Daily Bulletin: Primary schools in Srinagar to re-open today amid tension in Valley; flood alert in Delhi as Yamuna swells; day's top stories

Over 190 Primary Schools in Srinagar to re-open on Monday, say officials

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday said that over 190 primary schools will re-open on Monday in Srinagar, besides restoring "full functionality" of government offices across Kashmir valley.

"We have a plan of reopening over 190 primary schools in Srinagar district alone," Principal Secretary, Planning and Development, Rohit Kansal said while addressing a press conference.

He said the process of easing of prohibitory orders and providing relaxations continued on Sunday as well.

Kansal said the relaxations were provided in 50 police stations on Sunday as against 35 police stations on Saturday, and the duration in the relaxation was increased from six hours to eight hours.

He said no untoward incident was reported from the areas where relaxation was provided.

Kansal said the government will restore all the landlines to their full functionality as soon as possible. "BSNL officers and technicians are working continuously to restore the working of exchanges across Kashmir valley," he said.

"The government will attempt to restore infrastructural and developmental works as the overall situation further improves," Kansal said.

Flood alert for Delhi as Yamuna likely to cross danger mark on today

The Delhi government on Sunday sounded a flood alert for the city and asked people living in low-lying areas to move to safer places as the water level in the Yamuna river is expected to cross the danger mark, officials said.

The Yamuna was flowing at 203.37 metres on Sunday evening and its water level is expected to rise up to 207 metres on Monday as 8.28 lakh cusecs water was released from Haryana's Hathini Kund barrage at 6 pm, an official said.

"Water level is rising due to heavy rains as well as the release of water from Hathini Kund Barrage and water level of Yamuna may rise up to 207 metres by 10 am tomorrow, putting at risk to public life and property," East Delhi district said in its order.

It has directed all sub-divisional magistrates to evacuate people from low-lying areas with the help of Delhi Police and civil defence volunteers by 9 am on Monday.

Haryana released several lakhs of cusecs water in intervals on Sunday. At 5 pm, 8.14 lakh cusecs water was released from the barrage, he said.

The Delhi government said preparations are being made to erect tents in nearby areas to accommodate the people living in the low-lying areas.

A meeting of officers was held on Sunday evening to discuss measures to deal with any flood-like situation. In July last year, traffic movement on Old Yamuna Bridge in Delhi was closed for a few days after the water level breached the danger mark.

Yamuna's water level had reached 205.5 metres last year. The danger mark is 205.33 metres.

SC likely to give verdict on Tarun Tejpal's plea in sexual harassment case today

The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce on Monday its verdict on Tehelka magazine's founder Tarun Tejpal's plea seeking quashing of charges in an alleged sexual assault case lodged against him by a former woman colleague.

A bench comprising justices Arun Mishra, MR Shah and BR Gavai will deliver the judgement.

The Goa Police had earlier claimed that there were "contemporaneous" WhatsApp messages and e-mails which showed Tejpal should face trial in the alleged sexual assault case.

The police, while opposing Tejpal's plea seeking quashing of charges framed against him, had told the bench that there was "ample material" warranting a trial in the case.

Tejpal's counsel had refuted the allegations and told the bench that certain WhatsApp messages were concealed and referred to CCTV footage of the hotel where the alleged incident took place.

Tejpal is alleged to have sexually assaulted the former colleague inside the elevator of a five-star hotel in Goa in 2013.

He has denied all the allegations levelled against him. He was arrested on 30 November 2013, by the Crime Branch after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the court. He has been out on bail since May 2014.

He has moved the apex court challenging the Bombay High Court's 20 December 2017 order dismissing his plea seeking quashing of charges.

Shares of 14 firm including SpiceJet, Force Motors, Westlife Dev to be listed on NSE from today

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) said that shares of 14 companies will be listed on the exchange for trading from Monday, said a circular.

SpiceJet, Force Motors Limited, Westlife Development Limited, BC Power Controls Limited, Jiya Eco-Products Limited, Vishal Fabrics Limited, Kennametal India Limited, Jump Networks Limited, Shree Digvijay Cement Co Limited, Dolat Investments Limited, Waterbase Limited, Vikas Proppant & Granite Limited, Vikas Wsp Limited and Hindustan Foods Limited are the 14 companies that have been permitted to trade on NSE.

"In pursuance of Regulation 3.1.1 of the National Stock Exchange (Capital Market) Trading Regulations Part A, it is hereby notified that the list of securities further admitted to dealings on the National Stock Exchange (Capital Market segment) with effect from 19 August 2019, and the designated security codes thereof shall be as specified in Annexure,” NSE said in a circular.

"In pursuance of Regulation 2.5.5 of the National Stock Exchange (Capital Market) Trading Regulations Part A, it is hereby notified that the respective lot sizes in respect of securities above shall be as specified in Annexure," NSE circular added.

World Photography Day 2019 today

The first announcement of a photograph was made on the 19 August 1939 in France. On 19 August 2010, the very first global online gallery was hosted, where 270 photographers shared their work & ideas through the medium of photography.

The Indian International Photographic Council, New Delhi under the guidance of its founder, OP Sharma reached out to various photographic luminaries to set a day to celebrate photography annually. The proposal was accepted in various countries, India among them. Since then, 19 August is observed as World Photography Day all through the world.

BWF World Championships: Indian men look to get off to winning start

With major women's singles hopes PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal having gotten first-round byes, India's male contingent will be under the spotlight, with former world number one Kidambi Srikanth looking to bounce back after recovering from a knee problem which he suffered before the Sudirman Cup. Swiss Open finalist B Sai Praneeth will be up against Canada's Jason Anthony Ho-Shue in the opening round, while HS Prannoy will face Finland's Eetu Heino in his first-round match.