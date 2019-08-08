Daily Bulletin: Pakistan downgrades diplomatic ties with India, shuts airspace; IMD Issues Red Alert in three Kerala districts; day's top stories

Pakistan downgrades diplomatic relations with India over scrapping of Article 370; partially closes airspace

Pakistan announced on Wednesday that it has partially closed its airspace hours after downgrading its diplomatic relations with India in the wake of New Delhi's decision to abrogate Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and make it a Union Territory.

The airspace will be closed from 6 August till 5 September between 2:45 am to 11 am (local time) every day except Sundays, according to the Notice to Airmen (NOTAMS) issued by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The CAA made changes in routes for all airlines specifically for Lahore region and increased the minimum limit of the altitude of flights, ARY News reported.

"Foreign aircraft will not be allowed to fly below the 46,000-feet altitude in Lahore region while flights from Afghanistan have been ordered to take alternate routes," the NOTAM said.

On July 16, Pakistan had fully opened its airspace for all flights after it was closed down following the Balakot airstrike by India in February.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Pakistan government decided to downgrade diplomatic relations with India and suspend bilateral trade amid tensions between the two neighbours following New Delhi's decision to strip the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the National Security Committee and discussed the situation arising out of the "unilateral illegal" actions by the Indian government in Jammu and Kashmir and along the Line of Control (LoC).

Pakistan has also asked the Indian government to call back its High Commissioner to Islamabad Ajay Bisaria. New Delhi has also been informed that Islamabad would not be sending its high commissioner-designate to India, Moin-ul-Haq, who was expected to officially take charge on 16 August.

The Indian government on 5 August scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir and barred people from the rest of the country from buying property there.

The BJP-led Centre also passed a bill converting Jammu and Kashmir into a Union Territory with a legislature, while hiving off Ladakh as a separate Union Territory without legislature.

Kerala to receive heavy rains today; IMD issues red alert in three districts

As heavy rains pounded several parts of Kerala, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a Red Alert in Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts on 8 August.

"These districts are likely to get extremely heavy rainfall of over 240 mm in 24 hours and may experience landslides," an IMD release said.

A woman died in Malappuram District when a tree got uprooted and fell over her house, the District Management Authority told PTI.

Palakkad District also received heavy rains. The IMD also declared an Orange alert in various districts from 6 to 9 August, including in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kasargod, Alapuzha, Idukki, Ernakkulam, Kannur and Thrissur districts.

Heavy crop damage was also reported from various parts of the district.

The Makkootam ghat road in Kannur was also damaged in the heavy rains.

After CCD founder VG Siddhartha's death, company's Board of Directors to meet today

Following the death of Cafe Coffee Day Group founder VG Siddhartha, Board of Directors of the Coffee Day Enterprises Limited appointed SV Ranganath as the company’s interim chairman on 31 July.

The company also announced that its board has initiated a probe into past transactions made by the company and Siddhartha. This comes in the backdrop of certain allegations made by Siddhartha in a purported letter to the company's board before his sudden demise in an alleged suicide attempt.

The company said the audit committee and executive committee will engage in discussions with the statutory auditors and such other advisors with a view to recommend appropriate next steps to the board at its forthcoming meeting on 8 August.

Google Pixel 4 could come with a 90 Hz display

The launch of Google's next Pixel device is almost upon us but that isn't going to stop leaks from coming out. While the company already gave an official look of the Pixel 4, it's being reported that the phone could feature a display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. The only phones with such a high refresh rate display include the Asus ROG Phones, Razer Phones, OnePlus 7 Pro, and Nubia Red Magic 3. Also being reported is that Google will be marketing it as "Smooth Display".

India take on West Indies in first OD

After sweeping T20Is, India aims to begin ODI series against West Indies on a positive note. Opener Shikhar Dhawan will be making his comeback to 50-over cricket since the injury in World Cup league contest against Australia, while the West Indies will have big-hitting Chris Gayle back in their ranks. Youngsters Krunal Pandya and Rishabh Pant will also be looking to build on their success in the T20 matches. The match begins at 7 pm (IST)​

Home, auto and other loans set to become cheaper after RBI cuts repo rate

Home, auto and other loans are set to become cheaper after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday cut interest rate by an unconventional 35 basis points—the fourth successive reduction—to a nine-year low, in an attempt to boost the economy growing at its slowest pace in nearly five years.

The central bank reduced its growth projection for the Indian economy to 6.9 percent for the current financial year, from 7 percent forecast in June, due to a slowdown in demand and investments.

The RBI, which has lowered interest rates by 1.1 percent this year, maintained its "accommodative" stance that meant an increase is off the table. The repo rate is the rate at which the RBI lends to banks.

With four of its six members voting for a 35-basis point reduction, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) reduced repo rate to 5.4 percent—the lowest since April 2010. The reduction was larger than the expectation of a 25-basis point cut. This would benefit the demand in interest-sensitive sectors mainly real estate, automobile and consumer durables as and when it is transmitted by the banking system.

Nate Parker's new film American Skin to premiere at Venice Film Festival

Nate Parker’s attempted comeback will begin at the Venice Film Festival with the premiere of his first film since a rape allegation from Parker’s past derailed the release of his Nat Turner biopic The Birth of a Nation. The Venice Film Festival announced on Wednesday that Parker’s American Skin will debut in its “Sconfini” section. Parker’s new film also carries Spike Lee’s backing.

