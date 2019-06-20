Daily Bulletin: President to address joint Parliament session; PIL in HC against Bihar govt over encephalitis deaths; today's top stories

President Ram Nath Kovind to address a joint session of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha today

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament in the Central Hall at 11 am on 20 June. Both, the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, will start proceedings half an hour after the conclusion of the president's address. Thursday will also be the first day of Rajya Sabha since the election of a new government.

The proceedings in both the Houses on Thursday will remain limited to the MPs taking oath of affirmation and a few papers related to the legislative business being laid on the table. Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu will host a lunch for floor leaders from all parties at 1 pm.

21 of 40 parties attend PM's all-party meet on 'one nation-one election'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's all-party meet was dampened by Opposition snub as only 21 of the 40 parties invited to discuss 'one nation one poll' policy attended the meeting. However, the BJP apparently remains optimistic about the idea. The prime minister will set up a committee that will give suggestions on issues related to 'One Nation, One Election' proposal.

Most parties that attended the meeting extended support to the proposal of simultaneous polls, Rajnath Singh told the media after the meeting concluded. "We had invited 40 political parties out of which presidents of 21 parties participated; three other parties sent their opinion on the subjects in writing," Singh added.

The other issues discussed at the meeting included ways to improve the Parliament's productivity, building a new country in its 75th year of Independence, programme and commitments to celebrate Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary, and the development of aspirational districts, said a statement from the Press Information Bureau.

AES toll rises to 115; PIL filed in HC asking Bihar govt to take adequate action

The death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) rose to 115 in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Wednesday, as a Public Interest Litigation was filed in the Patna High Court urging it to direct the state government to take adequate action to contain the outbreak.

The Muzaffarpur administration updated the toll reported at the SKMCH hospital to 95 from 93, a figure released in the morning. At the privately-owned Kejriwal hospital, the number of deceased patients remained at 19 with no fresh casualties being reported in over 24 hours. One child died in East Champaran district on Tuesday. The total number of AES-afflicted children said to be under treatment at the two facilities was stated to be 166, of which 138 are at the SKMCH.

The total number of AES cases registered so far at the two hospitals was 535 -- 383 at SKMCH and 152 at Kejriwal hospital.

Meanwhile, a Public Interest Litigation was filed in the Patna High Court seeking directions to the Bihar government for taking adequate action to contain the outbreak.

The petition was filed by Muzaffarpur-based lawyer Sudhir Ojha

Boris Johnson extends lead, Stewart out of race to be next British PM

Rory Stewart was knocked out of the race to become Britain's next prime minister on Wednesday, leaving four candidates led by former foreign secretary Boris Johnson.

International Development Secretary Stewart received the fewest votes in the third ballot of Conservative MPs and so drops out of the contest, while Johnson extended his commanding lead among his colleagues in Britain's governing party.

Former London mayor Johnson received 143 votes, ahead of Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt on 54, Environment Secretary Michael Gove on 51 and Interior Minister Sajid Javid on 38.

Stewart won 27 votes — 10 fewer than he received in Tuesday's second ballot — and was eliminated.

Two further ballots are scheduled for Thursday, which will whittle the four down to a final two.

The 160,000 grassroots party members then choose their new leader, who will take over from Theresa May as prime minister, with the result declared in the week beginning July 22.

May officially stepped down as Conservative party leader this month over her failure to deliver Brexit on time, although she remains prime minister until her successor is chosen.

Modi to host dinner for all MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a dinner for all the Members of the Parliament at Delhi's Ashoka Hotel at 7 pm on Thursday. The invitation was extended by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi to all members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. It will be the first time that the Prime Minister will be meeting all the Members of the Parliament after the new government was formed last month.

YouTube to shift all content featuring children to separate platform

All children’s content might soon be removed from YouTube YouTube execs are reportedly considering a plan that involves removing all content featuring children and to move it to the YouTube Kids platform. This Wall Street Journal report comes on the heels of another report that points out that the US govt is in the final stages of its investigation into how Google is handling children’s content on the world’s most popular video platform. The investigation was launched following several reports of predatory behaviour on YouTube and allegations that paedophile communities were thriving on the platform.

Jet Airways crisis: Pilots, engineers unions, 2 Dutch vendors want to be made parties; hearing from Thursday

The pilots and engineers unions of Jet Airways and two Dutch logistics vendors to the grounded airline on Wednesday moved the NCLT seeking them to be made parties to the bankruptcy hearings, which the tribunal will

begin from Thursday.

The consortium of 26 bankers led by State Bank had filed for bankruptcy Tuesday at the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal, seeking to recover over Rs

8,500 crore of their funds from the airline that was formally grounded on 17 April.

While the pilots and engineers unions want to be made party to the case, the representatives of two Dutch firms want the tribunal's nod to make an intervention petition.

Australia face Bangladesh in the 26th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Trent Bridge

Australia are placed comfortably at 2nd in the points table, their only loss coming to India. Bangladesh, placed 5th, will be hoping to capitalise on their rich form this World Cup, having beaten South Africa and the West Indies on the back of superlative all-round performances from Shakib Al Hasan. Australia will be wary of Bangladesh's ability to spring a surprise on their day. Marcus Stoinis' likely return to the field will bode well for Australia while spin-bowling options will be pondered upon, likely inclusion being Nathan Lyon. Match starts at 3pm IST.

Notice to CBFC on plea against telecast of Haasan's Bigg Boss

The Madras High Court has issued notices to CBFC and others on a plea seeking a direction to set up a panel to censor TV programmes and restrain Star Vijay channel from broadcasting the show Bigg Boss, hosted by Kamal Haasan without censor certificate. A division bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad on Wednesday posted the matter for further hearing on 4 July.

