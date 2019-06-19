Daily Bulletin: Om Birla set to be elected LS Speaker, PM to chair all-party meet on simultaneous polls; day's top stories

Lok Sabha to formally elect the Speaker today

The 17th Lok Sabha will elect its Speaker today as the House meets on the third day of the ongoing Session. The BJP's surprise pick — Om Birla — is all set to win these polls unopposed after his candidature on Tuesday was backed by all NDA allies as also by the YSR Congress Party, the Biju Janata Dal and key opposition parties, including the Congress.

A notice was given to the Lok Sabha Secretariat by the BJP, proposing the name of Birla, a two-time MP from Kota-Bundi seat in Rajasthan, for the Speaker's post and bringing a motion for his election, which will be held on Wednesday.

As per sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed 57 year old Birla's name for the post. The Rajasthan leader is considered to be close to both Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.

Birla's surprise nomination is seen by many in the BJP as a message from the top leadership that the party will promote leaders who keep a low-profile and work at the ground-level.

Prime minister to chair all-party meet on one nation one poll proposal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today chair a meeting of chiefs of all political parties who have at least one member in Rajya Sabha or Lok Sabha to discuss the implementation of one nation, one poll strategy at 3 pm in in Parliament Library Building. Meanwhile, West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will be conspicuous by her absence. Banerjee, who had also skipped the meeting of all chief ministers called by NITI Aayog and the prime minister's swearing-in ceremony, has communicated to the Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi that the matter of 'one country, one election' required consultations with experts and the government should prepare a white paper on it rather than hurrying forward with the implementation.

"A proper response on such a sensitive and serious subject like 'one country, one election' in such a short time would not do justice to the subject. The matter requires consultations with constitutional experts, election experts and above all, the party members.

"Instead of doing the matter hurriedly, I would request you to kindly circulate a white paper on the subject to all political parties, inviting their views by providing adequate time. If you only do so, we will be able to give concrete suggestions on this important subject," she wrote in the letter. The TMC chief further stated that regarding the development of aspirational districts, her party had already conveyed that they were not in favour of the selection of a few districts as it would not conform to the overall objective of achieving a balanced and uniform development of all the districts of the state.

Bihar encephalitis toll mounts to 111

The death toll has climbed to 110 in the SKMCH and the Kejriwal hospital, while one died in neighbouring East Champaran district. Although most of the AES cases have been reported from Muzaffarpur, it has also been reported from adjoining districts like East Champaran and Vaishali. Since the litchi fruit is being predominantly blamed for the spread of the virus, the government has ordered Food Safety Commissioner collect and test sample of litchi being sold in market to ascertain toxic contents.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar, who visited the Muzaffarpur district on Tuesday, has directed the implementation of both short-term and long-term measures to improve the situation at the SKMCH, which include upgrading 600 beds at the hospital to 2,500.

"Nine-hundred beds will be added by the next year, while the remaining will be added gradually. Besides, the existing 50-bed paediatric ICU will be upgraded to 100 beds," he said, adding that a rest house would be constructed for the people coming for treatment.

South Africa face unbeaten New Zealand in battle for World Cup survival at Edgbaston

New Zealand and South Africa face off in the 25th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, taking place at Birmingham’s Edgbaston, on Wednesday. The campaigns of the two teams, neither of whom have tasted World Cup success till date, have been contrasting so far. While the Black Caps find themselves in a strong position with three wins from four games, their fixture against India getting washed out, South Africa started off with three consecutive losses, collected their first point through a rained off game against West Indies before hammering Afghanistan to collect their first win. The match starts at 3 pm IST.

Facebook announces independent consortium with 27 companies

Facebook has officially announced its long-rumoured global cryptocurrency called Libra and it will launch in 2020. It also revealed a non-profit consortium called Libra Association, a group of 28 founding members (including Facebook) that includes big names in tech including Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Uber, Lyft, Coinbase, eBay, Spotify, Vodafone, etc. The group will together collaborate to develop the cryptocurrency project.

NCLT to hear Jet Airlines' bankruptcy case today

The consortium of 26 bankers led by State Bank Tuesday took the grounded Jet Airways to the National Company Law Tribunal to recover their dues of over Rs 8,500 crore. The tribunal will hear the matter on Wednesday. Jet Airways, started over 25 years ago by airline-ticketing-agent-turned-entrepreneur Naresh Goyal, stopped flying on 17 April after it ran out of cash and the unpaid lessors took away most of its 100-odd operational aeroplanes. The lenders have been trying to sell the airline as a going concern since the past five months, but failed due to many a reason.

David Tennant, Hayley Atwell join Netflix's Criminals

David Tennant and Hayley Atwell are guest starring in Netflix's police procedural drama Criminals, with episodes set in France, Germany, UK and Spain. Actors Youssef Kerkour and Clare-Hope Ashitey are also part of the list of artistes who will be appearing the the Britain-set episodes of the show.

