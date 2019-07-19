Daily Bulletin: Pakistan grants consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav; Karnataka governor asks HDK govt to prove majority today; day's top stories

Days after ICJ verdict, Pakistan to grant consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav

Two days after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) said Pakistan had violated the Vienna Convention in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav, Islamabad on Friday said that modalities are being worked out to grant consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav.

"Pursuant to the decision of the ICJ, Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav has been informed of his rights under Article 36, Paragraph 1(b) of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations. As a responsible state, Pakistan will grant consular access to Commander Kulbushan Jadhav according to Pakistani laws, for which modalities are being worked out," said Pakistan's Foreign Office in an official statement.

The ICJ on Wednesday directed Pakistan to grant Jadhav consular access as per the Vienna Convention, and asked it to review its order of death sentence awarded to Jadhav facing charges of espionage and conspiracy against Pakistan.

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday said his country will proceed as per the law in the Jadhav case.

"Appreciate ICJ’s decision not to acquit, release and return Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav to India. He is guilty of crimes against the people of Pakistan. Pakistan shall proceed further as per law," Imran said in a tweet.

The ICJ, by a vote of 15-1, upheld India's claim that Pakistan is in egregious violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations on several counts, India's external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Karnataka governor writes to HD Kumaraswamy, asks him to prove majority in Assembly today

Shortly after the Karnataka Assembly was adjourned on Thursday without a trial of strength, Governor Vajubhai Vala wrote a letter to Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, asking him to prove majority on the floor of the House by Friday afternoon. Vala set a deadline for the outcome of the floor test, giving the Congress-JD(S) coalition government until 1.30 pm on Friday to prove a majority.

Earlier on Thursday, the governor had conveyed to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar that the government should enjoy the confidence of the House at all times and that the business of confidence vote is to be completed on Thursday itself.

"The motion of confidence moved is in consideration at the House. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is expected to maintain the confidence of the House at all times. I send a message to consider trust vote by the end of the day," Vala said in a message to the Speaker.

This came after a BJP delegation headed by former minister Jagdish Shettar rushed to the Raj Bhavan and met the governor seeking completion of the business on Thursday itself.

SC to take up plea for extending tenure of special judge hearing Babri demolition case today

A special judge holding a trial in the Babri Masjid demolition case, involving BJP veterans LK Advani, MM Joshi, and others, on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking six more months to conclude the trial in the case. The special judge, in a letter written in May, has informed the top court that he is due to superannuate on 30 September, 2019.

The matter came up for hearing on Monday before a bench headed by Justice RF Nariman, which asked the Uttar Pradesh government to apprise it by 19 July about a mechanism by which the tenure of the special judge could be extended till he delivered the verdict in the high profile case.

Kerala rains: Heavy downpour lashes several parts; intensity to peak from 18 to 20 July

Heavy rains continued to lash parts of Kerala on Thursday and the Indian Met Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rains in the state.

According to Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, the intensity of rains will peak between 18-20 July with some really heavy rains being observed in pockets. The remaining days are expected to record moderate to heavy amounts of monsoon rain.

The weather forecasting agency has also said that this spell may lead to a flood-like situation due to which red alert has already been issued by the state authorities. Places which are likely to observe flooding rains are Punnalur, Alappuzha, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Wayanad.

According to weather experts, the Southwest monsoon has been very disappointing so far as the month of June ended with a deficiency of 44 percent of rainfall.

TikTok could face a ban in India after 22 July

The Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) has presented 24 questions to TikTok seeking answers from its parent company ByteDance before 22 July. It wants to know what kind of measures the company is taking to handle abusive, obscene and anti-Indian video clips on the platform. Meity also sent the letter to social app Helo, also owned by ByteDance.

IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation board meet today amid promoter spat

Under the cloud of sparring promoters, InterGlobe Aviation board is scheduled to meet on Friday to consider quarterly financial results and is also likely to discuss differences between the promoters over corporate governance matters.

Bringing the differences between him and Rahul Bhatia that have been simmering for nearly a year into the open, co-founder and promoter Rakesh Gangwal has alleged corporate governance lapses, a development that brought InterGlobe Aviation under regulatory scanner.

The company, a parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo, has told the stock exchanges that its board would meet on 19 July to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30 June, subject to a limited review by the statutory auditors.

Tajikistan take on DPR Korea in the Intercontinental Cup final

Tajikistan and North Korea, the two lowest-ranked teams of the competition, will meet in the final of the 2019 Hero Intercontinental Cup in Ahmedabad on Friday. Having defeated hosts India and Syria in the group stage to seal their places in the final, Tajikistan and North Korea will be confident going into the final, but the Koreans will take heart from their 1-0 victory over Tajikistan earlier on in the tournament.

Javier Bardem in talks to play King Triton in The Little Mermaid

Makers of The Little Mermaid are in early negotiations to cast Javier Bardem in the upcoming remake of the Disney classic. The Spanish actor is being eyed to play the role of King Triton, Ariel's father in the remake, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Bardem would be joining Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, Nora Lum (Awkwafina), Jacob Tremblay and Harry styles in the cast.​