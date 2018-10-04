Daily Bulletin: Putin arrives in India; RSS asks stakeholders to address Sabarimala issue; Rupee hovers above 73-mark; day's top stories

Russia-India deal: Vladimir Putin to arrive in India today

Russian president President Vladimir Putin will be in New Delhi today to oversee the signing of a $5 billion deal this week to supply Delhi with S-400 air defence systems, a top Kremlin aide said on Tuesday ahead of Putin's trip to India. He will also be attending the 19th India-Russia summit, where he will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss India-Russia relations and defence cooperation between the two nations.

"The president is leaving for India on 4 October," Putin's top foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov told reporters. "The key feature of this visit will be the signing of the agreement to deliver S-400 air defence systems," he said. "The value of the contract will be more than $5 billion."

On the agenda for the annual summit will be trade and economic cooperation, international regional forums, cultural and people to people contact, counter-terrorism, Iran, energy security, Syria, Afghanistan, security concerns emanating from Pakistan, science and technology, and nuclear cooperation, which includes discussion on site for next nuclear power plant and space.

Russia and India plan to sign more than 20 documents at the end of the talks that Putin is going to have with Modi during his visit.

RSS on Sabarimala verdict

Noting that devotees' sentiments "cannot be ignored" while considering the Supreme Court verdict allowing entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala temple, the RSS on Wednesday called upon all stakeholders to come together and address the issue including availing "judicial options" as well.

"The recent judgment on Sabarimala Devasthanam has evoked reactions all over the country. While we all respect the varied temple traditions followed by devotees in Bharat, we have to also honour the honourable Supreme Court," RSS General Secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi said in a statement.

23 lions dead of canine distemper virus, tick-borne infection

Gujarat's Gir Wildlife Sanctuary has been in headlines all of September due to the alarming deaths of 23 lions. The lions have died of either canine distemper virus (CDV) or tick-borne babesiosis, a disease usually found in cattle and canines in the wild.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday also commented on the deaths, urging the Centre to look into the "extremely serious" situation.

A bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur said, "Lions must be protected. You (government) must find out the reasons and do something to stop it."

India versus Windies, 1st Test, Day 1

After two consecutive away series defeats, India will be desperate to taste victory when they take on an inexperienced Windies in the first Test of the two-match series at the Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium, starting in Rajkot on Thursday. After this home series, India is scheduled to tour Australia and therefore, Kohli and the team management will try their best to shed their shortcomings before the next big series.

Rupee crashes below the record 73-mark

The rupee plunged by 43 paise to breach the historic low of 73-level on Wednesday as soaring crude oil prices fuelled worries over capital outflows and widening current account deficit. The domestic currency closed at a record low of 73.34, down by 43 paise or 0.59 percent at the interbank foreign exchange in Mumbai.

Chronicles of Narnia series, films in the works at Netflix

Netflix announced on Wednesday that it will develop new series and film projects based on CS Lewis’ iconic book series. The projects are part of a new, multi-year deal between Netflix and The CS Lewis Company.