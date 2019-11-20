Daily Bulletin: Parliament to discuss bills on chit funds, rights of transgenders; SC to hear Chidambaram's bail plea; day's top stories

Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill, Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill to be discussed in Parliament

The Lok Sabha will take up the Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2019. The Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill is pending legislation meant to put in place a mechanism to ensure transparency in chit fund schemes and to protect subscribers. The bill was brought in in the wake of a number of such schemes blowing up in the recent past, leaving several subscribers penniless.

On the other hand, the Rajya Sabha will see a discussion on the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019.

Ahead of the Parliament proceedings, the Congress will hold a strategy meet at 10.15 am, while Indian Youth Congress will organise a Parliament Gherao at 12 noon to protest the removal of SPG cover granted to party’s interim chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Parliamentary panel on urban development will meet at 3 pm on air pollution in Delhi. This one is after many members were rapped for not showing up at the last meeting called on Friday. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar will also speak on the air pollution crisis in the Parliament today.

A parliamentary standing committee headed by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will take up the WhatsApp snooping case at 3 pm.

SC to hear Chidambaram's bail plea in INX money-laundering case today

The Supreme Court will hear the bail plea of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in the INX Media money-laundering case.

Chidambaram approached the apex court challenging the judgement of the Delhi High Court denying him bail in the money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). A bench, headed by newly-sworn-in Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on Monday ordered the listing of the bail plea before an appropriate bench on Wednesday

Sibal told the bench, also comprising justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant, that Chidambaram had been in jail for around 90 days.

Chidambaram is presently in judicial custody till 27 November under the order of a trial court.

NCP, Congress meet to at 5 pm in Delhi

The meeting between leaders of Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will be held in Delhi at 5pm as the deadlock over formation of government in Maharashtra continues.

The meeting is expected to be attended by Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel, Jayant Patil, Ajit Pawar from NCP. Ahmed Patel, Prithviraj Chavan, Ashok Chavan, Sushil Kumar Shinde, Balasaheb Thorat and Vijay Vadettawar will be present from Congress.

Rajini, Haasan hint at joining hands for Tamil Nadu's welfare

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are likely to join hands for the state's welfare if their remarks are any indication, triggering speculation about a new political alignment in Tamil Nadu.

The first pitch was made by Haasan who on Tuesday backed superstar Rajinikanth over his comments describing Chief Minister K Palaniswami coming to the top post as a wonder, saying it was a "not a criticism but the reality". Haasan also said he would join hands with Rajinikanth for Tamil Nadu's welfare.

Rajinikanth also echoed similar views when reporters sought his reaction. "If a situation arises wherein me and Kamal have to join hands for the welfare of people of Tamil Nadu, we will surely come together," Rajinikanth said.

While backing Rajinikanth's comments on Chief Minister K Palaniswami, which have drawn the ire of ruling AIADMK, Haasan said he would "travel together" with his contemporary for Tamil Nadu's welfare. However, Haasan gave no indication of the two aligning politically.

Passengers flying to Delhi from four cities to get pollution masks: AirAsia India

AirAsia India said it is entering into a partnership with health technology start-up Mfine to provide pollution masks to its passengers taking flights to Delhi from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Kolkata.

The initiative is being taken in view of high pollution levels in Delhi, the airline said, adding that PM 2.5 particles can "reach deep into the lungs". "The campaign will commence on 19 November, 2019 and end on 29 November, 2019," it said in a statement.

In the winters, there is a dip in the minimum temperature that makes the air cold and heavy, making it easier for accumulation of pollutants close to the ground, the airline said. "This tie-up with Mfine is intended to help guests cope with changing environmental conditions in the city and stay healthy," it said.

Iran will seek new fighter jets, tanks as 2020 embargo lifts

A senior US intelligence official says Iran will likely buy new advanced fighter jets and tanks next year when a UN Security Council arms embargo is scheduled to be lifted.

The official told The Associated Press that as a new Defense Intelligence Agency assessment of Iran's military capabilities concludes, Tehran is committed to becoming the dominant power in the Middle East. It also finds the Islamic Republic is making rapid progress developing attack drones and other missile systems.

The intelligence official says Iran would probably buy the tanks and aircraft from Russia and China.

Dutch find 25 migrants alive in refrigerated truck on UK ferry

A Dutch ferry crew found 25 migrants in a refrigerated container on a boat sailing to Britain on Tuesday and forced the vessel to return to port in the Netherlands, police and emergency services said.

The stowaways received medical attention at the port of Vlaardingen, near Rotterdam, with two being transferred to hospital for more care, they said. "The 25 people were taken off the ship and given the medical care they need. Earlier the message came from the ship that no people died." Police dogs were searching the ship, which was originally bound for the British port of Felixstowe, to check that no more migrants were on board, they added.

The boat was a cargo ferry run by the DFDS Seaways line, which said that the migrants had come on board on a lorry trailer, De Telegraaf newspaper said.

RCom's committee of creditors to meet today

Reliance Communications' Committee of Creditors (CoC) will hold a meeting today (20 November), the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Last week, Reliance Communications Chairman Anil Ambani along with four directors had resigned from the company, that is going through insolvency process.

The company posted a consolidated loss of Rs 30,142 crore for September 2019 quarter due to provisioning for liabilities after the Supreme Court ruling on statutory dues. This had marked the second-highest loss posted by any Indian corporate till date, after Vodafone India's Rs 50,921 crore losses.

"We wish to inform you that the 11th meeting of Committee of Creditors of Reliance Communications Limited is scheduled to be convened on Wednesday, 20 November, 2019," RCom said in a BSE filing.

During July-September 2019, RCom set aside Rs 28,314 crore on account of provisioning following the Supreme Court order on calculation of annual adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of telecom companies.

Security vulnerability discovered in Android Camera app

A new vulnerability has been discovered in the Android Camera app that could potentially allow apps to record video and take pictures without any kind of permissions. Researchers from Checkmarx have revealed along with Google and Samsung that a bug affecting the Google Camera and Samsung Camera apps could also allow attackers to extract the device's location. This bug affects users who haven't updated their devices since July 2019.

Ajay Devgn on playing titular role in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: Have to be careful, honest about depicting history

Ajay Devgn, who features in the titular role of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, on Tuesday said one has to be careful and honest about recreating history in films, reports PTI.

"When you play the part of Tanhaji, who has been a such a big warrior hero, the responsibility is more. It is important you do not portray such characters wrongly," said Devgn.

