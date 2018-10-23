Daily Bulletin: Probe in Father Kuriakose's sudden death underway, SC verdict likely on ban on firecrackers; day's top stories

Investigation into prime witness's death in Kerala nun rape case continues

A day after key witness Father Kuriakose Kattuthara in the rape case against Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal was found dead in a school in Hoshiarpur which was run by the diocese of Jalandhar, the investigations into the death is ongoing as the priest's family alleges foul play. Kattuthara's family filed a police complaint and claimed that the priest had expressed concern for his safety and that he had been attacked earlier. Initial investigations by the police revealed that there were no signs of any injury.

SC to give a date of hearing review petitions against Sabrimala verdict

A total of 19 review petitions have been brought before the court. On 28 September, a Supreme Court bench headed by former chief justice Dipak Misra in a 4:1 majority granted women of all ages the right to enter Sabarimala temple, reversing the Kerala shrine’s tradition of barring girls and women of menstruating age.

Supreme Court to decide on ban on firecrackers during Diwali

The apex court on Tuesday is expected to pronounce its verdict on a plea to ban the manufacture, sale, and possession of firecrackers across the country, in view of the upcoming Diwali festival. The court will consider reports put forward by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and other environmental organisations. The ruling will be significant with the pollution level in Delhi and other places nearing the danger mark.

12-hour long bandh in Assam in protest of JPC meeting on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016

At least 60 organisations, including the Congress, have called a 12-hour Assam bandh on Tuesday to protest against a meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) with the Ministries of Home (MHA) and External Affairs (MEA) over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016. The bill seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, and has drawn opposition from several organisations in Assam. The BJP government in Assam, led by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, has made adequate preparations to maintain peace and normalcy in the state. The ruling BJP's alliance partner, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), though not supporting the bandh, has called a separate rally to protest against the proposed Bill.

All Opposition parties, including the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front, oppose the move based on the fact that it seems to grant citizenship to an individual on the basis of religion.

Congress rallies for farmers in Delhi

The Congress has organised a farmer’s rally in Delhi on Tuesday against the BJP government. The party claims it has the support of 43 farmer organisations. The Congress has accused the government of failure to fulfill his 2014 poll promises, including fixing the minimum support price (MSP) for crops with more resulting profit for farmers. It has also charged the government of hurting the farmer expenditure by not checking the rise in prices of diesel and fertilisers.

Rajnath Singh to visit Jammu and Kashmir to review security

Home Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday during which he will review the security situation in the state and interact with political leaders. During the day-long visit, Singh will attend a high-level meeting with Governor Satya Pal Mailk and top civil, police and security forces officials and assess the prevailing situation.

He will hold a security review meeting and review important initiatives from 11.30 am to 1.30 pm.

Kapil Sharma to get married on 12 December

Comedian Kapil Sharma will get married to his steady girlfriend Ginni Charath on 12 December in Jalandhar. Opening up on the topic of his marriage, Kapil said: "The wedding is on 12 December in Jalandhar. That's Ginni's hometown. We wanted to keep it low key. But Ginni is the only daughter in her family. Her folks wanted the wedding to be on a lavish scale. And I completely understand their sentiments. My mother also wants the wedding to be lavish." The wedding will be followed by a reception on 14 December.

Calls for taking down Bloombery spy chip story increase

Apple CEO Tim Cook called for the takedown of Bloomberg's cover story which claimed that spy chips were found in servers inside Apple's data centres. Now executives from Amazon and Super Micron (the server manufacturer) have also called for the retraction of the same story.

Fuel prices cut on fifth consecutive day

State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) cut the prices of key domestic transport fuels -- petrol and diesel -- for the fifth consecutive day on Monday on lower global crude oil prices. According to the IndianOil Corp data, petrol prices were cut by 30 paise to Rs 86.91 per litre in Mumbai. Across the other major metros, petrol was priced at Rs 81.44 per litre in Delhi, Rs 83.29 in Kolkata and Rs 84.64 in Chennai on Monday.

