Daily Bulletin: Odisha, Andhra, Bengal brace for Cyclone Fani; politics erupts over Masood Azhar's listing as terrorist; day's top stories

Odisha, Andhra, Bengal brace for Cyclone Fani

The Indian Railways cancelled 81 trains and diverted two more a day before Cyclone Fani is expected to make landfall, on Friday. The cyclone is likely to affect 19 districts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. Tourists, meanwhile, have been asked to leave Puri.

Heavy rains are very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya. A total of 47 flood rescue and relief teams have been positioned in 25 vulnerable and coastal areas of West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala to meet any eventuality arising due to the cyclone. In addition, 24 teams are on alert at bases of the National Disaster Response Force.

A red alert has been sounded in Srikakulam district of north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Politics over timing of Masood Azhar listing

In a major diplomatic win for India, the United Nations Security Council has designated Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist after China lifted its hold on a proposal by the United States, the United Kingdom and France to blacklist him.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was quick to tweet thanks to "the global community and all those who believe in humanitarian values for their support" for this listing. BJP president Amit Shah and several other party leaders credited Modi for Azhar's listing. Shah said Modi's diplomatic efforts led to the UN's decision as he pitched for his "strong and decisive" leadership.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference leaders Omar Abdullah said on Twitter, "Every time the BJP campaign seems to be flagging, it gets a shot in the arm. The Masood Azhar development in the UN today couldn’t have come at a better time for the Modi ji’s re-election campaign."

Abdullah also questioned why references to the Pulwama terror attack and Azhar's role Kashmir were dropped in the UN resolution. Congress, too, noted its "disappointment" over no mention of the JeM chief's role in the Pulwama terror attack in the UN resolution.

EC issues notice to Rahul over comment on Modi

The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a showcause notice to Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his alleged remarks that the Narendra Modi government has enacted a new law that allows tribals to be shot at.

Citing his speech made in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh, on 23 April, the poll panel pointed at a provision of the Model Code of Conduct that bars "unverified" allegations to be levelled against political opponents.

Rahul has been given 48 hours to respond to the notice, failing which the Election Commission will take action without further reference to him.

Rahul, Priyanka, Sonia on campaign trail in Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh

The Congress president and his sister, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, have a long day of campaigns ahead. Rahul is expected to address public meetings at Simdega in Jharkhand and Jaipur in Rajasthan.

Priyanka is scheduled to hold small meetings at Bela Bhela, Kuchariya Rahi, Jagatpur, Chadrai Chauraha, Babuganj, Unchahar, Batohi, Matinganj, Gadaganj, Kanaha, Do Sadka Lalganj and Bhojpur Tiraha. She is expected to be joined by their mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi at Sareni in the evening for a joint rally.

BJP president Amit Shah is expected to address rallies in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh, Neemuch and Sehore.

Woman killed by gunfire during Venezuela protests

A 27-year-old woman died on Wednesday night at a Venezuelan clinic after being shot in the head during anti-government protests in Caracas, AFP reported a human rights organisation as having said.

"We condemn the murder of the youth Jurubith Rausseo" who was hit by a "bullet in the head during a demonstration," NGO Venezuelan Observatory of Social Conflict said on Twitter.

The incident took place on the same day UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres asked Venezuela authorities not to use deadly force against demonstrators, after Opposition leader Juan Guaido called for protests against President Nicolas Maduro.

Guterres spoke separately with Venezuela's Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza late on Tuesday and to aides to Guaido after clashes earlier on Tuesday left dozens injured in response to Guaido's call for the military to rise up against Maduro.

SC holds Amrapali Group guilty of 'first-degree crime' by cheating home buyers

The Amrapali Group has committed a "first-degree crime" by cheating thousands of home buyers, and no matter how powerful the people behind this mess, they will be booked and prosecuted, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday.

"Fate is written on the wall" for the group and its directors, the top court said, while declining to hear their claims of no wrongdoing.

The embattled real estate firm "cheated everybody, including home buyers, banks and authorities, and indulged in cartelisation to prevent the Debt Recovery Tribunal from auctioning its unencumbered properties", the court said. "The limit of your fraud touched the sky."

IPL 2019: Playoffs spot at stake, Sunrisers Hyderabad face Mumbai Indians

Their batting mainstay Australian David Warner no longer available, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) face a formidable task when they square off against Mumbai Indians in a crucial IPL match on Thursday. The match is important for both sides as a victory will bolster their playoff chances, while a defeat would bring them one step closer to the exit door.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) have already sealed their playoff spots, while the other two slots have yet to be decided.

Google adding widgets to Wear OS

Google is making Wear OS more intuitive and easier to use, with new widgets that are called Tiles. These are glanceable widgets that can show you information related to weather, appointments, news, health-related information and more quickly. These tiles can be arranged as per your liking and you can use Wear OS mobile app to adjust it, as well.

Oprah Winfrey reveals she may not return to acting

Oprah Winfrey said she may not act again because the art "does not feed" her soul anymore. Last seen in Ava DuVernay's 2018 film A Wrinkle in Time, the popular talk show host told The Hollywood Reporter that she has also quit the news-based show 60 Minutes.

"(Acting) doesn't feed me anymore. But I think to be really, really good at it, you've got to do it a lot. You've got to work at it. And it's got to be something that you have true passion about," said Winfrey.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.