIL, the world’s largest miner of the fuel, will put out its first-quarter earnings update on Saturday. CIL has seen its profit decline some 60% in the last six financial years, the Business Standard reported on Friday.

IOC results

Indian Oil Corp (IOC), India’s biggest refiner, will push out first-quarter results on Saturday. IOC has ordered six million barrels of US crude for delivery from November to January, a company official told Reuters earlier this week. The fuel retailer is scouting for alternatives to Iranian oil ahead of looming American sanctions.

Apple Car

After plenty of to and fro, it now appears that Apple could be planning to develop its own car after all. The clue? Apple has reportedly rehired its former VP of Mac hardware, Doug Field who returns after a short stint with EV maker Tesla. While Apple has confirmed that it has hired Field, the electronics giant refused to give out details about his new role in the company, making the project (earlier referred to as Project Titan) even more suspicious. During his short run at Tesla, Field was in charge of vehicle production and engineering, a role that CEO Elon Musk took over after the company failed to meet production targets.

Parker Solar Probe

US space agency, NASA will launch its Parker Solar Probe that will be headed to our nearest star, the Sun. The mission will see the probe blast off from Cape Canaveral in Florida or Saturday passes Venus and then towards the Sun. Once there, the probe will loop around the Sun until it dives and disintegrates into the Sun's atmosphere. The Parker Solar Probe will also be the fastest man-made object in history that is expected to travel at a speed of 4,30,000 miles per hour.

India vs England, 2nd Test, Day 3

India and England will battle it out on the third day of the ongoing second Test at Lord's, with the host team in complete control of the proceedings. After being asked to bat by England, the Indian batting order once again capitulated against the swinging deliveries on a day that witnessed intermittent showers, getting bowled out for 107. Virat Kohli and Co will be under immense pressure to make up for their batting disaster with a commanding performance with the ball when they take the field on Saturday.

Today in Premier League

With the fixture between Manchester United and Leicester City kicking off the 2018-19 season of the Premier League, top sides such as Tottenham Hotspurs, Chelsea and Everton start off their campaigns against Newcastle, Huddersfield and Wolverhampton Wanderers respectively on Saturday. In the other fixtures for the day, Bournemouth are up against Cardiff City, while Watford and Fulham take on Brighton and Crystal Palace respectively.