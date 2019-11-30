Daily Bulletin: Polling for first phase underway in Jharkhand, Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test in Maharashtra Assembly; day's top stories

Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test today

Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Agadhi alliance government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance faces an all-crucial floor test in the state assembly today. The floor test will be held in the afternoon, a Vidhan Bhavan official told PTI. Governor BS Koshyari has asked Thackeray to prove majority by 3 December. NCP MLA Dilip Walse Patil was on Friday appointed as pro tem speaker of the Assembly. He replaces BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar who was earlier this week appointed to the post.

Polling for first phase begins in Jharkhand

The first of the five-phase polling began in 13 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand on Saturday. The voting commenced at 7 am and will end at 3 pm, Election Commission officials said.

A total of 37,83,055 electorate, including 18,01,356 women and five third-gender voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the first phase across six districts. The fate of 189 candidates, including 15 women nominees, will be decided in the first phase of the polling in Chatra, Gumla, Bishunpur, Lohardaga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur, Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur.

Additional Director General of Police and state police Nodal Officer Murari Lal Meena said a total of 1,097 polling stations in Naxal-affected areas were marked as hypersensitive and 461 polling stations as sensitive. The rest of the four phases for the 81-member assembly will be held on 7, 12, 16 and 20 December. Counting is scheduled on 23 December.

Amit Shah to meet chief ministers of northeastern states over NRC scare

Amidst protests across Assam against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, and the Centre’s plan to re-introduce it in the ongoing winter session of the Parliament, Home Minister Amit Shah would today discuss about the Bill with the Chief Ministers of the north-eastern states including all political parties of Assam. He will also meet chief ministers of Nagaland, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh.

Another woman's charred body found in Hyderabad

Two days after a woman veterinarian was raped and set ablaze by four men here, the charred body of another woman, who is yet to be identified,was found in the same locality on Friday. The suspected killing of the unidentified woman was reported from the same area -Shamshabad- where the woman veterinarian was raped and killed by four workers on 27 November.

Assistant Police Commissioner, Ashok Kumar Goud, said some passersby noticed the burnt body and informed them. Police personnel were rushed to the spot who sent the body to a state-run hospital, he added.

Samsung trademarks “Bright Night” camera sensor

According to a recent patent filed with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), Samsung is working on a new ‘Bright Night’ camera sensor for smartphones and tablet. From what it sounds like, this could be a new night-time photography sensor that Samsung may use in the upcoming Galaxy S11 series. Some reports also suggest that this could just be another name for the new variant of its ISOCELL 108 MP sensor. Interestingly, Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 also have a night-photography software mode called Bright Night.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.