Daily Bulletin: Pakistan to grant consular access to Kulbhushan Yadav today; SC to hear Shahjahanpur law student's case; day's top stories

Pakistan to grant consular access to Kulbhushan Yadav today

Pakistan on Monday is likely to grant consular access to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is on death row in the country on charges of espionage, "in line with the ICJ judgment" and the Vienna Conventions on consular relations, to which both neighbours are signatories.

The announcement came nearly six months after a meeting between Indian officials and Jadhav did not materialise amid differences between New Delhi and Islamabad on the terms of the consular access to the retired Indian Navy officer. India had asked for "unimpeded" consular access for Jadhav.

Jadhav, 49, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" in April 2017, following which India had moved the International Court of Justice (ICJ), seeking a stay on his death sentence and further remedies.

"Consular access for Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving Indian naval officer and RAW operative, is being provided on Monday 2 September 2019, in line with Vienna Convention on Consular relations, ICJ judgment and the laws of Pakistan," Pakistan foreign office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal tweeted.

"Commander Jadhav remains in Pakistan's custody, for espionage, terrorism and sabotage," he added.

In July, the ICJ ruled in favour of India on the issue of granting consular access to the former naval officer. The ICJ, in its ruling, asked Pakistan to ensure "effective review and reconsideration of his conviction and sentences".

The global court had also continued its stay on the execution of the Indian national and found that Pakistan breached the Vienna Convention by not giving him consular access.

SC likely to hear P Chidambaram's plea challenging CBI remand order

The Supreme Court (SC) is likely to hear the plea by former finance minister P Chidambaram challenging the remand order by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court, in connection with the INX media case on Monday.

The order was passed by special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar before whom Chidambaram was produced on expiry of his four-day custodial interrogation granted on 26 August.

“Investigation is the prerogative of the investigating officer and given the fact that the record is voluminous and accused needs to be confronted. Thus, more time is required. In view of the submissions made, the accused is sent to police custody remand till 2 September," said the judge.

On Friday, the ED submitted documents related to Chidambaram's interrogation in the INX Media case to the Supreme Court in a sealed cover under its official seal. The documents were submitted before a bench of Justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. The apex court had, while extending Chidambaram's protection from arrest in the case, asked the ED to submit the documents.

Additionally, a plea for anticipatory bail filed by the Congress leader and his son Karti Chidambaram in the Aircel Maxis case is also likely to be heard by a Delhi court, reports said.

Earlier, District Judge OP Saini has extended the interim protection from the arrest of father-son duo till 3 September and reserved its order on the anticipatory bail petition. The court was irked by the agencies for seeking further adjournment in the case.

Supreme Court to hear Shahjahanpur law student case

The apex court is on Monday scheduled to hear the case regarding the female law student, who had gone missing after levelling harassment allegations against former Union minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand and found in Rajasthan. In a fast-paced development, the bench on Friday said the student will be kept in the national capital under full security.

The woman was produced before the Justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna who said she has expressed the desire not to go to her state, Uttar Pradesh.

The apex court, which directed the Uttar Pradesh Police to produce the woman before it when they were on way to Sahajahanpur from Rajasthan, had an "in-camera" interaction with her.

Later, the bench, which assembled at 7.35 pm to hear the matter, said in open court hearing that the woman had left Uttar Pradesh with her three college mates in "order to protect herself". The court said that she does not "intend to go back to Uttar Pradesh till she meets her parents in Delhi" and it is concerned about the safety and security of the woman.

It directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to depute a police team to safely bring her parents from Sahajahanpur to Delhi by Saturday "at the earliest". The bench however made it clear that it would not permit the lawyers and anyone else other than her parents, to meet her at this stage.

The top court directed its registry to ensure that her stay at All India Woman Conference, a shelter home which is used by the Delhi Legal Services Authority for stay of such victims, is "safe and comfortable".

Chandrayaan-2 enters circular orbit, lander-orbiter separation to be carried out by ISRO today

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is looking to carry out the separation of Vikram Lander from the Orbiter on Monday. Meanwhile, ISRO successfully conducted the fifth and final lunar-bound orbit manoeuvre of Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft on Sunday.

The manoeuvre was performed successfully on Sunday beginning at 6.21 pm as planned, using the onboard propulsion system. The duration of the manoeuvre was 52 seconds. The orbit achieved is 119 kilometres x 127 kilometres, the space agency said in a statement.

All spacecraft parameters are normal, it said. The next operation is the separation of Vikram Lander from Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter, which is scheduled on Monday between 12.45 and 1.45 pm.

"Following this, there will be two deorbit manoeuvres of Vikram Lander to prepare for its landing in the south polar region of the moon," the statement said. The landing is scheduled for 7 September. The fourth lunar-bound orbit manoeuvre of the spacecraft was performed on 30 August, third on 28 August second on 21 August and the first on 20 August.

The spacecraft will be the first Indian expedition to carry out a soft landing on the lunar surface. This mission will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to conduct a soft landing on the moon.

After revolving around the Earth's orbit for nearly 23 days, the craft began its journey to the moon on 14 August. The mission took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on 22 July.

Series win in sight as India in commanding position at Stumps on Day 3

India set an improbable victory target of 468 after captain Virat Kohli declared their second innings at 168-4 on Day 3 of the second and final test. At stumps, West Indies, after having lost their openers, had reached 45-2 in 13 overs in their second essay, still, 423 runs away from an unlikely win, while India requires eight wickets.

A win in Jamaica would mean 2-0 series sweep over the West Indies, along with 120 points in the World Test Championship for India.

PNB board to meet on 5 September to consider merger with OBC, United Bank of India

The board of directors of Punjab National Bank (PNB) will meet on 5 September to consider the lender's merger with Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India. In a BSE filing, Punjab National Bank said "the meeting of board of directors of the bank is scheduled to be held on 5th September, 2019" for considering some key agenda.

The board will meet to "consider the amalgamation of the Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India into Punjab National Bank", the statement said.