Daily Bulletin: Priyanka Gandhi to campaign in Ayodhya, Congress-RJD to discuss grand alliance in Bihar; day's top stories

Narendra Modi to kickoff Lok Sabha polls campaign in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to begin his election campaign for eastern India from Jeypore town in Odisha's Koraput district on Friday. He will also address election meetings in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, reports said. Modi is expected to address election rallies in Telangana's Mahabubnagar and Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool.

Launching his party's Lok Sabha poll campaign in three states, Modi on Thursday kept the focus on national security, terrorism and how his "decisive" government showed the courage to conduct a surgical strike in all spheres — land, sky and space.

Modi addressed rallies in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, Rudrapur in Uttarakhand and Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir — all part of Lok Sabha constituencies figuring in the first phase of the polls on 11 April.

Priyanka Gandhi likely to visit Ayodhya

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to visit Ayodhya on Friday as part of her latest campaign in Uttar Pradesh. The party has planned a 50-km road show in Faizabad-Ayodhya on Friday, during which she is expected to address two meetings, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee secretary Rajendra Pratap Singh told PTI. Priyanka is also scheduled to hold nukkad sabhas, interact with students, and visit the Hanuman Garhi temple, reports said.

She will stop at over 30 other points during the road show, interacting with people, according to the schedule worked out so far. However, Priyanka will reportedly not visit the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site.

On Wednesday, Priyanka said that she will contest the elections if her party asks her. However, she added her own wish is to work for the party's organisation. "If my party asks me to contest the polls, I will definitely do so. But my personal wish is to work for the party's organisation as a lot of work needs to be done," the Congress leader told reporters.

She said, "I have told party workers that it is very important you campaign properly this election. You should go to each and every house, and tell people that this election is to save the nation. Not Rahul Gandhi, but the nation should win this election."

Congress-RJD to hold press conference on grand alliance in Bihar

The Opposition grand alliance in Bihar on Thursday appeared to be heading towards a crisis, reports said, with a number of Congress leaders claiming the party was "not getting a fair deal" in seat-sharing arrangement and urged the high command to step in before it was too late. The Congress and RJD, members of the alliance, are scheduled to hold a joint press conference on Friday and are likely to announce their list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.

On Thursday, former test cricketer Kirti Azad, who joined the Congress recently, said he would request the party leadership to take "decisive" measures. "It is indeed very demoralising for the entire party, not just the prospective candidate, if one does not get a chance to contest one's sitting seat. I would urge the top Congress leadership to think clearly and take some decisive steps," the sitting MP of Darbhanga said.

The cricketer-turned-politician has been mortified with the arm-twisting by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the major alliance partner in the Grand Alliance which is insisting on contesting the Darbhanga seat.

Nirav Modi's case to come up in London court

A joint CBI-ED team will soon leave for London to assist local authorities in the extradition case of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi whose bail plea will come for hearing before a court on Friday. A Joint Director-level officer each from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) have been deputed to leave for London Wednesday with necessary documents, PTI reported.

The ED officer will carry the latest charge sheet filed by the agency against Nirav's wife Ami and the recent attachments made by it in the case. The Indian officials will meet various British officers, including those from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), and brief them about the charges and fresh evidence against Nirav, his family and others in connection with the case.

The 48-year old diamantaire is accused of swindling over $2 billion from state-run Punjab National Bank in collusion with his uncle Mehul Choksi.

Vivek Oberoi, his lawyer appear before Election Commission on Modi biopic

After Election Commission of India issued a show cause notice to the producers of PM Narendra Modi biopic, Vivek Oberoi along with his lawyer, Hitesh Jain, appeared before the election commission on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, Jain, said, "We have submitted a detailed response to the notice issued by the Election Commission for violating the Model Code of Conduct. In our response, we have explained that the movie does not violate the MCC." Oberoi, who essays Modi's character in the film, and producer Sandip Singh met the EC officials on Thursday.

Congress to give 3-year blanket pass to new ventures, abolish angel tax if voted to power

Unveiling his economic agenda, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said if voted to power his party will cut red tape for businesses, exempt new enterprises from seeking any permission in first three years, make it easier to get bank loans and scrap angel tax on start-ups.

In an exclusive interview to PTI a fortnight ahead of the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls starting 11 April, Rahul said his government's focus will be on job creation and that entrepreneurs will get fiscal and tax incentives based on their ability to create jobs.

These will form part of Congress party's election manifesto that will be released next month, he said. "For the first three years of setting up a new business, we are going to free you up from red tape. You will not need to ask for permission for anything," Rahul said. "Don't bother about anything, there is no permission you need. Start your business, get to work."

Mindtree evaluating 'several options' to stave off L&T hostile takeover bid

Mindtree board is evaluating ‘several options’ to find a way out of L&T's hostile takeover bid, the IT firm's executive chairman Krishnakumar Natarajan said on Thursday as he made it clear the conglomerate is yet to come up with any proposal to address the concerns.

Asserting that the "independence" of Mindtree is important, Natarajan, one of the company's promoters who had opposed Larsen and Toubro Ltd's offer, said there is nothing about individuals.

"As a company we don't bother about what has gone in the past. We will be optimistic and practical, and hopefully we will arrive at a middle ground. Right now there is nothing on offer," Natarajan told PTI in an interview. He also noted that they have not sought any meeting with L&T officials regarding the offer.

Facebook charged by US government with housing discrimination

Facebook has been charged by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development for violating the Fair Housing Act through its ad-targeting practices. Facebook has been accused of allowing advertisers to exclude certain categories of people from seeing ads, which also includes discriminating on grounds of gender and geographic location. The charge follows a complaint the department had filed against Facebook back in August 2018.

PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy eye India Open semi-final spots

Former champions PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will be in action in the quarter-finals of the India Open. Second seed Sindhu takes on Danish shuttler Mia Blichfeldt, while Srikanth plays an all-Indian last-eight encounter against Sai Praneeth.

HS Prannoy, who defeated Denmark's Jan Jorgensen in the Round of 16, squares off against tournament favourite Viktor Axelsen.

India take on South Korea in top-of-the-table clash in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup

With their place in the final secured, India would be aiming for a big win when they take on lower-ranked Poland in their final league match of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament on Friday.

With three wins and a draw, India is currently leading the six-team league table with 10 points and a goal difference of eight. South Korea also qualified for the final after also securing 10 points

Mankading-Hit Rajasthan Royals look to bounce back with win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2019

Rajasthan Royals would look to put the Jos Buttler 'Mankading' controversy behind and move ahead when they square off against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the eighth match of IPL 2019 at Hyderabad. RR lost their first match against Kings XI Punjab by 14 runs, a match which made headlines for the controversy after R Ashwin ‘Mankaded’ Buttler. Meanwhile, SRH are also looking to collect their first points of the season after they lost to KKR by six wickets in their opening match.

